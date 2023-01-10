Brandon Graham on retiring if Eagles win Super Bowl: 'Let’s win it first and then I’ll talk to you'

Brandon Graham is about to wrap up his age-34 season, a campaign that potentially could end with a second Super Bowl for the longtime Philadelphia Eagle.

Whether the result of this postseason could impact his decision to walk away is something he's not yet divulging.

The veteran defensive end has had a stellar season after a torn Achilles limited him to just two games in 2021. The Eagles sit atop the NFC and have a first-round bye in the playoffs, and while they played far from their best football in the final weeks of the season, they enter the postseason as one of the most complete teams.

It’s not uncommon for longtime veterans to call it a career after winning a Super Bowl. Graham, who is in his 13th NFL season, would seem to be a potential retirement candidate if the Eagles win this year. He was asked about that possibility on “Angelo Cataldi and the Morning Team.”

"It’s funny you’re saying all of that. My wife just asked me the same question," Graham said. "And you know what, let’s win it first and then I’ll talk to you."

Those comments come after Graham said in December that he wants to continue playing if it’s with the Eagles.

"If it's with the Eagles, I definitely want to keep it going," he said on 94WIP’s “The Brandon Graham Show.”. "How I'm playing this year, a little bit of is I just want to play and come back to Howie (Roseman) and be like, 'Come on man, let me run it back.'"

It was not lost on Graham that he was facing retirement questions Tuesday from someone who is knocking on the door to retirement himself in Cataldi.

So, Graham decided to float an offer Cataldi’s way.

“It’s cool though man, because you’re done no matter what after this year. You ain’t want to talk to me about it," Graham cracked. "I know you man, let’s run it back man if we win it all.”

