Kansas State

JC Post

Moran demands answers from FAA over air travel nightmare

NEW YORK (AP) — Thousands of flights across the U.S. were canceled or delayed Wednesday after a system that offers safety information to pilots failed, and the government launched an investigation into the breakdown, which grounded some planes for hours. Senator Jerry Moran, co-chair of the Senate Travel and...
US air travel returns to normal after technology breakdown

KANSAS CITY (AP) —U.S. air travel returned mostly to normal Thursday, a day after a computer system that sends safety information to pilots broke down and grounded traffic from coast to coast. By midafternoon on the East Coast, about 150 flights had been canceled and more than 3,700 delayed...
Sen. urges extension to challenge federal broadband maps

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Roger Marshall has urged officials to grant a 90-day extension to challenge federal broadband maps for all Americans. U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says on Wednesday, Jan. 11, that he has requested an extension to the deadline for Kansans to challenge the Federal Communications Commission’s proposed broadband map.
