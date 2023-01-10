ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced, CA

Mandatory evacuation order issued in Merced

By John Houghton
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 3 days ago

MERCED, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Merced issued a mandatory evacuation order Tuesday morning.

The city says they are urging people to leave the following areas immediately due to flooding in Bear Creek.

The following streets are affected by the mandatory evacuation:

  • Massasso Street
  • Thurman Drive
  • Harnisch Drive
  • Morse Drive
  • Sydney Lane
  • Dewitt Court
  • Demoss Court
  • Jurgensen Court
  • Jurgensen Drive
  • Rogina Avenue
  • Rogina Court
  • Fultz Court
  • Demoss Court
  • Griffin Street
  • Virginia Street

  • West 25 th Street – from M to I Street
  • West 26 th Street – from M to I Street
  • West 27 th Street – from M to I Street
  • West 28 th Street – from M to I Street
  • Canal Street from 24 th Street to West 28 th Street
  • K Street from West 24 th Street to West 28 th Street
  • East South Bear Creek Drive
  • West 28 th Street
  • West 27 th Street
  • West 26 th Street
  • West 25 th Street
  • I Street from East Santa Fe to West 28 th Street
  • H Street from East Santa Fe to West 28 th Street
  • Santa Fe from G Street to 6 th Ave
  • East 25 th Street from G to 6 th Ave
  • East 26 th Street from G to 6 th Ave
  • 1 st Ave from 26 th to27th Street
  • 2 nd Ave from Santa Fe to E. South Bear Creek
  • 3 rd Ave from Santa Fe to E. South Bear Creek
  • 4 th Ave from Santa Fe to E. South Bear Creek
  • 5 th Ave from Santa Fe to E. South Bear Creek
  • 6 th Ave from Santa Fe to E. South Bear Creek
  • W. North Bear Creek Drive
  • La Cresenta Ave
  • La Palma Ave
  • La Mirada Drive
  • Willowbrook Drive
  • Corona Court
  • Marietta Ave
  • Portola Way
  • Madrid Ave
  • Stoneybrook Ave
  • Dry Creek Court
  • Creekside Drive
  • Silver Creek Court
  • Springfield Court
  • Brookside Drive
  • Shadowbrook Drive
  • Driftwood Drive
  • Crystal Springs Ave
  • 2500 N. Hwy 59

The city is asking that residents and businesses should take the following protective actions and leave immediately:

  • Gather all family members.
  • Gather all pets.
  • Gather only essential items.
  • Be sure to bring essential medications with you.
  • Turn off all appliances and lights in your home
  • Lock your home

An Evacuation Center is open at the Merced County Fairgrounds, 900 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

For a link to the evacuation area maps, click here .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

