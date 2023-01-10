The Minneapolis Ski Club will host their 2023 Flyfest Ski Jumping Event this Saturday, January 14th, at the Bush Lake Ski Jumps in Bloomington, Minnesota. The doors open at 5 PM, with the tournament beginning at 6 PM. The event is scheduled to last around 4 hours long. General admission tickets are $10 for anyone over 12 years of age, and kids, 12 years or younger, are FREE! According to Minneapolis Ski Club, this will be their only major spectator event this year, so this is an event you do not want to miss!

BLOOMINGTON, MN ・ 3 HOURS AGO