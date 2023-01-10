Read full article on original website
Related
A.V. Club
House Party review: reboot brings some of the original's humor, but not its charm
As House Party begins, co-protagonist Kevin (Jacob Latimore) tells us “There’s some crazy, beautiful, weird-ass shit about to go down.” When we meet his co-lead, Tosin Cole’s Damon (pronounced duh-MON), another character declares “It smell like ass and onions in here!” Both offer reviewers irresistibly easy comparisons, but this attempted franchise reboot doesn’t fully resemble either remark. Certainly, it works best when indulging its weird-ass side, but like onions, some scenes really could have used additional preparation to be more palatable.
Ben Masters, ‘Walker, Texas Ranger’ Actor and Soap Opera Star, Dead at 75
Actor Ben Masters, who had a starring role on the soap opera Passions as well as Broadway appearances, has died. Masters was 75 years old. The actor had battled dementia for a number of years. He died on Wednesday from COVID-19 complications at the Eisenhower Health Center in Rancho Mirage, California, according to a family spokesperson. He appeared on Broadway three times in the 1970s. On Passions, he played billionaire Julian Crane.
A.V. Club
Sorry Evan Peters, for Dahmer's victims, nothing good came out of your Netflix show
One of America’s chief manufacturers, the true crime industrial complex talks a big game. As much as creators like Ryan Murphy like to say that they aren’t glorifying dead-eyed maniacs who kill and eat people, it doesn’t stop fans from tweeting things along the lines of “Jeffrey Dahmer can eat me.” Ultimately, by being played by an attractive, capable actor of Evan Peters’ caliber, some level of glorification is inevitable. Yet the same is not true for the victims on these shows and the families on the sidelines watching others benefit from their loved one’s stories.
A.V. Club
Plane review: Gerard Butler and Mike Colter fly the unfriendly skies
Deep thinkers from William Shakespeare to Samantha Fox have wondered “what’s in a name?” The producers of Plane have discovered that, if nothing else, the right title of a January action picture starring Gerard Butler can at least get people yapping on Twitter. Why is calling a movie Plane so funny? Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock wisely did not star in Bus. Is it the lack of a definite article? In 1964, director John Frankenheimer and star Burt Lancaster collaborated to make The Train and it remains a classic. Or could it be that Plane is just so … plain? Picture all the action movies, laid out like Chobani yogurt, and instead of mixing Clingstone Peach or Monterey Strawberry with your granola, you’re sticking with plain. Naming a movie Plane is funny. That’s all there is.
A.V. Club
Jeremy Strong stays in costume all the time while shooting Succession
As Succession remains in production on its fourth season, Conheads everywhere are desperate for any new information on television’s preeminent horrible rich family. Though star Jeremy Strong is currently promoting his role in Armageddon Time, the HBO drama was obviously brought up in a recent interview with W magazine, and the Kendall Roy actor reveals that he pulls double duty on the show as a costume designer.
A.V. Club
Golden Globes recap: the HFPA sure was eager to please in their big Hollywood comeback
Somehow, the Golden Globes have returned, and despite decades worth of abhorrent behavior by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, Hollywood’s brightest stars gathered to pick up some awards and declare what a changed organization the HFPA is. The irony wasn’t lost on host Jerrod Carmichael who opened his monologue, “I’m here because I’m Black.”
A.V. Club
Night Court review: The NBC revival (slowly) finds its rhythm
Night Court—the new Night Court, that is, which is the sequel to the old Night Court—has a pretty big question on its hands, right from its opening moments. And it’s one headier than any of the legal issues that cross the bench of Judge Abby Stone (Melissa Rauch) as she presides over her courtroom full of nocturnal weirdos: Why? Why resurrect a TV show that went off the air 31 years ago, and which is mostly remembered at this point by die-hard sitcom nerds—and why do it in a way that sometimes feels needlessly beholden to those three-decade-old comedic rhythms?
A.V. Club
Robert Downey, Jr. is right: we need Gerard Butler movies more than ever
Welcome to the Gerard-aissance. After months of confounding theatergoers with posters that simply read “Plane,” Plane, the new January action blockbuster starring who else, Gerard Butler, finally lands in theaters, and the runway is clear. Our dismal movie landscape, in which action, romance, and comedy all get rolled up into Marvel movies, needs Butler’s brand of machismo that straddles the line between sincerity and parody. He hears it all the time.
A.V. Club
Saint Omer film review: an empathetic portrayal of a woman accused of infanticide
Saint Omer haunts from its first image. A woman holding a baby walks on the beach towards the sea while the loud waves overwhelm the soundtrack. In another place, another woman wakes up from a nightmare calling for her mother. In two precise scenes, director Alice Diop establishes the stakes of her story—France’s selection for the Oscars’ International Feature category—with clarity and confidence.
