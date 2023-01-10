ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natick, MA

Sign up now for summer camp in Natick (and beyond)

SPONSORED CONTENT: Thanks to the LINX Companies, provider of premier summer day camp experiences to the greater Boston area, for their sponsorship of Natick Report’s Summer Camps page. LINX Camps creates fun, exciting, inspiring experiences for kids and teens through high quality programming in an emotionally safe environment led by extraordinary staff. The LINX Camps team offers attentive customer service and convenience-focused amenities to support the needs of parents and families. REGISTER HERE.
NATICK, MA
Natick business buzz: Pet World—& Kitty City—moving to Sherwood Plaza; Metroworks opening across from Common

Pet World—& Kitty City—moving to Sherwood Plaza. Pet World—including its Kitty City adoption space—will be making the move from its longtime location at 1262 Worcester St. (Rte. 9 east) just outside Sherwood Plaza…into the plaza itself. The business will increase its space by 50% from 8,000 sq. ft. to 12,000 sq. ft., situated between David’s Bridal and the Minado restaurant.
NATICK, MA
Natick OKs bio safety regulation in face of lab influx

Natick’s increasing attractiveness for bio labs has prompted the town’s Board of Health to craft and unanimously approve its first biological safety regulation, effective May 1. Expect to see Chapter 30, approved on Tuesday night during a Board of Health meeting, to be added to the list of...
NATICK, MA
Natick Cultural Council seeks members

The Natick Cultural Council, which awards grants that promote the arts, humanities and interpretative sciences to improve the quality of life for Natick residents, is seeking new members. The time commitment is estimated to be about 12 hours a year. The Council is on the verge of revealing its 2023...
Natick, MA

