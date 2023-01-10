The year 2023 will prove to be the culmination of the previous years' hard work and toil. Success follows the Piscean especially on the job and business fronts. Jupiter controls Pisces that is essentially made of water element. Pisceans are gifted with intelligence and a strong physique. They take independent decisions and do not tolerate interference. Any work done by them, is planned meticulously well. Flashes of optimism and pessimism coexist within a Piscean who is capable of viewing his victory in a negative light. They have a high degree of religiosity, faith and are known to be easily brainwashed. When they face difficulties, they do so with a brave face. Let us see how the year scores for the people from Pisces.

4 DAYS AGO