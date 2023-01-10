Rain is on the menu Friday and through the long holiday weekend as Portland sees one wet weather system after another into next week. At least Friday will feel slightly warmer than usual. Under light rain showers Portland will see a high of about 53 degrees. The mild temperatures don’t last too long. Forecasters with the National Weather Service say colder temps and lowering snow levels will return by the end of the weekend.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 13 HOURS AGO