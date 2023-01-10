Read full article on original website
Deborah Kafoury’s tenure as Multnomah County chair defined by success, shortfalls at taming homelessness
During her 8 1/2-year reign as Multnomah County chair, Deborah Kafoury faced challenges as she steered the county through the COVID-19 pandemic, navigated several unprecedented weather events and worked to push key infrastructure projects over the finish line. But Kafoury’s tenure will largely be defined by the hand she played...
police1.com
Newly elected Ore. sheriff becomes 1st woman to serve in role in agency's 168-year history
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. — Multnomah County Sheriff Nicole Morrisey O’Donnell, sworn in last week as the first woman to serve in the position in the agency’s 168 years, has big plans for her history-making tenure. She wants to reduce gun violence and traffic fatalities, improve school safety,...
WWEEK
We Asked Portland-Area Lawmakers What They Think the Chances Are City Hall Will Get Its Agenda Funded in Salem
WW first reported Jan. 8 that three of the city of Portland’s five state lobbyists were departing shortly before the legislative session kicks off Jan. 17—a blow to the city’s ambitious legislative agenda. While the reasons behind two of the departures aren’t entirely clear, sources familiar with...
Sam Adams tamps down rumors about his sudden Portland City Hall departure
Sam Adams, the former...
Former Portland Mayor Sam Adams resigns from Wheeler’s office due to health reasons
Adams disclosed that he had been suffering from chronic anemia for the past year.
Tribune quizzes Mayor Ted Wheeler on his plan for massive, sanctioned homeless camps
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, along with Portland City Commissioner Dan Ryan, has proposed the largest and most expansive plan yet to address homelessness in the city.
WWEEK
Mayoral Aide Sam Adams Will Get No Severance Package, Last Day is Wednesday
On Tuesday afternoon, the top aide to Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, Sam Adams, abruptly announced his resignation. Adams cited worsening health issues—specifically chronic anemia that left him increasingly exhausted—as the reason for his departure. Adams's sudden resignation left much of City Hall stunned. Since joining Wheeler's staff in...
The Portland Mercury
Good Afternoon, News: More Measure 114 Drama, Transportation Director Escapes City Hall, and a New Special Counsel to Investigate Biden Just Dropped
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. GOOD AFTERNOON, PORTLAND! Sam Adams is...
Portland police procedure that delays naming officers who use deadly force troubles public records experts
Portland police Officer Joshua Dyk shot and killed 40-year-old Aaron Stanton on July 27 in the Hazelwood neighborhood of Southeast Portland. Less than four months later, Officer Christopher Sathoff fatally shot Immanuel Clark-Johnson, 30, near Reed College. But the public did not learn these names until December, when the Portland...
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler strips troubled city bureau of more programs
A troubled Portland city bureau long plagued by personnel and performance issues is losing some of its few remaining programs as officials move to dramatically overhaul city government and revamp sagging municipal services. Mayor Ted Wheeler has directed the Office of Community & Civic Life to transfer its liquor, cannabis...
Portland developer voices concern for red tape after Kotek’s housing order
On her first full day in office, Oregon Governor Tina Kotek set what she calls an "ambitious" goal to help the homeless crisis.
KATU.com
Citing health, Sam Adams resigns as Mayor Wheeler's Director of Strategic Innovations
PORTLAND, Ore. — Sam Adams, the former Portland mayor serving as Director of Strategic Innovations for the current mayor, announced Tuesday that he would be resigning from the position to focus on his health. Adams joined Mayor Ted Wheeler's team nearly two years ago. He previously served as Portland's...
Backyard Habitat program grows to 10,000 Portland area gardens
For Portland’s Debbie Guthrie, the Backyard Habitat Certification Program run by Portland Audubon and the Columbia Land Trust is “therapy.”. For Hillsboro’s Charmaine Guillory, “it’s a way to stay grounded and sane.”
These local cemeteries and gravesites share a part of Oregon history
Read about the gravesites, monuments and memorials at four local cemeteries that remind modern-day Oregonians of those who once roamed the state.
University of Oregon to relocate Old Town neighborhood campus to NE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — The University of Oregon plans to relocate its Portland campus in the Old Town neighborhood to the now-defunct Concordia University campus in Northeast Portland. Students and staff will begin to transition to the new campus this summer, with all UO Portland programs expected to be based...
WWEEK
We Asked City Commissioner Rene Gonzalez How He’ll Handle the Crises Facing the Fire Bureau
City Commissioner Rene Gonzalez was on the job for less than a week when Mayor Ted Wheeler handed him a gift basket of city bureaus in crisis: the fire department and the bureau that handles 911 calls. It’s an apt reward for a politician who campaigned on a platform of...
yamhilladvocate.com
Rebuttal to Newberg City Councilor Elise Hollamon’s Accusations Against This Newspaper
Over the past two weeks Newberg City Councilor Elise Hollamon has made a number of social media posts accusing myself and the readers of this newspaper of engaging in harassment against her. These accusations are without merit and I believe intended to be a distraction from the actual facts of the situation, which is that Hollamon has been engaged in a number of unsavory and possibly illegal activities as part of her involvement with a group called Progressive Yamhill. All I have done is report the truth about these activities in a series of over 140 articles that cite reliable primary sources. I have not directed nor asked anyone to contact any Progressive Yamhill members, and certainly not to threaten any of them. I am only publishing information of the public interest. If it were my goal to harass Hollamon and others then I would have published the enormous amounts of embarrassing personal information about their lifestyles which they openly discussed in their secret Facebook groups I infilitrated in the summer of 2021 and elsewhere on the internet, and I have not done this as I do not believe their embarrassing confessions are relevant to the matters of public interest and would be a distraction from the more serious situations. In fact, as can plainly be heard in the recording I made of Hollamon (the one she wanted me jailed for) when she offered to tell me of skeletons in her closet I informed her that would not be in her best interest. It is not my goal to harass or embarrass Hollamon or anyone else I report on. My goal is to report the truth about matters of public interest.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you also happen to love burgers, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing burger places in Oregon that are highly praised by both local people and travellers.
WWEEK
Mayoral Aide Sam Adams Resigns, Citing Chronic Health Issues
Mayoral aide and former Portland mayor Sam Adams is resigning from his position as the mayor’s right hand man. That’s according to an email Adams sent out to staff on Tuesday afternoon shortly after 4 pm. He cited worsening health issues, specifically chronic anemia, as the reason for his departure.
CJ McCollum’s West Linn mansion is for sale at $3.5 million
For years when CJ McCollum was a Portland Trail Blazer, he decked out his West Linn mansion with a glass-enclosed wine room, gym over the four-car garage and energy-saving Tesla solar panels. Now, the player traded to the New Orleans Pelicans last year has put his 1.28-acre Oregon residence up...
