Portland, OR

The Oregonian

Portland’s weather continues soggy Friday and through MLK Jr. holiday

Rain is on the menu Friday and through the long holiday weekend as Portland sees one wet weather system after another into next week. At least Friday will feel slightly warmer than usual. Under light rain showers Portland will see a high of about 53 degrees. The mild temperatures don’t last too long. Forecasters with the National Weather Service say colder temps and lowering snow levels will return by the end of the weekend.
Here’s where you can get Oregon’s best BBQ, according to Food Network

Food Network has crowned the ‘best barbecue’ spot in Oregon. The network’s ‘50 States of Barbecue’ list ranks the best BBQ restaurant in each state. Northeast Portland’s Podnah’s Pit Barbecue claimed the top spot for Oregon. Unsurprising, maybe, because Food Network stars like Guy Fieri have long appreciated the restaurant’s Texas-style BBQ. Fieri is a particular fan of the lamb ribs.
Oregon 217 closing overnight Thursday in Tigard

All lanes of Oregon 217 between Greenburg Road and Oregon 99W will be closed between 11 p.m. Thursday and 5 a.m. Friday. In addition to the ramps in that section of the roadway, southbound on-ramps at Hall Boulevard and Scholls Ferry Road, as well as the northbound on-ramp at 72nd Avenue, will also be closed.
After spate of shootings near Portland-area high schools, leaders call for heightened focus on safety

Portland-area government, public safety and education leaders converged at Portland Public Schools headquarters Friday to underscore the urgency of interrupting the gun violence that’s touched five area high schools in the past four months. They promised increased collaboration and interventions, but offered no specific, immediate changes. It was the...
Krispy Kreme Friday the 13th Deal

There is no such thing as bad luck at Krispy Kreme! Get a special deal on Friday the 13th. Celebrate the special date with a sweet deal from Krispy Kreme. On Friday, January 13, Krispy Kreme is offering a Lucky $13 Original Glazed Double Dozen deal all day long. Get...
XBB.1.5 COVID subvariant expected to spread fast, but cases, hospitalizations falling in Oregon for now

COVID-19 hospitalizations fell sharply this week, though local experts say the anticipated arrival of the XBB.1.5 variant could interrupt the downward trajectory. Nearly 24% fewer people who tested positive for the coronavirus occupied hospital beds Wednesday compared to the previous week. Reported cases fell 11%, even as testing climbed 4%, although both measures do not track at-home testing.
Software maker Mozilla shutters Portland office amid shift to remote work

Mozilla has closed its Portland office, shutting down after a decade of operation in the Pearl District as workers shift to a hybrid schedule. The nonprofit organization behind the Firefox web browser and other open internet projects has operated in Portland since 2005. Mozilla said it opted to take space in a private co-working space rather than maintain the dedicated office it has occupied since 2013.
Cat calendar wins the internet for Portland’s Army Corps of Engineers

Portland’s branch of the US Army Corps of Engineers has won the internet, and won 2023 so far, by releasing a truly amazing cat calendar. The agency’s 2023 calendar features giant cats photoshopped into pictures of some of the Corps’ most notable infrastructure projects. There are kittens napping on dams, tabbies appearing to meow loudly at excavators, an honestly stunning sunset with the silhouette of a cat batting a crane with its paw in the foreground.
