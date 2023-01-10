Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The True Crime Community on TikTok Is Attacking the Families of the Idaho Murder VictimsMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Idaho Murder Suspect to Appear Back in CourtOlive BarkerMoscow, ID
Report from Pennsylvania prison: Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger makes insensitive remarkMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Why Bryan Kohberger was charged with burglary along with four murders of University of Idaho studentsMargaret MinnicksMoscow, ID
The affidavit states that the murder suspect in Idaho had DNA detected on the knife sheath at the sceneMalek SherifMoscow, ID
koze.com
ISP Investigating a Two-Vehicle Crash Between Moscow and Troy, ID
CORNWALL, ID – Two people were injured in a crash between Moscow and Troy, Idaho yesterday evening. The Idaho State Police is investigating a two-vehicle collision that occurred at 6:20 p.m. at the intersection of State Highway 8 and Teare Road in Latah County. A Honda Civic, driven by...
Moscow man Injured in Wednesday Evening Crash on Highway 8
MOSCOW - Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle collision that occurred at 6:20 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of State Highway 8 and Teare Road in Latah County. According to police, a Honda Civic, driven by a 44-year-old man from Moscow, was traveling eastbound on State Highway 8 near...
Moscow Police Department Issues Warning About Recent Scams
MOSCOW - The Moscow Police Department (MPD) says they have recently received multiple fraud reports involving citizens getting phone calls from someone stating they are a member of the MPD and are requesting payment in lieu of warrants being issued for the individual's arrest for failing to comply with a jury summons or other legal process.
Lewiston Animal Rescue Fostering 35 Hounds From North Idaho Residence After Court Order
LEWISTON - Lewiston based Idaho Animal Rescue Network is assisting with an alleged animal hoarding case in North Idaho involving 35-40 hound mixes, at a residence located north of Coeur d'Alene, near Athol. Most of the dogs reportedly range from 25 to 50 lbs. in size. "We took 400 lbs....
KLEWTV
Bryden Ave. Reconstruction: Phase 1
The City of Lewiston is beginning the process of expanding Bryden Ave. from three lanes to five lanes. This project will improve safety, access, and mobility and reduce congestion for the traveling public along Bryden Avenue. In addition to the widening, new curbs, gutters, and sidewalks are going to be...
Update: Two killed in crash on SR 195 near Spangle
SPANGLE, Wash. — Two people were killed following a crash that happened on SR 195 near Spangle. Washington State Patrol says the crash happened nine miles south of Spokane on SR 195 near Bradshaw Road. The crash happened on January 3 in the afternoon. WSP says a vehicle was driving south on SR 195 when it crossed the center line...
koze.com
Regional Law Enforcement Receiving Reports of Scam Calls
LEWISTON, ID – Residents of the Quad-Cities are receiving scam calls during which the caller claims they are with a law enforcement agency, claim you have a warrant, and demand that the caller be paid over the phone. The Lewiston Police Department first reported they had been receiving calls about the scam going across the area. These are called phishing scams and have been around for years.
2023 Idaho Vandals Baby Crawl
MOSCOW - The University of Idaho will host the 2023 Vandals Baby Crawl during halftime of the Men's Basketball game on February 18 against Northern Arizona. The baby who wins will earn a $250 scholarship, courtesy of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. To enter your baby for a...
koze.com
Over 1,500 Fentanyl Pills, Heroin, & Meth Discovered During Whitman County Investigation
COLFAX, WA – Whitman County Deputies located more than 1,500 Fentanyl pills, 40 grams of heroin, and a half pound of Methamphetamine during a recent property crimes investigation. A 30-year-old Spokane woman, Nicole R. Simmons, was arrested as a result of that investigation. Bond was set at $50,000. According...
