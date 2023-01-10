ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hammonton, NJ

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

94.5 PST

Stop car thieves in NJ by doing this one simple thing

Car thefts and break-ins continue to rise in New Jersey. Many of these crimes could be avoided by simply locking your car and removing the key fob. Unfortunately, many people do not do this, making them an easy mark for a quick crime. This has been increasingly frustrating for police,...
CBS Philly

Police: Man throws gasoline on cross, breaks glass at 2 churches in N.J.

WOODBURY, N.J. (CBS) -- Authorities are investigating some acts of vandalism at three Catholic church buildings in the Diocese of Camden. Similar descriptions of the suspect were given in both incidents, indicating it may be the same person behind both, police say.The suspect is in custody and is possibly facing hate crime charges. "Thank God he didn't decide to do it while people were in the church because that could've really been a bad moment," Father Joseph Szolack, pastor of St. Agnes, said.Szolack is counting his blessings even though his faith has been tested.Early Friday, someone threw a brick through the...
WOODBURY, NJ
TAPinto.net

2023 Winter Restaurant Week Announced for Burlington County Eateries

BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ  — In 2023, Burlington County Restaurant Week will be twice as delicious, giving residents two opportunities to enjoy the great eateries in Burlington County. The annual celebration of Burlington County restaurants is being expanded with the addition of separate winter and summer promotions. Winter Restaurant Week 2023 will kick off on Sunday, March 5, and continue through Saturday, March 11, and Summer Restaurant Week 2023 will be held from August 20 to August 26. Both weeklong events will be organized and promoted by the Burlington County Commissioners and State Sen. Troy Singleton in partnership with restaurants, food trucks and eateries from across Burlington County. Burlington...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
Rock 104.1

NJ Auto Insurance Rates to Rise

Some things never change. As we begin the new year, drivers in New Jersey are once again facing an increase in the cost of car insurance premiums. We certainly feel the pain of the high cost of auto insurance in New Jersey. You might be surprised to know that, while our rates are high, it could be worse. Michigan is the state with the highest annual cost for minimum coverage auto insurance at $1450.
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey 101.5

Will You Spot The Long Island Medium While She’s In NJ?

I’ve always loved TLC shows like Toddlers in Tiaras, Cake Boss, Say Yes To The Dress, and everything else. For a few years in the early 2000s, I feel like they kind of took over television. I swear we all watched and kept tabs on every single TLC show. One of the shows that I always found myself addicted to was the Long Island Medium and I was so excited to find out that she’s making her way to New Jersey at the beginning of next month!
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
roi-nj.com

Philly-based investors acquire warehouse development site in Carneys Point

A Philadelphia-based real estate investment group has acquired a warehouse development site in Carneys Point, it announced Wednesday. D2 Collins LLC, an affiliate of the D2 Organization, acquired 1, 3, 4 and 7 Collins Drive in the Salem Commerce Park, it said in a news release. The properties include three vacant parcels totaling 35 acres and a 10-acre parcel that includes a 78,000-square-foot office building at 1 Collins Drive. The seller was the Delaware River & Bay Authority.
CARNEYS POINT TOWNSHIP, NJ
jerseysbest.com

How nonopioid pain management has become a ‘silver bullet’ of medicine

Dylan Glaser is finally free from the fog of pain that plagued him for years, enabling him to reclaim his life — without ever taking a single opioid. The 24-year-old Jackson resident was born with congenital spinal stenosis, but didn’t know it until he was rear-ended in a car accident on the Garden State Parkway at age 19.
JACKSON, NJ
NJ.com

Bringing paper bags back for N.J. groceries on hold after uproar over bag ban dwindles

New Jersey grocery deliveries will not be arriving in paper bags. At least not for some months. Starting last May, New Jersey’s single-use bag ban — considered likely the strictest in the nation — has made it illegal for stores, restaurants and other businesses to hand out plastic bags as part of a larger statewide sustainability goal of reducing waste.

