ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The 74

Disparities in Advanced Math and Science Skills Begin by Kindergarten

This Research Brief, spotlighting interesting academic work, originally appeared at The Conversation. Racial and ethnic disparities in advanced math and science skills occur far earlier in the U.S. than previously known. Our new study finds that 13% of white students and 16% of Asian students display advanced math skills by kindergarten. The contrasting percentage for both Black […]
Phys.org

College students who work more hours are less likely to graduate, new study finds

Students who work while enrolled in college are about 20% less likely to complete their degrees than similar peers who don't work, a large and meaningful decrease in predicted graduation rates. Among those who do graduate, working students take an average 0.6 of a semester longer to finish. This is mainly because students who work large amounts—over 15 hours a week—take fewer college credits per semester.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Guardian

My parents failed to guide me through my education. Do I confront them?

Our eldest just started university. We have provided every conceivable support up to now, and also committed to shouldering accommodation costs for the next three years. I didn’t go into higher education when young (I gained BSc and MSc a couple of years ago) but I’m now realising how much support many children get throughout their education and I can’t help but reflect on the lack of parental support and guidance I received from my family.
Emerald Media

University of Oregon suffers growing pains

This school year, the University of Oregon welcomed its largest freshman class ever. 5,338 freshmen reflects a 16% increase to freshman enrollment from the previous year, which also had a record-breaking number of freshmen for UO. The record enrollment rate outsized UO housing and caused a housing shortage early fall...
EUGENE, OR
Parents Magazine

Student-Led Conferences Help Black Kids Take Their Education Into Their Own Hands

My grandparents raised me with three crucial perspectives on education: it's necessary, something to be proud of, and something no one can ever take away from you. I carry their lessons with me as I raise my three children. So when I received a notice in my kids' folders asking me to sign up for their student-led conferences a few months ago, I saw it as an invitation to emphasize this teaching and experience something I'd never had with my 7-year-old twins. I was excited to hear them talk about their academic strengths and weaknesses while being supported by their teachers. But as I sat in the hard blue chair, my knees touching the horseshoe-shaped table across from their teacher, a white woman, I was in awe of what I was witnessing.
rolling out

Gilbert Allen shares the benefit of investing in your education

Gilbert Allen is the director of clinical services for Shelter Inc. He trains, mentors and coaches aspiring clinicians and entrepreneurs. Allen’s inauspicious beginning did not derail him, it propelled his journey and he uses those hard-won lessons to help others. Growing up in poverty, being unhoused and having an...

Comments / 0

Community Policy