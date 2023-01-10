Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
The 10 best-paying jobs in the US
The highest-paying jobs in the U.S. are often medical professions, though careers in technology, information, and transportation are working their way into the upper ranks. Medical careers have consistently topped the list, though, and the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reports that health care professions, like family medicine physicians and anesthesiologists, see median wages equalling or exceeding $208,000 per year.
TechCrunch
US solar manufacturing gets boost with $2.5B Georgia deal
Today, Korean solar manufacturer Hanwha Qcells announced that it’ll spend $2.5 billion to build a new plant in Georgia and expand an existing one. The new plant will crank out 3.3 gigawatts of solar panels annually. That’s enough to supply nearly a fifth of current U.S. demand. Expansion at the other plant will add another 2 gigawatts of capacity. When completed, Qcells’ Georgia facilities will employ 2,500 people and will be capable of making 8.4 gigawatts of solar panels, cementing the Peach State’s status as a leader in solar manufacturing.
Carbios and Novozymes Strengthen Collaboration With Long-Term Exclusive Strategic Partnership to Secure Worldwide Leadership in Biorecycling of PET
CLERMONT-FERRAND, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 12, 2023-- Regulatory News: This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230111005921/en/ (L-R) Hans Ole Klingenberg, Vice President, Marketing Agricultural & Industrial Biosolutions, Novozymes; Tina Sejersgård Fanø, Executive Vice President, Agricultural & Industrial Biosolutions, Novozymes; Emmanuel Ladent, CEO, Carbios; Alain Marty, Chief Scientific Director, Carbios (Photo: Business Wire)
Industrial Distribution
BASF Breaks Ground on $780M Expansion in Louisiana
BASF has broken ground on the third and final phase of the methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI) expansion project at its Verbund site in Geismar, Louisiana, announced in July 2022. The company will increase production capacity to approximately 600,000 metric tons per year by the middle of the decade to support the ongoing growth of its North American MDI customers.
Earnix Welcomes New CEO to Lead Next Stage of Global Expansion
TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 11, 2023-- Earnix, the market-leading provider of mission-critical cloud-based intelligent real-time, dynamic pricing and rating solutions for insurers and banks, today announced it is appointing insurance and fintech industry veteran, Robin Gilthorpe, as its new Chief Executive Officer effective February 1, 2023. Mr. Gilthorpe will be taking over the helm from Mr. Udi Ziv, who served as the company’s CEO over the past six years. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230111005784/en/ Robin Gilthorpe, CEO, Earnix (Photo: Business Wire)
extension.org
2023 Leadership & Team Development offerings!
How do you know it's time to do leadership development?. What would happen if you thought about it as a habit?. This 3-part series invites individuals to get to know themselves, choose a path and take action with the power of their personal leadership philosophy!. Register here: http://pages.extension.org/bootcamp. From "Me"...
csengineermag.com
New job roles to be created as engineering company grows
AN ENGINEERING company is preparing for a year of significant growth and expansion to complement an increase in demand for its bespoke services. Purchase orders for work carried out by Cumbrian-based engineering specialists Forth are flooding in and the increase in workload will lead to the creation of new jobs and further collaborative work opportunities with local companies.
OneRail Adds Freight Tech Heavy-Hitter Shawna Baker to Its High-Performing Executive Leadership Team
ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 12, 2023-- OneRail, an innovative leading provider of solutions in last mile delivery fulfillment, today announced the addition of Shawna Baker as its new VP of Partnerships & Business Development. Baker will be responsible for defining the strategy and framework for both functions, as well as onboarding the teams to support them. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230112005616/en/ Shawna Baker, VP of Partnerships & Business Development (Photo: Business Wire)
salestechstar.com
VerifyMe Signs Mutual Sales Referral Agreement with The Agrarian Group
VerifyMe, Inc together with its subsidiary PeriShip Global LLC provides brand owners time and temperature sensitive logistics, supply chain monitoring, authentication, and data-rich consumer engagement, announced today that it has entered into a Mutual Sales Referral Agreement (the “Agreement”) with The Agrarian Group, LLC (“TAG”). The Agreement is structured to help advance food safety and customer loyalty, as well as increase revenue for both companies. TAG specializes in education that focuses on next generation agriculture to address the growing water, energy and food security nexus.
salestechstar.com
FourKites Recognized as a 2023 Best Place to Work, Bolsters its C-Suite
Built In recognizes the company for the third straight year as FourKites continues to attract industry veterans to its leadership team. Leading supply chain visibility company FourKites announced it has earned a place on Built In’s list of 2023 Best Places to Work in Chicago for the third consecutive year. Building on another year of rapid growth, FourKites has also strengthened its executive team with the appointment of a Chief Strategy Officer and a Vice President of Global Customer Success.
aiexpress.io
Director of data analytics: Role and key skill requirements
A director of knowledge analytics is liable for the info analytics perform inside a company. For any sizable enterprise, it’s a managerial position, and should or could not report back to a higher-up knowledge govt. Likewise, it might or is probably not liable for the mixing and administration of knowledge inside an organization (though usually it is going to) and/or the machine studying (ML)-driven, predictive and prescriptive analytics perform that will fall underneath an enterprise’s knowledge science perform.
salestechstar.com
ZorroSign and the University of Colombo School of Computing Partner on R&D and Research Incubator
ZorroSign, Inc. today announced a new partnership with the University of Colombo School of Computing (UCSC) in Sri Lanka. This collaboration aspires to deliver research and development (R&D) initiatives with commercialization potential, plus enable UCSC to provide a self-sustaining ecosystem for its Research Incubator. ZorroSign, Inc., a global leader in...
Business Insider
Driven to succeed
"You're either growing or going." That's the mantra Barnhart Transportation believes in. Starting with only two trucks, brothers Bryan and Tim Barnhart grew the family business from a small transportation company into a third-party logistics provider offering customized transportation solutions to customers across the globe. From the beginning, the Barnharts...
boatingindustry.com
GOST names new sales and marketing coordinator
GOST (Global Ocean Security Technologies), a provider in marine security, tracking, monitoring and video surveillance systems, announced the hiring of Dayene Gibson as sales and marketing coordinator. In her new role, Gibson will take over a portion of the sales and marketing process as an assistant to GOST’s global sales...
Comments / 0