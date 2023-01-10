LANSING, Mich. – At the start of the New Year, many people make resolutions and begin routines to improve their health. As January is Cervical Cancer Awareness month, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is urging Michiganders to make a resolution to be regularly screened for cancer. By staying current on cervical cancer screening, people could improve their health in 2023, and prevent cervical cancer in the future.

