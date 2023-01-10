Read full article on original website
milehighcre.com
Richmark Companies Expands its Greeley Footprint
National real estate developer Richmark Companies just broke ground on its new Alpine Flats development in Greeley. Alpine Flats will offer amenity-rich apartment living geared toward young professionals. Brinkman Construction is the project’s general contractor, marking their third project together in the Northern Colorado market. alm2s, a Fort Collins-based architectural firm, designed the community.
Denver's Wolf Rigs disrupts RV market with its Humvee conversion
Wolf Rigs outfits military-style Humvees into luxurious overland camper vans with a bathroom, kitchenette, and queen-sized bed.
Four Big Colorado Retail Stores Now Closing For Good
It was announced this week that another major retail store in Colorado is closing down four local locations, including one in Northern Colorado. More to follow?. Another Big Northern Colorado Retail Store Now Closed For Good. Big things happening around Colorado as we say goodbye to yet another longtime mainstay...
Polis administration announces bold progress in building Glo Park in Colorado
The Polis administration and the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) announced the next stage in bringing to life a nation-leading, innovative Global Energy Park (Glo Park) in Golden, Colorado. With the completion of land swaps between the Department of Energy, the State of Colorado, and Jefferson County, the Glo Park has garnered attention from international companies spearheading energy transition. The campus will be located within walking distance of NREL in the heart of Colorado’s internationally recognized energy research and innovation ecosystem, further cementing Colorado’s role at the nexus of renewable energy innovation and collaboration.
Jalopnik
Denver Stuck With a New but Empty Carvana Vending Machine
If you’ve been paying the slightest bit of attention over the last year, you know that Carvana is in big trouble. We recently published a roundup of all the problems Carvana’s been dealing with, but the gist is that it got itself into legal trouble with several states, its stock price has tanked from about $360 per share to $6 or so, and with used car prices falling, it’s going to probably have to take a loss selling a lot of its inventory. Although in some locations, it doesn’t have any inventory at all.
Westword
Kratom Dispensaries Getting Closer to Reality in Colorado
Kratom, an organic substance touted by its supporters as a pain reliever and addiction fighter, is currently on the same kind of path toward Colorado regulation previously taken by marijuana. And Faith Day, a local kratom entrepreneur who's already branched out to other states, is optimistic that the product, which is still viewed with suspicion by the federal Food and Drug Administration, will soon earn the state's blessing.
Colorado pizzeria opens 5th location
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — A popular Denver pizza establishment is expanding. Pizzeria Locale has opened its newest Colorado location in Greenwood Village. Located at the northeast corner of Interstate 25 and East Arapahoe Road, the restaurant is the fifth Pizzeria Locale location overall. Pizzeria Locale opened its first Denver...
Discussing the impacts of the Suncor shutdown
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — The state's only refinery, Suncor, seemingly has an impact, in some way, on most Coloradans. However, what that impact is exactly depends on who you talk to. "The biggest concern of the residents here in Commerce City has been the air quality," said Olga Gonzalez,...
Colorado Has One Of The 20 Best Steakhouses In America
Tasting Table ranked the best steakhouses in the country, and one popular Florida restaurant made the cut.
Hundreds of gallons of oil spills on busy road, into creek
When the city was moving the two waste items on Thursday, Jan. 12, the second one ruptured and spilled out onto the street.
A Popular Fort Collins Restaurant Appears to Have Closed for Good
Fort Collins may have lost The Lost Cajun. According to the Coloradoan, the Louisiana-style restaurant arrived at 331 S. Meldrum St. in late 2015 with the goal of serving "really great, high quality, and very consistent" food to the Choice City. Based on the eatery's TripAdvisor reviews, it succeeded in...
koamnewsnow.com
CO: AVALANCHES TRIGGERED BY SKIERS WITHIN MINS
Skiers trigger two back-to-back avalanches in Colorado's Loveland Pass Thursday afternoon. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
How to get chauffeured from Denver to the slopes for $25 round-trip
As I-70 traffic pains continue to plague ski country travelers in Colorado, many people are looking for an alternative way to get to the mountains. There's a big catch – many of the alternative options tend to be pretty pricey, typically saved for a special occasion opposed to becoming part of the weekend routine. That being said, one often-overlooked option is sure to help slopegoers save a bit of cash. The 'Snowstang' might not keep travelers out of traffic, but it does mean getting chauffeured...
iheart.com
One Colorado City Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
As more and more Americans start traveling again, they need to be aware of tiny hitchhikers. Bed bugs are known to catch a ride with passengers heading to different areas of the United States, ready to infest furniture, beds, and living spaces. Even worse, they feast on human blood with the potential to leave your skin super itchy.
Colorado police officer filmed driving SUV across frozen lake
Two Colorado police departments teamed up on Wednesday to work on their ice-driving skills. What better place to do that than a frozen mountain lake?. According to a post on Twitter, the Broomfield Police Department and the Georgetown Police Department sent their vehicles through an ice driving course which appears to be set up on Georgetown Lake. Georgetown Lake is home to an ice racing club that hosts events on weekends in January and February, so locals are used to seeing vehicles cruise across its solid surface.
One of Greeley’s Mouthwatering Mexican Restaurants is Expanding to Longmont
One of the area's best Mexican eatery families has set their sights on a third Northern Colorado city. This will be a second location, near Main and Highway 66 in Longmont. but their third restaurant. The Fregoso family knows what it takes to operate successful Mexican restaurants, as they have...
9News
Eastern plains road looks more like mountain highway
STERLING, Colo. — The snow totals were not very impressive in the Denver metro area Wednesday, but parts of the eastern plains got another three to five inches. And the ground in some of the northeast counties has had a layer of white for nearly a month now. Highway...
5280.com
8 Must-Try Restaurants in Erie, Colorado
Before its last mine shut down in 1978, Erie was among the country’s largest coal producers. Today, the sprawling town, which straddles Boulder and Weld counties, is a booming suburb with a population that’s nearly doubled in the past decade. Annual traditions like the hot air balloon festival and the historic Erie Biscuit Day celebration—a nod to the gravy-laden sendoff the town once gave its miners at the end of their summer break—draw locals and out-of-towners alike.
yellowscene.com
Golden West’s plans to close Boulder assisted living facility leaves dozens of low-income older adults scrambling for a place to live
The 33 residents living in the Mezzanine have until March 4 to move out, according to the nonprofit. Some are looking outside of Boulder for a place they can afford. Golden West, a Boulder-based nonprofit organization that provides affordable housing to older adults, announced last week it is closing its assisted living facility, citing financial reasons. The closure takes effect March 4.
New bookstore opens on Main Street in Longmont
Jake Hollingsworth has dreamed of opening a cozy little bookstore for years, and that dream has now become a reality — Longmont Books opened quietly in December on Main Street. Hollingsworth said he’s been thrilled to welcome his first few customers. “I’ve had a good turnout — modest,...
