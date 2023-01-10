ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
akronschools.com

Hall, Autry to Lead School Board

The outgoing president of Akron Public Schools Board of Education, N.J. Akbar, Ph.D., passed the gavel last evening to his successor, Derrick Hall, who was voted in unanimously by his colleagues on the board. Also, a unanimous choice was made for the new vice president. Diana Autry moves into that position as the new calendar year brings a new leadership team and new committee assignments for board members. They were sworn in by APS Treasurer Todd Adkins.
AKRON, OH
akronschools.com

Heed the Advice of Children

We thank Harris-Jackson CLC Principal Andrea Aller for sharing with us “heart work” done by some of her youngest students. Students at Harris-Jackson Annex on Akron’s northwest side took time during December to share artwork, thank-you letters, holiday ornaments, songs and stories about kindness. They also signed a duct tape strip that made a chain.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Akron school board approves contract agreement, teachers’ union votes Tuesday

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron School board approved the tentative contract agreement 7-0 with the Akron Education Association, Monday night. Members of the Akron Education Association will vote on Tuesday. A tentative contract with the teachers’ union was reached late Sunday evening, avoiding a teachers’ strike. Pat...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Kindergartner with autism walks out Akron school, parents say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron parents told 19 News their five-year-old daughter, who has autism, walked out of the school building last Friday without anyone noticing. Lindsey Sumitra’s daughter Abby is a kindergartner at Hatton Community Learning Center in Akron. “My child has special needs. What can we do...
AKRON, OH
WKYC

Progress made as deadline looms for Akron teacher's strike

AKRON, Ohio — One day before the strike deadline, negotiations between the Akron teacher's union and the school district ended Saturday around 7:30 p.m. with plans to reconvene tomorrow. "We will go into federal mediation and we will stay as long as it's necessary to come to a meeting...
AKRON, OH
27 First News

Deandre Travon Lamont Williams, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Deandre Travon Lamont Williams was born on November 28, 1994, to parents Jacqueline Chante Thompkins and Anthony Lamont Williams. He departed his earthly life on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. Deandre attended Hardly Elementary, Liberty Middle school and Liberty High School in Youngstown, Ohio and later...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
cleveland19.com

Stark County student hurt after jumping from school balcony, officials say

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Jackson High School student was rushed to the hospital Wednesday morning after school officials said she jumped from a stairwell balcony. The incident happened before classes began for the day. Jackson Township police and EMS responded to the school. Jackson Local Schools Superintendent Chris...
STARK COUNTY, OH
27 First News

Joseph Lawan Sanders, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph Lawan Sanders, affectionately called JoJo or Black Joe, was born October 27, 1971, to Donna Marie Sanders and Joseph Jena (Butch) Williams in Youngstown, Ohio. He was greeted by his ancestors on Saturday, December 17, 2022. He attended Youngstown City Schools. He was employed...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Deborah McCoy, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Deborah McCoy, 71, of 2249 Wick Street SE, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at 10:37 p.m. at Austintown Healthcare Center. She was born March 18, 1951 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of John Howard and Ola Jordan McCoy. Deborah was employed...
WARREN, OH
huroninsider.com

Candlelight vigil to be held in memory of Huron kindergartener

HURON – A candlelight vigil will be held Wednesday to remember six-year-old Evelyn Bauer. Bauer passed away unexpectedly Sunday. She was a kindergartner at Sawnee Elementary School. The vigil will be held at 7pm at the Huron Boat Basin. The public is asked to bring a bring a candle,...
HURON, OH
whbc.com

Canton Council Approves DORA for HOF Village Area

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton City Council Monday night approved a second Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area or DORA in the Hall of Fame Village area. The Repository says the Ohio Division of Liquor Control must now review the DORA plan before it can become a reality.
CANTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy