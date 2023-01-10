Texas has an unprecedented budget surplus. What can be done with the billions of dollars?

Read full article on original website
Price of eggs continue to soar in Texas and nationwide
Food prices are up all over the grocery store, but the cost of eggs has almost hit the breaking point. In a month's time they've double in price. Eggs are a staple item that's tough to skip on the grocery list – that's why shelling out big bucks per dozen is no yoke.
State agency that oversees Texas power grid needs more money to do its job, Sunset Commission finds
The Public Utility Commission needs more state funding to ensure that Texas' electric grid doesn't fail again as it did during the devastating 2021 winter storm, the Texas Sunset Advisory Commission said Wednesday. The commission, which regularly reviews state agencies and recommends potential improvements or abolishment to the state Legislature,...
State office may not challenge broadband maps, risking hundreds of millions of federal funds for Texas
The funds are needed to expand broadband service in underserved areas of the state. Get TPR’s best stories of the day and a jump start to the weekend with the 321 Newsletter — straight to your inbox every day. Sign up for it here. Billions of dollars are...
Talk to us about special education in Texas
Houston Public Media and the Texas Newsroom — a collaboration between NPR and public radio stations across the state — are looking into the shortfalls of the special education system in Texas. For the first time, we hope to paint a detailed, district-by-district portrait of how special education...
Heavy rain is still hitting California. A few reservoirs figured out how to capture more for drought
Despite several weeks of torrential rain and flooding, California is still facing a severe multi-year drought. That has many people thinking about how to better capture winter floodwaters to last through the dry season. An innovative approach at two California reservoirs could help boost the state's water supply, potentially marking...