A.V. Club
2023 SAG Awards: The Banshees Of Inisherin, Ozark lead nominees as ceremony lands on Netflix
The 2023 Golden Globes are officially history and the 2023 Oscars are still a mystery, but we have another award show to unpack in the meantime: the Screen Actors’ Guild Awards, which announced their spate of 2023 nominees this morning. While the Globes are more like the Oscars in...
A.V. Club
Somebody I Used To Know
Real-life couple Alison Brie and Dave Franco have teamed up on a rom-com. However, their actual chemistry won’t be seen on screen; the duo co-wrote the upcoming Prime Video release Somebody I Used To Know, which stars Brie and is directed by Franco. In the new trailer for the...
A.V. Club
Marisa Abela's hair is huge in the first look at Amy Winehouse biopic Back To Black
Following the previous report that Marisa Abela was the frontrunner to play Amy Winehouse in a new biopic, Focus Features has confirmed the Industry actor’s casting and shared a first look at Back To Black before the film goes into production next week. Naturally, this includes the British singer’s signature beehive hairstyle, tattoos, and Monroe piercing, though it’s hard to get a good look at just how much eyeliner is involved.
A.V. Club
Goonies really do never say die: Ke Huy Quan still “open to revisiting” The Goonies
Ke Huy Quan, the good-feeling machine who’s enjoying a career comeback thanks to his turn as Waymond Wang in Everything Everywhere All At Once, won a well-deserved Golden Globe for the role last night. It’s been a dream watching him not just in the movie, but on the red carpets, in interviews, and in the winners’ circle as he gushes with gratitude for the opportunity to perform for his adoring public once again.
A.V. Club
John Williams won't be retiring from composing film scores, actually
The music plays on for legendary film composer John Williams. After announcing that he’ll be retiring on the back of his final film score for Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny, Williams is tracing back that statement and ready to continue making tunes that leave us teary-eyed. Though...
A.V. Club
Chloe Flower, the pianist at the Golden Globes, kept catching strays from award winners
As we enter awards season, here’s a reminder: There will always be cue music to tell winners when it’s time to wrap it up. No matter how many times we go through the process, there are always people who feign shock over the wrap-up music with exclamations like “How dare they!” Last night’s Golden Globes were no exception, with award winners and viewers expressing anger over not getting unlimited speech time.
A.V. Club
“Fortunate Son” John Fogerty reclaims the rights to CCR catalog
John Fogerty’s work with Creedance Clearwater Revival is so ubiquitous it’s become a cliche. Type “Fortunate Son + Vietnam” into Twitter and enjoy a deluge of jokes about how often the song is used in movies about the ‘60s. Yet, despite how frequently his voice was heard in blockbusters, like Forrest Gump and Suicide Squad, and video games, Grand Theft Auto V and Battlefield Vietnam, Fogerty had very little say in his work. Even The Dude is told not to hold out much hope for his Creedance collection in The Big Lebowski. John Fogerty must’ve felt similarly. Thanks to a deal Fogerty signed in the mid-‘60s, Fogerty would spend the next five decades in legal battles with his old label to re-acquire the rights to his own music. Thankfully, all that’s about to change.
A.V. Club
The Makanai: Cooking For The Maiko House
From the trailer, it’s clear The Makanai: Cooking For The Maiko House is a heart-warmer. And if you’re familiar with the work of Japanese writer-director Hirokazu Kore-eda at all—even just his gorgeous Shoplifters (2018)—you know this will be something special, even if certain biases initially turn you off to the groups of smiling women and plucky theme music that greet you. You also know to expect themes of community care, found family, and a spotlight on life lived in the margins of society—in this case, one that asks the question: How relevant are geisha in 2023 Japan, and how much less relevant does that make the person who cooks for them?
A.V. Club
Mike Colter talks Luke Cage, Evil, and his "slow burn" with Gerard Butler in Plane
Mike Colter acknowledges that most people know him for playing the eponymous character in Marvel’s Luke Cage. However, in a career that has spanned almost two decades Colter has been able to play a variety of roles, not just that indestructible superhero on Netflix. He was Lemond Bishop, the powerful Chicago drug lord in the Emmy-winning CBS drama The Good Wife—a supporting role which led to a lead with the same showrunners, Michelle King and Robert King, in their latest hit, Evil. Three seasons in on Paramount+ and renewed for a fourth (The A.V. Club loves it!), the show mixes supernatural, religious, and romantic elements, and Colter shines as a Catholic priest grappling with his faith.
A.V. Club
Former 007 George Lazenby throws Liam Hemsworth in the running for James Bond
Will the James Bond casting rumors ever follow the spy franchises’ famous tune and live and let die? Not today they won’t! New contender and Henry Cavill’s The Witcher replacement Liam Hemsworth has stepped into the ring of “30-something actors who look good in a suit,” this time on the recommendation of former 007 George Lazenby.
A.V. Club
Michael Bay facing charges of Italian bird murder
Director Michael Bay was forced to give exactly the sort of press statement you hope to never have to give today, declaring, for all the world to see, that he did not murder an Italian bird. This is per The Wrap, which reports on a statement that Bay made this...
Comments / 0