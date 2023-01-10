ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Brandon Graham on retiring if Eagles win Super Bowl: 'Let’s win it first and then I’ll talk to you'

By Logan Mullen
Audacy
Audacy
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SzMm9_0k9bJTSy00

Brandon Graham is about to wrap up his age-34 season, a campaign that potentially could end with a second Super Bowl for the longtime Philadelphia Eagle.

Whether the result of this postseason could impact his decision to walk away is something he's not yet divulging.

The veteran defensive end has had a stellar season after a torn Achilles limited him to just two games in 2021. The Eagles sit atop the NFC and have a first-round bye in the playoffs, and while they played far from their best football in the final weeks of the season, they enter the postseason as one of the most complete teams.

It’s not uncommon for longtime veterans to call it a career after winning a Super Bowl. Graham, who is in his 13th NFL season, would seem to be a potential retirement candidate if the Eagles win this year. He was asked about that possibility on “Angelo Cataldi and the Morning Team.”

"It’s funny you’re saying all of that. My wife just asked me the same question," Graham said. "And you know what, let’s win it first and then I’ll talk to you."

Those comments come after Graham said in December that he wants to continue playing if it’s with the Eagles.

"If it's with the Eagles, I definitely want to keep it going," he said on 94WIP’s “The Brandon Graham Show.”. "How I'm playing this year, a little bit of is I just want to play and come back to Howie (Roseman) and be like, 'Come on man, let me run it back.'"

It was not lost on Graham that he was facing retirement questions Tuesday from someone who is knocking on the door to retirement himself in Cataldi.

So, Graham decided to float an offer Cataldi’s way.

“It’s cool though man, because you’re done no matter what after this year. You ain’t want to talk to me about it," Graham cracked. "I know you man, let’s run it back man if we win it all.”

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to horrible Tua Tagovailoa news

When the Miami Dolphins take on the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs this weekend, they’ll be doing it without starting quarterback Tua Tagovaloa as he remains in concussion protocol after suffering his second concussion of the season. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel ruled Tua Tagovailoa out on Wednesday because Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Tua Tagovailoa news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
OnlyHomers

Hall of Fame Running Back Dies

Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Local News

Legedary coach Dick Vermeil appreciative of Nick Sirianni’s work with Eagles

LOWER PROVIDENCE TWP. — When Dick Vermeil became head coach of the Eagles in 1976 at the relatively young age of 39, he had an unheard of 10 assistants on his staff. That was three more than any team at the time, yet far less than the 23-man staff Nick Sirianni has rolled with to produce a 14-3 record and by many accounts, a shot to achieve immortality in the Super Bowl.
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Elliott adds to Eagles’ trophy case with performance vs. Giants

Jake Elliott finished off the regular season with one more Player of the Week award for the Eagles. Elliott was named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week after his impressive performance in the Birds’ 22-16 win over the Giants. On Sunday, Elliott went 5-for-5 on field goals, including...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
bvmsports.com

Eagles best options if forced to replace Jonathan Gannon

Eagles injury updates: Jalen Hurts’ declaration, Josh Sweat’s return by Geoffrey Knox Eagles News Eagles best options if forced to replace Jonathan Gannon by Geoffrey Knox 3 minutes ago Follow @GQ_4_Eva Tweet Share x Pin Comment Well, we knew these conversations would begin again at some point. Last offseason, Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon saw his name enter conversations…
PHILADELPHIA, PA
sportszion.com

Watch: Eagles player wives celebrating Playoffs on party bus

The Philadelphia Eagles this season were in top form. No matter who came their way, the Eagles were ruthless in hunting their prey down one by one. Only in three instances did Philadelphia let their guard down, resulting in humiliating defeats against the Jets, Dolphins, and Commanders. Otherwise, the Eagles were out of everyone’s league as they clinched the National Football conference with fourteen victories!
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

The eerie similarities between the 2017 and 2022 Eagles

Does it feel a little bit like 2017 around here? It’s too early to know whether the result will be the same, but the similarities between this year’s Eagles team and the 2017 team at least through the end of the regular season are striking. Here’s a look...
DALLAS, PA
Delaware LIVE News

Battle of Top 10 Howard, Appo does not disappoint

A large crowd was on hand Tuesday night in Wilmington as Howard High School honored its undefeated 1973 state championship boys basketball team on the 50th anniversary of the lofty achievement. What better way to honor those players than to have the 3rd ranked 2023 Wildcats come from nine points down in the second half to pull out a 53-47 ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
Audacy

Audacy

66K+
Followers
61K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy