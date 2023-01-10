ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Linn, OR

Mayoral Aide Sam Adams Will Get No Severance Package, Last Day is Wednesday

On Tuesday afternoon, the top aide to Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, Sam Adams, abruptly announced his resignation. Adams cited worsening health issues—specifically chronic anemia that left him increasingly exhausted—as the reason for his departure. Adams’s sudden resignation left much of City Hall stunned. Since joining Wheeler’s staff in...
The Portland Mercury

Good Afternoon, News: More Measure 114 Drama, Transportation Director Escapes City Hall, and a New Special Counsel to Investigate Biden Just Dropped

The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. GOOD AFTERNOON, PORTLAND! Sam Adams is...
yamhilladvocate.com

Rebuttal to Newberg City Councilor Elise Hollamon’s Accusations Against This Newspaper

Over the past two weeks Newberg City Councilor Elise Hollamon has made a number of social media posts accusing myself and the readers of this newspaper of engaging in harassment against her. These accusations are without merit and I believe intended to be a distraction from the actual facts of the situation, which is that Hollamon has been engaged in a number of unsavory and possibly illegal activities as part of her involvement with a group called Progressive Yamhill. All I have done is report the truth about these activities in a series of over 140 articles that cite reliable primary sources. I have not directed nor asked anyone to contact any Progressive Yamhill members, and certainly not to threaten any of them. I am only publishing information of the public interest. If it were my goal to harass Hollamon and others then I would have published the enormous amounts of embarrassing personal information about their lifestyles which they openly discussed in their secret Facebook groups I infilitrated in the summer of 2021 and elsewhere on the internet, and I have not done this as I do not believe their embarrassing confessions are relevant to the matters of public interest and would be a distraction from the more serious situations. In fact, as can plainly be heard in the recording I made of Hollamon (the one she wanted me jailed for) when she offered to tell me of skeletons in her closet I informed her that would not be in her best interest. It is not my goal to harass or embarrass Hollamon or anyone else I report on. My goal is to report the truth about matters of public interest.
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you also happen to love burgers, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing burger places in Oregon that are highly praised by both local people and travellers.
