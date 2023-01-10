The MLS season always comes out of the weeds in a surprise fashion, mostly due to its placing its start right when the business end of the European season begins (Champions League knockout rounds, closing stages of domestic seasons, etc.). It’s only 44 days until MLS starts its season, and though the league always says this in its marketing campaigns (every league does), this very well may be its most important season. One, the Leagues Cup with Liga MX will happen in July and August for the first time, a potentially huge boon to the league’s visibility thanks to getting tangled up with the most popular league in the US, which is Liga MX. Second, it’s the league’s first with its exclusive TV/streaming deal with Apple TV, a first-of-its-kind deal where a sports league is turning over all its broadcasts to a streaming platform. It’s that part that is the real boom-or-bust aspect of the 2023 season.

