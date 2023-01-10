The outgoing president of Akron Public Schools Board of Education, N.J. Akbar, Ph.D., passed the gavel last evening to his successor, Derrick Hall, who was voted in unanimously by his colleagues on the board. Also, a unanimous choice was made for the new vice president. Diana Autry moves into that position as the new calendar year brings a new leadership team and new committee assignments for board members. They were sworn in by APS Treasurer Todd Adkins.

AKRON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO