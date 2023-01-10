Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three fantastic places to get a great breakfast in AkronJake WellsAkron, OH
This Ohio Restaurant Serves Some of the Biggest Pancakes in the StateTravel MavenKent, OH
Local Business Offers Opportunity for Local Crafters & ArtisansCottage Hill Farm Market LLCBrunswick, OH
Where to go for the best fine dining restaurants around AkronJake WellsAkron, OH
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
Related
akronschools.com
Hall, Autry to Lead School Board
The outgoing president of Akron Public Schools Board of Education, N.J. Akbar, Ph.D., passed the gavel last evening to his successor, Derrick Hall, who was voted in unanimously by his colleagues on the board. Also, a unanimous choice was made for the new vice president. Diana Autry moves into that position as the new calendar year brings a new leadership team and new committee assignments for board members. They were sworn in by APS Treasurer Todd Adkins.
whbc.com
Eric Snow ‘Y’, Marathon Offer STEM Tours of HBCUs to Stark Minority Students
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Another opportunity for Stark County minority students interested in STEM careers to check out a number of historically black colleges and universities over Spring Break. The Eric Snow YMCA Minority Achievers Program fueled by Marathon Petroleum will send 12 young men and...
akronschools.com
Heed the Advice of Children
We thank Harris-Jackson CLC Principal Andrea Aller for sharing with us “heart work” done by some of her youngest students. Students at Harris-Jackson Annex on Akron’s northwest side took time during December to share artwork, thank-you letters, holiday ornaments, songs and stories about kindness. They also signed a duct tape strip that made a chain.
Mentor middle school evacuated: ‘Everyone is okay’
All school students and workers are safe following an evacuation for smoke at a middle school.
cleveland19.com
Akron school board approves contract agreement, teachers’ union votes Tuesday
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron School board approved the tentative contract agreement 7-0 with the Akron Education Association, Monday night. Members of the Akron Education Association will vote on Tuesday. A tentative contract with the teachers’ union was reached late Sunday evening, avoiding a teachers’ strike. Pat...
cleveland19.com
Kindergartner with autism walks out Akron school, parents say
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron parents told 19 News their five-year-old daughter, who has autism, walked out of the school building last Friday without anyone noticing. Lindsey Sumitra’s daughter Abby is a kindergartner at Hatton Community Learning Center in Akron. “My child has special needs. What can we do...
The 2 key issues that ended Akron teacher strike
Marathon bargaining sessions through the weekend ended with Akron Public Schools teachers in their classrooms Monday morning rather than on picket lines.
Progress made as deadline looms for Akron teacher's strike
AKRON, Ohio — One day before the strike deadline, negotiations between the Akron teacher's union and the school district ended Saturday around 7:30 p.m. with plans to reconvene tomorrow. "We will go into federal mediation and we will stay as long as it's necessary to come to a meeting...
Akron announces recipients of $1.5 million in violence prevention grants: Stimulus Watch
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The City of Akron announced how it will spend $1.5 million in COVID-19 stimulus dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act on grants aimed at preventing violence. Though Akron broadly earmarked all of its American Rescue Plan Act dollars in 2021, the city is still deciding on...
John Adams College and Career Academy closed, offering grief support after student’s death
The John Adams College and Career Academy was closed Wednesday, January 11 after a student was fatally shot at a bus stop after school Tuesday.
27 First News
Deandre Travon Lamont Williams, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Deandre Travon Lamont Williams was born on November 28, 1994, to parents Jacqueline Chante Thompkins and Anthony Lamont Williams. He departed his earthly life on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. Deandre attended Hardly Elementary, Liberty Middle school and Liberty High School in Youngstown, Ohio and later...
cleveland19.com
Search continues for gunman who killed Adams College and Career Academy student
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The murder of a John Adams College & Career Academy student on the city’s East side Tuesday afternoon remains under investigation by Cleveland police. The school was closed Wednesday and grief counselors were available for any student or family member who needed grief support. Cleveland...
cleveland19.com
Stark County student hurt after jumping from school balcony, officials say
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Jackson High School student was rushed to the hospital Wednesday morning after school officials said she jumped from a stairwell balcony. The incident happened before classes began for the day. Jackson Township police and EMS responded to the school. Jackson Local Schools Superintendent Chris...
27 First News
Joseph Lawan Sanders, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph Lawan Sanders, affectionately called JoJo or Black Joe, was born October 27, 1971, to Donna Marie Sanders and Joseph Jena (Butch) Williams in Youngstown, Ohio. He was greeted by his ancestors on Saturday, December 17, 2022. He attended Youngstown City Schools. He was employed...
27 First News
Deborah McCoy, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Deborah McCoy, 71, of 2249 Wick Street SE, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at 10:37 p.m. at Austintown Healthcare Center. She was born March 18, 1951 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of John Howard and Ola Jordan McCoy. Deborah was employed...
huroninsider.com
Candlelight vigil to be held in memory of Huron kindergartener
HURON – A candlelight vigil will be held Wednesday to remember six-year-old Evelyn Bauer. Bauer passed away unexpectedly Sunday. She was a kindergartner at Sawnee Elementary School. The vigil will be held at 7pm at the Huron Boat Basin. The public is asked to bring a bring a candle,...
Sale of Turkeyfoot Golf Links south of Akron preserves course and might mean more for Portage Lakes area
NEW FRANKLIN, Ohio – A New Franklin native is on course to make his community a place more people can enjoy after his purchase of a historic golf course in the Portage Lakes area south of Akron. Tim Adkins, a Portage Lakes businessman, recently paid $8.5 million for the...
Three Ohio Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
Assisted living residents bare it all for a good cause
Residents of Pleasant Pointe Assisted Living Center in Barberton did it all for a good cause in the center’s 2023 calendar. The calendar benefits 2023 graduating seniors of Barberton High School.
whbc.com
Canton Council Approves DORA for HOF Village Area
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton City Council Monday night approved a second Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area or DORA in the Hall of Fame Village area. The Repository says the Ohio Division of Liquor Control must now review the DORA plan before it can become a reality.
Comments / 1