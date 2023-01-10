ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Citrus County Chronicle

Sweden: Erdogan effigy 'act of sabotage' against NATO bid

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson on Friday denounced a protest by Kurds in central Stockholm, where an effigy of Turkey's president was hung from a lamppost, as an act of “sabotage” against Sweden's bid to join NATO. The protest outside City Hall on...
Citrus County Chronicle

German village clearance continues, Thunberg visits site

LUETZERATH, Germany (AP) — German police on Friday continued the clearance of a village that is due to be demolished to accommodate the expansion of a coal mine, with activists still holed up in one building, in tree houses and a tunnel. Ahead of a demonstration to be held...
Citrus County Chronicle

Colombia president asks to stop arrest of narco sought by US

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombia's president is seeking to suspend arrest orders against some of the country's biggest criminal suspects, including at least one individual wanted in the U.S. on narcotics charges, as part of an ambitious plan to dismantle armed groups that have long dominated the countryside. The...
Citrus County Chronicle

Afghan rulers urged to reverse ban on women aid workers

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — A strong majority of the U.N. Security Council urged Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers Friday to immediately reverse all “oppressive” restrictions on girls and women including the latest ban on women working for aid organizations which is exacerbating the already critical humanitarian crisis in the country.

