ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

History suggests Cowboys will bounce back in big way from Week 18

By reidhanson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Et8zZ_0k9bRic100

The Dallas Cowboys lost their regular season finale in spectacular fashion. It took total failure in all three phases of the game to produce their 26-6 loss to the Commanders. The loss sends them into the postseason on a low note and casts a cloud of doubt over an otherwise impressive 12-5 season.

Postgame, everyone said the right things. They recognized the failure, took accountability, and admitted they needed to better. But is it as easy as just flipping a switch like CeeDee Lamb suggested? What does recent history suggest as to how the Cowboys will respond?

Loss No. 1

The Week 1 loss to Tampa Bay was as bad as it comes. Not only was Dak Prescott injured in the 19-3 defeat, but he was horrific leading up to the injury. Prescott had a staggering -23 CPOE (completion percentage over expectation) and contributed a -12.6 EPA (expected points added).

Every Cowboy but Dalton Schultz and Ezekiel Elliott had a negative EPA on day giving very little hope that things would change much in Week 2 against the Bengals.

Yet, in Week 2 the Cowboys bounced back. With Cooper Rush at the helm, the Cowboys managed to do just enough to squeak by the defending AFC champs 20-17. It took a total team effort since, once again, the QB position produced a negative CPOE.

That was the first of four consecutive wins for the club ahead of their first matchup with Philadelphia.

Loss No. 2

Dallas’ next loss came at the hands of the Eagles in Week 6. In what would be Cooper Rush’s last game in relief of Prescott, the game wasn’t nearly as close as the 17-26 score indicated. Rush produced a negative EPA as well as a negative CPOE producing multiple turnovers and digging a hole the team could not get out of.

In Week 7, the Cowboys bounced back, beating the Lions 24-6. With Prescott back under center, Dallas played a smart and efficient game across the board. It wasn’t a drudging like many wanted but it was the first time all season Dallas tallied a positive EPA in all three phases of the game. It was a complete win, which Dallas then followed up with a dominating defeat of the Chicago Bears.

Loss No. 3

After the bye week, the Cowboys choked away a fourth quarter lead to Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. By the numbers, it was the worst defense the Cowboys showed to-date, giving up steady yardage on the ground and chunk play after chunk play through the air.

Again, Dallas bounced back in big way, beating the Vikings in Minnesota 40-3. In what is generally regarded as the best win of the season, the Cowboys won on both sides of the ball and showed everyone how good this team could be when all cylinders are firing.

The win over Minnesota sparked another four-game winning streak that included a quick-turnaround contest against the Giants on Thanksgiving.

Loss No. 4

The overtime loss in Jacksonville stung in a way similar to the lost lead in Green Bay. The game was in hand but after scoring 34 points, the offense went flat. The main culprit in the loss was Dan Quinn’s defense. His once-heralded group gave up a season-worst 34 points (the game ended on a Pick-6), and showed many vulnerabilities alone the way.

Dallas flipped the script the next week with a 40-34 win against the Eagles in Week 16. It wasn’t the same level of “bounce back” previously seen after losses but it was higher effort performance with big time plays in big time moments.

How will the Cowboys handle this last loss?

History suggests the Cowboys will come back focused and energized. Not only have they never had back-to-back losses this season but their best games of the year seem to be games immediately following losses.

Most of the negative traits showed in said losses have had little carryover into the next week. The Cowboys bounce back. They focus. They flip a switch. They did it all season long so history suggests they’re more than capable of doing it again.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team

Plenty of speculation lies ahead for Aaron Rodgers this off-season. The longer the veteran quarterback’s future remains undecided, the crazier the rumors will get. NFL analyst Danny Heifetz ratcheted up the speculation about Rodgers‘ future Thursday. The Ringer.com reporter wrote a column saying the perfect new spot for Rodgers is … the New York Jets. The Read more... The post NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Xavier Rhodes blowing Cowboys away at cornerback

Since losing Anthony Brown on December 4, the Cowboys cornerback position across from Trevon Diggs has been in a constant state of flux. From the Kelvin Joseph experiment, to Nahshon Wright, to DeRon Bland, to Trayvon Mullen, Dan Quinn has been searching for answers on the boundary. The Cowboys have...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Injury takes out promising depth player, Micah ready to turn it up, beware Bucs' Fournette

All eyes are on the injury reports coming out of Dallas and Tampa, with both teams trying to reach full strength by Monday. The Cowboys, overall, are trending in the right direction, but a valuable depth player who was a rare bright spot last week has suffered an injury in practice that could cost him most- or even all of- the postseason. For Tampa, big defensive tackle Vita Vea is just one of the question marks; coach Todd Bowles gave an update.
TAMPA, FL
rolling out

NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills

In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
The Comeback

Deion Sanders makes major mistake

The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TEMPE, AZ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jay Gruden had some suggestions for who should call plays for the Commanders

Former Washington head coach Jay Gruden is a frequent guest on the local airwaves throughout the NFL regular season, offering his insight into the NFL and the Commanders. Gruden, who coached Washington from 2014-19, was known for his ability as an offensive play-caller. So in an appearance on “Grant and Danny,” on 106.7 The Fan Tuesday, Gruden defended former Washington offensive coordinator Scott Turner, who the team fired.
WASHINGTON, DC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2023 NFL mock draft roundup: Bears trade down from No. 1 pick for a haul

The Chicago Bears have wrapped the 2022 season, where, in a pleasant turn of events, they’ve landed the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. General manager Ryan Poles has an important decision to make with the selection. But, naturally, the expectation is Chicago will explore trading back with a team willing to pay handsomely to move up to first overall and land the quarterback of their choosing, be it Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s CJ Stroud or Kentucky’s Will Levis.
CHICAGO, IL
Larry Brown Sports

NBC announces big Al Michaels news ahead of NFL playoffs

Many NFL fans were disappointed when Al Michaels left NBC to join Amazon this season, but the legendary broadcaster is returning to his old role for one game. NBC announced this week that Michaels will be the play-by-play announcer for Saturday night’s wild-card game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Jacksonville Jaguars. Tony Dungy will... The post NBC announces big Al Michaels news ahead of NFL playoffs appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
OnlyHomers

Hall of Fame Running Back Dies

Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5 things Jaguars must improve on to make a run in the playoffs

The Jacksonville Jaguars are in the playoffs for the first time in five years, but oddsmakers don’t think their Cinderella story will end with a trip to the Super Bowl. Despite a five-game win streak to end the season and win the AFC South, the Jaguars are 50-to-1 to win the Super Bowl on BetMGM. Only the New York Giants, Miami Dolphins, and Seattle Seahawks are the only three teams considered to be bigger long shots.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Comparing the 2022 Cowboys to their 2021 counterparts

The Dallas Cowboys’ regular season ended with an embarrassing 26-6 loss to the Washington Commanders and now they head to Florida to face NFC South division winners Tampa Bay. Dallas’ 12-5 record was good enough to lock in the fifth seed in the playoffs and they will carry some momentum with them, winning six of their final eight games.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts affect the Texans' first-round plans in latest Draft Wire mock

The goods news is Bryce Young will be in the AFC South in 2023. The bad news is it will be with the Indianapolis Colts. So says Luke Easterling from the Draft Wire, who released his latest two-round mock. The Colts move up to No. 1 overall and work out a deal with the Chicago Bears to take the Alabama signal caller who has been linked to the Texans since midway through the college football season.
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

FOX announces broadcast crew for Vikings vs. Giants Wild Card matchup

The Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants are set to play Sunday in this weekend’s NFL Wild Card game at 3:30 p.m. central time. These two teams recently faced off in Week 16, where the Vikings beat the Giants 27-24 on a 61-yard field goal by kicker Greg Joseph. It was announced on Tuesday that Fox has the broadcast crew of Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi calling the game. This crew called the Vikings and Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 1, where the Vikings won 23-7.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

203K+
Followers
255K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy