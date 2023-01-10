Mandatory evacuation order issued in Merced
MERCED, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Merced issued a mandatory evacuation order Tuesday morning.
The city says they are urging people to leave the following areas immediately due to flooding in Bear Creek.RELATED: Merced homeowners grateful for flood prep along major creek
The following streets are affected by the mandatory evacuation:
- Massasso Street
- Thurman Drive
- Harnisch Drive
- Morse Drive
- Sydney Lane
- Dewitt Court
- Demoss Court
- Jurgensen Court
- Jurgensen Drive
- Rogina Avenue
- Rogina Court
- Fultz Court
- Demoss Court
- Griffin Street
- Virginia Street
- West 25 th Street – from M to I Street
- West 26 th Street – from M to I Street
- West 27 th Street – from M to I Street
- West 28 th Street – from M to I Street
- Canal Street from 24 th Street to West 28 th Street
- K Street from West 24 th Street to West 28 th Street
- East South Bear Creek Drive
- West 28 th Street
- West 27 th Street
- West 26 th Street
- West 25 th Street
- I Street from East Santa Fe to West 28 th Street
- H Street from East Santa Fe to West 28 th Street
- Santa Fe from G Street to 6 th Ave
- East 25 th Street from G to 6 th Ave
- East 26 th Street from G to 6 th Ave
- 1 st Ave from 26 th to27th Street
- 2 nd Ave from Santa Fe to E. South Bear Creek
- 3 rd Ave from Santa Fe to E. South Bear Creek
- 4 th Ave from Santa Fe to E. South Bear Creek
- 5 th Ave from Santa Fe to E. South Bear Creek
- 6 th Ave from Santa Fe to E. South Bear Creek
- W. North Bear Creek Drive
- La Cresenta Ave
- La Palma Ave
- La Mirada Drive
- Willowbrook Drive
- Corona Court
- Marietta Ave
- Portola Way
- Madrid Ave
- Stoneybrook Ave
- Dry Creek Court
- Creekside Drive
- Silver Creek Court
- Springfield Court
- Brookside Drive
- Shadowbrook Drive
- Driftwood Drive
- Crystal Springs Ave
- 2500 N. Hwy 59
The city is asking that residents and businesses should take the following protective actions and leave immediately:
- Gather all family members.
- Gather all pets.
- Gather only essential items.
- Be sure to bring essential medications with you.
- Turn off all appliances and lights in your home
- Lock your home
An Evacuation Center is open at the Merced County Fairgrounds, 900 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
