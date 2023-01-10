ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas has an unprecedented budget surplus. What can be done with the billions of dollars?

By Sergio Martínez-Beltrán, The Texas Newsroom
houstonpublicmedia.org
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
houstonpublicmedia.org

Price of eggs continue to soar in Texas and nationwide

Food prices are up all over the grocery store, but the cost of eggs has almost hit the breaking point. In a month's time they've double in price. Eggs are a staple item that's tough to skip on the grocery list – that's why shelling out big bucks per dozen is no yoke.
TEXAS STATE
houstonpublicmedia.org

State agency that oversees Texas power grid needs more money to do its job, Sunset Commission finds

The Public Utility Commission needs more state funding to ensure that Texas' electric grid doesn't fail again as it did during the devastating 2021 winter storm, the Texas Sunset Advisory Commission said Wednesday. The commission, which regularly reviews state agencies and recommends potential improvements or abolishment to the state Legislature,...
TEXAS STATE
houstonpublicmedia.org

Talk to us about special education in Texas

Houston Public Media and the Texas Newsroom — a collaboration between NPR and public radio stations across the state — are looking into the shortfalls of the special education system in Texas. For the first time, we hope to paint a detailed, district-by-district portrait of how special education...
TEXAS STATE
houstonpublicmedia.org

Heavy rain is still hitting California. A few reservoirs figured out how to capture more for drought

Despite several weeks of torrential rain and flooding, California is still facing a severe multi-year drought. That has many people thinking about how to better capture winter floodwaters to last through the dry season. An innovative approach at two California reservoirs could help boost the state's water supply, potentially marking...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy