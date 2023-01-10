Read full article on original website
Related
Microsoft announces Xbox Developer_Direct game show for January 25th
Microsoft is holding a “Developer_Direct” event on January 25th. Together with Bethesda, Microsoft is getting ready to detail its plans for Xbox this year, which should include a closer look at some Xbox games expected soon and important Xbox Game Pass additions. “Presented by the game creators themselves...
Dungeons & Dragons finally addresses its new Open Gaming License
Dungeons & Dragons (D&D) publisher Wizards of the Coast (WotC) has issued a statement addressing outrage from the tabletop gaming community in regard to the company’s upcoming Open Gaming License update. A leaked draft of the new license that applied greater restrictions was badly received by fans of the franchise, resulting in a call from some community members to boycott the Hasbro-owned gaming company.
Marvel Snap PvP mode drops very soon
After weeks of playtesting, theorycrafting, ladder-climbing, and a bunch of shit-talking, I am. . In a new blog on the Unity developer tools website, Marvel Snap associate design director Kent-Erik Hagman wrote about what players can expect when Battle Mode is planned to launch on January 31st. Marvel Snap’s Battle...
Netflix’s Luther movie starts streaming in March
Idris Elba is jumping back into one of his most iconic roles for the upcoming Netflix film Luther: The Fallen Sun. Today, the company revealed that the movie will start streaming on March 10th but will also be available in select theaters starting February 24th. For the uninitiated, Luther was...
Kaina of the Great Snow Sea is dark sci-fi with a softer environmental twist
Fans of Tsutomu Nihei — the creator of manga and anime series like Blame! and Knights of Sidonia — generally know what to expect from his works. There’s usually a sliver of humanity living perilously in some dark future, an alien or technological force they have to overcome, and all kinds of incredible ships, weapons, and architecture for design nerds to ogle over. They’re the kinds of bleak sci-fi tales that can make you feel small and insignificant. But his latest, called Kaina of the Great Snow Sea, softens things up a little bit.
Nvidia Broadcast can now deepfake your eyes to make you look at the camera
Nvidia’s streaming software now has an option to make it appear like you’re making eye contact with the camera, even if you’re looking somewhere else in real life. Using AI, the “Eye Contact” feature added to Nvidia Broadcast 1.4 will replace your eyes with “simulated” ones that are aligned with your camera — an effect that worked really well when we tested it ourselves, except for all the times it didn’t.
Netflix is canceling Dead End: Paranormal Park
Though Hamish Steele’s Dead End: Paranormal Park was one of the better animated series to hit Netflix last year with its two back-to-back seasons, the streamer’s decided not to bring it back for a third season. In a Twitter post, Steele explained today that while he’s known for...
Maybe don’t stick flying bladed cameras in a movie star’s face
The upcoming Netflix show Agent From Above tried to film its star up close with a drone — and Taiwanese actor Kai Ko got stitches, and possibly worse, when things went wrong (via DroneDJ). We don’t have many confirmed details on what happened during the December 27th shoot other...
M. Night Shyamalan on season 4 of Servant and its ‘precision movement towards an end’
The last few years have been a little hectic for M. Night Shyamalan. The director is set to release the psychological horror film Knock at the Cabin in February, and while that movie was in the works, he was also racing to complete the fourth and final season of Servant on Apple TV Plus. When I spoke to Shyamalan over Zoom in December, he likened it to working two full-time jobs simultaneously, calling the workload “non-sustainable.”
YouTube’s testing free ad-supported TV channels
YouTube is testing free ad-supported TV channels that show content from certain media companies, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal. The concept is similar to services like Pluto TV, Roku’s Live TV channels, or the experiences built into TVs from companies like Samsung, LG, and Vizio — there will be a “hub” that lets you pick what you want to watch.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and Plus images leak ahead of the February 1st launch event
Leaked renders posted by Dutch publication Nieuwe Mobiel reveal the cameras, design, and colors of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and Plus. The news comes shortly after similar leaks shared by WinFuture gave us a glimpse into the base Galaxy S23. Like Samsung’s Galaxy S23, the Ultra and Plus seem...
