Former Major League Baseball Star DiesOnlyHomersScottsdale, AZ
Arizona Homelessness is One of the most Rampant in the Nation, According to New ReportDaily News NowArizona State
Once Popular Seafood Restaurant Now ClosedGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Arizona witness describes hovering cigar-shaped object overheadRoger MarshArizona State
Phoenix Highway Eastbound US 60 Closed This Weekend Between Loop 101 and Mesa Drive - Plus Other Weekend ClosingsMark HakePhoenix, AZ
azbigmedia.com
Here’s why Metro Phoenix is on the way to becoming a Tier 1 market
After the pain of the Great Recession, Arizona resolved to reinvent and diversify its industrial landscape to create a more resilient economy and put itself on the path to becoming a Tier 1 market. No single person or entity can take sole credit for this shift in priorities; it was made possible through the partnerships between municipalities, economic developers, lawmakers, educators and the taxpayers.
azbigmedia.com
Phase 1 of $360M, 7M SF Goodyear AirPark breaks ground
Lincoln Property Company’s Southwest division, LPC Desert West, and Scottsdale-based Harvard Investments joined today with the City of Goodyear and project stakeholders to break ground on the Phase One of Goodyear AirPark. Located on 565 acres adjacent to the Phoenix-Goodyear Airport in Goodyear, Arizona, the Class A industrial development...
AZFamily
Auto parts, logistics firms pay Arizona delivery workers $5.6 million
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Two companies operating in Arizona agreed to pay their delivery drivers $5.6 million in back wages and damages after the Department of Labor found that the companies misclassified their workers as independent contractors. The government agency says New York-based company Parts Authority Arizona LLC and...
NTSB says ‘cloud shot up vertically’ in front of Hawaiian Airlines plane prior to severe turbulence
HONOLULU — The National Transportation Safety Board said in a preliminary report Friday that a “cloud shot up vertically” in front of a Hawaiian Airlines plane prior to severe turbulence that left 25 people injured last month. Just after 10 a.m. on Dec. 18, Hawaiian Airlines Flight...
roselawgroupreporter.com
Why this leading toymaker moved its operations to the desert
Near the end of the first year of the Covid-19 pandemic, one Washington-based company decided it was time to search for a new facility to houseits global distribution operations. The company, Everett, Washington-based Funko Inc., was no exception to the adverse impacts of the pandemic and supply chain strains, which...
Global firm opens $10M manufacturing facility in Phoenix as new U.S. hub
A global company known for manufacturing high-tech materials based on specialty glass is making Phoenix the base for its U.S. diagnostics division.
kjzz.org
How Phoenix is changing the hiring process to better recruit, retain employees
Phoenix thinks it can cut the time it takes to hire new employees by 35% to 45%. For more than a year, the city’s Human Resources Department has been working to streamline the process from when a department head requests approval for a position to the day a new employee starts. Depending on the job, it can take more than 80 days.
Arizona Homelessness is One of the most Rampant in the Nation, According to New Report
Arizona is experiencing a rapid rise in homelessness, according to a new report released by the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), as the state is outpacing almost the entirety of the rest of the country.
azbex.com
LGES Confirms No Movement on Queen Creek Plant
Representatives of LG Energy Solution have confirmed the company has not yet reached a decision on whether or how to proceed with its planned cylindrical battery production facility in Queen Creek. In response to an inquiry from the Queen Creek Independent, communications officials with LGES said they were still in...
Phoenix among top in nation for soaring costs
The latest inflation report is out and it shows Phoenix remains among the highest in the nation for soaring costs.
Arizona witness describes hovering cigar-shaped object overhead
An Arizona witness at Scottsdale reported watching and photographing a silent, hovering, cigar-shaped object at 1:32 p.m. on November 16, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
fox10phoenix.com
Why more people & manufacturing companies moving into Maricopa County is a good thing
PHOENIX - Census data shows that one person moves into Maricopa County every 5 minutes. In the latest census data, Arizona ranked 5th in the country for the biggest increase in 2021-2022 as the population went up by about 100,000 people. Scott Wilken digs into census data for Arizona's largest...
retailcustomerexperience.com
Walmart drones not getting a warm welcome in Arizona
Some residents in Glendale, Arizona aren't too thrilled with Walmart's delivery drone testing, with one resident stating it sounds like a hornets nest being disturbed. The drones, which can deliver products weighing up to 10 pounds, have appeared in the community of 59th Avenue and Bell Road, according to an Arizona Family report.
chandleraz.gov
Chandler’s data center ordinance now in effect
CHANDLER, Ariz. – The City of Chandler has joined a small list of cities across the nation to adopt a zoning code amendment to define the location and operation of data centers. The approved amendment includes the following provisions:. Establishes a new section of the zoning code (Chapter 35,...
azbex.com
Costco Project Coming Before Mesa Boards
A two-phase, 120KSF Costco Distribution Center planned in the Mesa Elliot Technology Park near Elliot and Ellsworth roads will be the focus of several Mesa review bodies this week. On Jan. 9, Mesa City Council was set to consider a final subdivision plat for 35 acres of the 200-acre park....
AZFamily
Phoenix company aims to create marijuana breathalyzer to detect high drivers
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Researchers at one Phoenix-based company are working to develop a breath test for marijuana. The test would be similar to current alcohol breathalyzers used by police, and it comes during a time when recreational marijuana has hit more than $85 million in estimated sales, according to the Arizona Department of Revenue. “We’ve legalized marijuana, but we don’t have tools that can test when someone has used marijuana,” said Evan Darzi, CEO and Cofounder of ElectraTect Inc.
AZFamily
Phoenix shoppers react to Gov. Hobbs proposal to end the pink tax in Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona families struggling to make ends meet could soon see more savings at the grocery store. Gov. Katie Hobbs wants to eliminate the ‘pink tax’ on things like tampons and diapers. A similar tax cut was proposed five years ago and failed. People say...
East Valley Tribune
Brothers press on with their Mesa cider business
In Latin, “ex malo bonum” translates to “out of bad comes good,” and that’s remained the story of Cider Corps especially now. Two years ago, Cider Corps founders Josh and Jason Duren announced they would expand their growing Mesa operation by opening a production facility in Gilbert.
AZFamily
Bed, Bath & Beyond to close 5 Arizona stores in latest round of layoffs
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) -- Struggling retailer Bed, Bath and Beyond has announced it is closing five Arizona stores as part of the latest round of layoffs. An updated list released by the retailer showed closures for the following five locations, three of which are in metro Phoenix:. 2039 N. Power...
AZFamily
Maricopa County health inspector catches employee with cut finger cooking food
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
