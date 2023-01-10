Read full article on original website
Popular local restaurant chain opening new location in Oregon this monthKristen WaltersEugene, OR
Oregon witness says triangle-shaped craft was 100 feet longRoger MarshOregon State
Save the Date for the Next Great Junk HuntMaria Shimizu ChristensenMonroe, OR
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Eugene-Springfield Fire sees over 50 motor vehicle crashes in 24 hoursEdy ZooEugene, OR
Emerald Media
University of Oregon suffers growing pains
This school year, the University of Oregon welcomed its largest freshman class ever. 5,338 freshmen reflects a 16% increase to freshman enrollment from the previous year, which also had a record-breaking number of freshmen for UO. The record enrollment rate outsized UO housing and caused a housing shortage early fall...
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG HAS RECORD HIGH TEMPERATURE FOR THE DATE ON THURSDAY
Roseburg had a record high temperature for the date, on Thursday. Forecasters at the National Weather Service in Medford said the mercury reached 66 degrees at the Roseburg Regional Airport. That made it the warmest January 12th in the city’s history. The previous record high for the date was 63 degrees, set in 2021.
kezi.com
Eugene church removes trees without permits
EUGENE, Ore. -- Carl Below was one of several River Road residents that spotted a contractor chopping down trees in front of the Church of Latter Day Saints. His fellow neighbor, Jerry Carpenter, called city authorities, and they put a stop to it immediately. "I was going, 'what's going on...
Popular local restaurant chain opening new location in Oregon this month
A popular local restaurant chain is opening another new location in Oregon this month. Read on to learn more. On Monday, January 23, 2023, a new Killer Burger location will celebrate the grand opening of its newest Oregon restaurant in Eugene, according to local sources.
Emerald Media
Dan Lanning reflects on Oregon’s historic National Signing Day
It was clear Dan Lanning had some large shoes to fill when he took over as the 35th head coach in Oregon football history in early December 2021. The coach he was replacing – Mario Cristobal – was and is well known for his ability to recruit and bring in the best players. Many Duck fans were skeptical Lanning would be able to have the same success.
kezi.com
ODOT planning widening of Highway 126 between Veneta and Eugene
VENETA, Ore. -- The Oregon Department of Transportation is making progress on a project to widen a stretch of Highway 126 between Veneta and Eugene, and is asking the public for comments on the current step of process. ODOT says Highway 126 is an important connection between the Willamette Valley...
Oregon witness says triangle-shaped craft was 100 feet long
An Oregon witness at Springfield reported watching and photographing a triangle-shaped object moving 800 feet over the neighborhood at 6 p.m. on December 18, 2023, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
KTVZ
Oregon Duck and Summit grad Cam McCormick transferring for 8th year of eligibility
This year, in his first full season without injury, McCormick had ten catches for sixty-six yards and three touchdowns, winning the Orange Bowl's courage award. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our...
WATCH: Dana Altman says changes are coming to Oregon basketball after latest loss
Hear from Oregon head men's basketball coach Dana Altman after yet another really poor game by the Ducks. Altman says the Duck staff will be making some changes to its lineup and rotations as players' minutes will get cut and role players will see their minutes increase as the Ducks try and turn their season around.
Reinforcements on the way for Oregon basketball ahead of the Arizona schools
Reinforcements are here, and more are coming for the Oregon men's basketball program. It couldn't come at a bigger point in the season as well. The Oregon Duck men's basketball program has gone through a slew of injuries this season, and for the first time perhaps all year, the Ducks have had not one but two practices this week with its entire 11 scholarship players on the floor and taking part in practice. Senior guard Jermaine Couisnard made his debut for Oregon last weekend at Colorado after missing the first 14 games due to a knee injury. Sophomore forward Nate Bittle also returned last week after missing just over a month due to a foot injury.
Oregon State Football: The 2022 BeaverBlitz Awards
We’re now a full month removed from Oregon State’s 2022 football season, and with the Beavers’ body of work complete for the year, now’s the time to look back and appreciate the highlights. There were countless bright spots along the way as the team locked up...
Emerald Media
Eugene’s best late-night restaurants
In a city known for late-night games, parties and drinking, where can students grab a bite to satisfy those after-hour cravings? From decadent sandwiches filled with fried foods to cheesy ‘za, here are Eugene’s best late-night eats. Za Cart Pizza. Located right behind Big City Gaming on the...
kezi.com
Eugene School District 4J to make bid for old EWEB riverfront headquarters for new administrative HQ
EUGENE, Ore. -- Eugene School District 4J has announced that it is preparing a submission to the Eugene Water and Electric Board to bid on the utility’s riverfront building, which has sat nearly vacant and disused by EWEB for years, in hopes of moving its administrative functions to the facility.
mckenzieriverreflectionsnewspaper.com
EWEB unanimous for dam removal
EUGENE: Green could be the color to describe some of the reasoning behind the Eugene Water & Electric Board commissioner’s decision to decommission the Leaburg Hydroelectric Project. The pigment, often used in reference to clean energy production, was pitted against ongoing impacts to the environment. But it was the...
KGW
$1M Mega Millions ticket sold in Oregon
EUGENE, Ore. — There are still no winners of the Mega Millions billion-dollar jackpot, but a number of people across the United States, including one lucky Oregonian, will be headed to the bank with a $1 million winning ticket. The ticket was sold in Eugene on Monday and the...
kezi.com
Elmira teen finally found after 24 hour search, according to family
UPDATE: 9:30 P.M. - According to a Facebook post by family, Corbin has been found and is safe. At last check he was heading to the hospital. ELMIRA, Ore. -- Search and Rescue crews with the Lane County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a missing and possibly endangered boy who left home Monday night.
yachatsnews.com
FCC cancels one license of Lincoln County radio station group as bank seeks foreclosure of office and studios for loan default
The owner of six radio stations in Lincoln County faces an uncertain future with the cancellation of a key federal broadcast license and an imminent bank foreclosure on three properties he owns, including his radio headquarters in downtown Newport. Dave Miller of Newport owns Yaquina Bay Communications, which operates six...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Eugene man claims $1 million Mega Millions prize
A Eugene man has stepped forward to claim his $1 million prize from Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing. The ticket was purchased the Jackson’s Food Store at 274 Coburg Road in Eugene on Monday. The Oregon Lottery did release the man’s name Thursday because it is public record, but...
Oregon State Hospital largely passed recent inspection but violations remain
Oregon State Hospital largely passed its latest federal inspection but fell short of requirements for cleanliness, food storage and safety and following up on patient grievances, inspectors said in a report. The 39-page December report, which the Capital Chronicle obtained in a records request, was part of a follow-up to serious violations found earlier in […] The post Oregon State Hospital largely passed recent inspection but violations remain appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
kptv.com
‘Missing and endangered’ 14-year-old from Lane County found safe
LANE COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – The Lane County Sheriff’s Office says a missing and endangered 14-year-old has been found safe. Deputies first asked for the public’s help locating 14-year-old Corbin William Turner, of Elmira, on Tuesday afternoon. According to the LCSO, Turner left his home around 7 p.m. Monday.