Whitman County Deputies Locate Over 1500 Fentanyl Pills, 40 Grams of Heroin and 1/2 Pound of Methamphetamine During Recent Property Crimes Investigation
OAKESDALE, WA - Deputies with the Whitman County Sheriff's Office recently seized over 1,500 fentanyl pills, 40 grams of heroin and 1/2 pound of methamphetamine as part of a recent property crimes investigation. According to a press release from the Whitman County Sheriff's Office, the investigation began Tuesday evening when...
foxwilmington.com
Idaho Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger Requests Info on Mystery ‘Co-Defendant’ as Next Hearing Is Set for June
Bryan Kohberger briefly appeared in court on Thursday where he waived his right to a speedy preliminary hearing. This means that the Washington State University PhD student, who is accused of murdering four University of Idaho students in the early morning hours of Nov. 13, will not appear in a courtroom again until June 26.
KTVB
In the News Now: Idaho killings suspect latest
The man suspected of killing four University of Idaho students now has a preliminary hearing date for his case. Plus more on the timeline of events and evidence.
Moscow murder suspect waives right to speedy preliminary hearing
MOSCOW, Idaho — The man accused of murdering four University of Idaho students appeared in court Thursday morning for a status hearing. During that hearing, the suspect waived his right to a speedy preliminary hearing and the judge set a date for that hearing. 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger remains in...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Whitman County Sheriff's Office Daily Activity Log: Wednesday, January 11, 2023
WHITMAN COUNTY - Below is the Whitman County Sheriff's Office daily activity log for Wednesday, January 11, 2023. ------------------------------------------------------------- ------------------------------------------------------------- 23-S0094 Suspicious Person. 10:07:07. Incident Address: SR 27 & CROCKETT RD; TEKOA, WA 99033. Arrested: Simmons, Nicole R, a 30-year-old female out of Kettle Falls. ------------------------------------------------------------- 23-S0095 Public Program. 11:52:15.
koze.com
Lewiston Man With Long Criminal History One of Two Charged in Vehicular Assault on Lewis County Deputy
OROFINO, ID – A 37-year-old Lewiston man with a long criminal history is one of two people charged in last summer’s hit-and-run crash that injured a Lewis County Sheriff’s Deputy. According to reporting from the Clearwater Progress, Keith Sarbacher and 25-year-old Shyla Chapman (address unknown) were allegedly involved in the incident which happened in the early morning hours of July 21st on US 12, four miles west of Kamiah. Both individuals face felony charges in connection with the incident which officials say was, in fact, an intentional assault upon law enforcement.
Technique used to help ID Moscow suspect found Angie Dodge's killer
A vicious murder committed by stabbing the victim to death at night, a community left on edge as the shocking crime was not followed with immediate answers. For many Idaho Falls residents the recent murders of four University of Idaho students in Moscow, a community that had not seen a murder in seven years, rekindled memories of the 1996 murder of Angie Dodge. Once the Moscow case is resolved, it...
newsnationnow.com
Bryan Kohberger apartment search warrant sealed
(NewsNation) — Authorities have sealed the search warrant for University of Idaho student killing suspect Bryan Kohberger’s home in Pullman, Washington, until March 1. Language used to explain why has some wondering what the “threat to public safety” is. Attorney Darren Kavinoky and Chris Anderson, a...
Volunteers Needed This Weekend to Help Take Down Winter Spirit Lights at Locomotive Park
LEWISTON - Winter Spirit 2022 is in the books, and organizers are now seeking volunteers to assist with taking down the Winter Spirit light display at Locomotive Park in Lewiston. This upcoming weekend, there will be two opportunities to volunteer. Volunteers can show up anytime within the designated times listed...
Whitman County Deputies Arrest Homeless Man for Theft of a Motor Vehicle and Multiple Counts of Vehicle Prowl
WHITMAN COUNTY - On the evening of Saturday, January 7, 2023, a Whitman County Deputies received a report regarding a suspicious person. The citizen reported that he had given a stranger a ride home earlier in the day and dropped him off near a home on Dry Creek Road. However after dropping the man off, the citizen who provided the ride felt that the interaction and circumstances were odd and wanted to notify law enforcement of the situation.
newsnationnow.com
Woman claims Kohberger was ‘pushy’ on date years ago
(NewsNation) — A woman claiming to have gone on a date with alleged Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger years ago says he “seemed really normal” until they went back to her dorm. In an interview with NewsNation on “CUOMO,” Hayley Willette says Kohberger became “kinda pushy” and kept...
Comments / 0