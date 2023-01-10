Read full article on original website
"Homeless veteran scammer" Kate McClure sentenced to prisonJade Talks Crime
Woman Receives Prison Sentence for Raising $400,000 for Homeless Man That Was Not HomelessAndrei TapalagaMount Holly, NJ
Sweet new eatery opening in New Jersey this monthKristen WaltersMarlton, NJ
Marshalls Closes Stores in Multiple States, Financial Crisis Deepens. Are There Stores Closing Near You?Ty D.Minneapolis, MN
Where to Eat During Northern Liberties Restaurant WeekMarilyn Johnson
2023 Winter Restaurant Week Announced for Burlington County Eateries
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ — In 2023, Burlington County Restaurant Week will be twice as delicious, giving residents two opportunities to enjoy the great eateries in Burlington County. The annual celebration of Burlington County restaurants is being expanded with the addition of separate winter and summer promotions. Winter Restaurant Week 2023 will kick off on Sunday, March 5, and continue through Saturday, March 11, and Summer Restaurant Week 2023 will be held from August 20 to August 26. Both weeklong events will be organized and promoted by the Burlington County Commissioners and State Sen. Troy Singleton in partnership with restaurants, food trucks and eateries from across Burlington County. Burlington...
NJ Auto Insurance Rates to Rise
Some things never change. As we begin the new year, drivers in New Jersey are once again facing an increase in the cost of car insurance premiums. We certainly feel the pain of the high cost of auto insurance in New Jersey. You might be surprised to know that, while our rates are high, it could be worse. Michigan is the state with the highest annual cost for minimum coverage auto insurance at $1450.
Will You Spot The Long Island Medium While She’s In NJ?
I’ve always loved TLC shows like Toddlers in Tiaras, Cake Boss, Say Yes To The Dress, and everything else. For a few years in the early 2000s, I feel like they kind of took over television. I swear we all watched and kept tabs on every single TLC show. One of the shows that I always found myself addicted to was the Long Island Medium and I was so excited to find out that she’s making her way to New Jersey at the beginning of next month!
roi-nj.com
Philly-based investors acquire warehouse development site in Carneys Point
A Philadelphia-based real estate investment group has acquired a warehouse development site in Carneys Point, it announced Wednesday. D2 Collins LLC, an affiliate of the D2 Organization, acquired 1, 3, 4 and 7 Collins Drive in the Salem Commerce Park, it said in a news release. The properties include three vacant parcels totaling 35 acres and a 10-acre parcel that includes a 78,000-square-foot office building at 1 Collins Drive. The seller was the Delaware River & Bay Authority.
This New Jersey Restaurant Has One Of America’s Best Buffets
When you think of great food, New Jersey is one of the first states that come to mind. It's not just about diners and pizza, however. One major website has named a New Jersey restaurant among the top buffets in the whole nation. When you think of buffets, the first...
Lawrence, NJ Mexican Restaurant Forced to Temporarily Close
Uh oh. Bad news for a popular Mexican restaurant in Mercer County. You're going to have to make other plans for Taco Tuesday for the time being. La Taqueria, "The Taco Place" on Route 206 in Lawrence Township made an announcement on its Facebook page that they're been forced to close temporarily.
Wait List Opens for Affordable Rentals in Morristown & Across NJ
The New Jersey Statewide and Morristown Affordable Housing Waiting List are now accepting applications for affordable rentals. Don’t miss this opportunity! Affordable rental properties are now available in Morristown, New Jersey!
jerseysbest.com
How nonopioid pain management has become a ‘silver bullet’ of medicine
Dylan Glaser is finally free from the fog of pain that plagued him for years, enabling him to reclaim his life — without ever taking a single opioid. The 24-year-old Jackson resident was born with congenital spinal stenosis, but didn’t know it until he was rear-ended in a car accident on the Garden State Parkway at age 19.
NJ homeowner shoots at intruder trying to steal his keys (Opinion)
A Roseland, New Jersey homeowner fired his home defense weapon at an intruder who was reportedly in the laundry room of his home looking for the key fob for the BMW parked outside. The homeowner shot at the perpetrator and the guy fled the home and the scene. At this...
Stolen baby parrot returned to Delran, New Jersey exotic bird store
A baby parrot that was stolen from an exotic bird store in New Jersey has been returned and is "doing well," according to an employee.
Bringing paper bags back for N.J. groceries on hold after uproar over bag ban dwindles
New Jersey grocery deliveries will not be arriving in paper bags. At least not for some months. Starting last May, New Jersey’s single-use bag ban — considered likely the strictest in the nation — has made it illegal for stores, restaurants and other businesses to hand out plastic bags as part of a larger statewide sustainability goal of reducing waste.
Philly’s famed Geno’s Steaks is now open in New Jersey
Geno’s Steaks, the South Philly institution since 1966 (and rival to Pat’s), is now open in New Jersey. Well, sort of. Foodie Hall, the e-restaurant innovation that only offers delivery or take out from its eight restaurants, has now added Geno’s to their roster. Foodie Hall is...
Jersey Proud: New Jersey woman graduates from same nursing school as grandmother
Charrelle Rainey graduated from nursing school at Brookdale College. Her grandmother, Judith, was a part of Brookdale's first ever nursing class in 1970.
