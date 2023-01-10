Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The couple from Vancouver, Washington who are giving away millionsAsh JurbergVancouver, WA
10 Portland Employers That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyPortland, OR
U.S Department of Labour Penalized Portland Employer Who Denied Workers Overtime, Stole Tips, And Altered RecordsMadocPortland, OR
Friday in Portland: ODOT investing $32.4M to make school routes safer, local tattoo shops offering Friday the 13th dealsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Related
Portland’s weather continues soggy Friday and through MLK Jr. holiday
Rain is on the menu Friday and through the long holiday weekend as Portland sees one wet weather system after another into next week. At least Friday will feel slightly warmer than usual. Under light rain showers Portland will see a high of about 53 degrees. The mild temperatures don’t last too long. Forecasters with the National Weather Service say colder temps and lowering snow levels will return by the end of the weekend.
Backyard Habitat program grows to 10,000 Portland area gardens
For Portland’s Debbie Guthrie, the Backyard Habitat Certification Program run by Portland Audubon and the Columbia Land Trust is “therapy.”. For Hillsboro’s Charmaine Guillory, “it’s a way to stay grounded and sane.”
A new look for Old Town Brewing shines a positive light on Portland — and its icons
Adam Milne loves Portland. He even loved it when a few years ago city leaders challenged the rights to the iconic leaping stag image Milne’s Old Town Brewing owns and uses for its branding and labels. So it’s been difficult for him to watch the pounding the Rose City...
Here’s what the water supply outlook says about Oregon’s precipitation
The NRCS indicated that the dry October did no favors for the state.
Here’s where you can get Oregon’s best BBQ, according to Food Network
Food Network has crowned the ‘best barbecue’ spot in Oregon. The network’s ‘50 States of Barbecue’ list ranks the best BBQ restaurant in each state. Northeast Portland’s Podnah’s Pit Barbecue claimed the top spot for Oregon. Unsurprising, maybe, because Food Network stars like Guy Fieri have long appreciated the restaurant’s Texas-style BBQ. Fieri is a particular fan of the lamb ribs.
These local cemeteries and gravesites share a part of Oregon history
Read about the gravesites, monuments and memorials at four local cemeteries that remind modern-day Oregonians of those who once roamed the state.
Oregon 217 closing overnight Thursday in Tigard
All lanes of Oregon 217 between Greenburg Road and Oregon 99W will be closed between 11 p.m. Thursday and 5 a.m. Friday. In addition to the ramps in that section of the roadway, southbound on-ramps at Hall Boulevard and Scholls Ferry Road, as well as the northbound on-ramp at 72nd Avenue, will also be closed.
Deborah Kafoury’s tenure as Multnomah County chair defined by success, shortfalls at taming homelessness
During her 8 1/2-year reign as Multnomah County chair, Deborah Kafoury faced challenges as she steered the county through the COVID-19 pandemic, navigated several unprecedented weather events and worked to push key infrastructure projects over the finish line. But Kafoury’s tenure will largely be defined by the hand she played...
After spate of shootings near Portland-area high schools, leaders call for heightened focus on safety
Portland-area government, public safety and education leaders converged at Portland Public Schools headquarters Friday to underscore the urgency of interrupting the gun violence that’s touched five area high schools in the past four months. They promised increased collaboration and interventions, but offered no specific, immediate changes. It was the...
portlandlivingonthecheap.com
Krispy Kreme Friday the 13th Deal
There is no such thing as bad luck at Krispy Kreme! Get a special deal on Friday the 13th. Celebrate the special date with a sweet deal from Krispy Kreme. On Friday, January 13, Krispy Kreme is offering a Lucky $13 Original Glazed Double Dozen deal all day long. Get...
February is the last month for emergency SNAP benefits in Oregon
Oregonians who receive SNAP benefits should be prepared for the emergency benefits to end after February.
XBB.1.5 COVID subvariant expected to spread fast, but cases, hospitalizations falling in Oregon for now
COVID-19 hospitalizations fell sharply this week, though local experts say the anticipated arrival of the XBB.1.5 variant could interrupt the downward trajectory. Nearly 24% fewer people who tested positive for the coronavirus occupied hospital beds Wednesday compared to the previous week. Reported cases fell 11%, even as testing climbed 4%, although both measures do not track at-home testing.
Improvements to make and enjoy now that will pay off when you sell your home
Portland broker Bobby Curtis can’t count how many times his clients lament making costly home improvements not for themselves but for a new owner to enjoy. “Why didn’t I do this sooner?” they ask Curtis of Living Room Realty as they are looking at photos of their now-stylish residence readied for the real estate listing.
Software maker Mozilla shutters Portland office amid shift to remote work
Mozilla has closed its Portland office, shutting down after a decade of operation in the Pearl District as workers shift to a hybrid schedule. The nonprofit organization behind the Firefox web browser and other open internet projects has operated in Portland since 2005. Mozilla said it opted to take space in a private co-working space rather than maintain the dedicated office it has occupied since 2013.
Oregon witness's daughter snaps photo of hovering oval-shaped object
An Oregon witness at West Salem reported watching and photographing a large, silent, oval-shaped object at 5:30 p.m. on December 7, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
How to help hummingbirds survive winter weather
Anna's hummingbirds stay in the PNW year-round and supplement their nectar diet with insects and sap.
Portland developer voices concern for red tape after Kotek’s housing order
On her first full day in office, Oregon Governor Tina Kotek set what she calls an "ambitious" goal to help the homeless crisis.
Cat calendar wins the internet for Portland’s Army Corps of Engineers
Portland’s branch of the US Army Corps of Engineers has won the internet, and won 2023 so far, by releasing a truly amazing cat calendar. The agency’s 2023 calendar features giant cats photoshopped into pictures of some of the Corps’ most notable infrastructure projects. There are kittens napping on dams, tabbies appearing to meow loudly at excavators, an honestly stunning sunset with the silhouette of a cat batting a crane with its paw in the foreground.
‘We want you to be ready’: Oregon Health Authority gives update on tripledemic spread
Oregon Health Authority is updating the public on three respiratory viruses that are pushing hospitals across the state beyond their limits.
Oregon sees the highest weekly gas price drop in the U.S.
Oregon prices are on the decline while national prices are increasing, but at slower rates.
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
90K+
Followers
54K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 0