Rapid City, SD

KELOLAND TV

A new start for Cheyenne Crossing

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Cheyenne Crossing is a Black Hills staple and one of the longest-running businesses in the area. Over the years it’s served many purposes and experienced many challenges, including a recent fire. Cheyenne Crossing has been around for more than a century. It was...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Mild weekend ahead; Rain and snow chances Monday

It’s another morning of fog in KELOLAND. Thick fog was showing up on our Aberdeen LIVE CAM as of 7am. This dense fog advisory will last through mid morning, with improvement in visibility expected into the afternoon as warmer air begins to move across KELOLAND. Here’s a closer look...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KEVN

Snowfall for some tomorrow morning

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Some snow is possible for southern counties tonight and tomorrow morning, but we don’t expect to see much. Highs tomorrow will be a bit colder with lower 40s and upper 30s expected. Temperatures will increase once again for the end of the week. Friday and Saturday we could see highs well into the 50s and maybe even lower 60s.
RAPID CITY, SD
hubcityradio.com

Secretary Kellie Wasko testify in front of Senate Judiciary Committee

PIERRE, S.D.(KJJQ)- The Secretary of the South Dakota Department of Corrections says the state needs new facilities. Governor Noem has proposed some $400 million in expenditures for new prisons in Sioux Falls and Rapid City. Kellie Wasko spoke to the Senate Judiciary Committee Thursday morning. She says new facilities are...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
newscenter1.tv

Pivot Point provides resources with crisis stabilization facility

With the increasing need for resources addressing mental health crises and addiction recovery, Care Campus officials in Rapid City recently cut the ribbon on Pivot Point, South Dakota’s first crisis stabilization. “We’re really excited to have the facility completed and look at getting it opened up,” said Behavior Management...
RAPID CITY, SD
pv-magazine-usa.com

The largest solar project in South Dakota begins construction

South Dakota is about to take its first step into the utility-scale solar space as National Grid Renewables announced it has broken ground on its 128 MW Wild Springs solar project. The Pennington County project is located in the Southwest Power Pool and will sell its production to utility Basin Electric Power Cooperative via a 114 MW power purchase agreement.
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
newscenter1.tv

How to keep tax season stress free

RAPID CITY, S.D.– The 2023 tax filling season starts in ten days, January 23rd, but just how much of a headache does it have to be? More than 168 million individual returns are expected to be filed this year and some make the process harder than it has to be. Shield Financial of Rapid City says you should seek help from a tax preparer when the forms get more complicated than you like.
newscenter1.tv

How is Rapid City helping people in crisis?

RAPID CITY, S.D.– After a meeting on Tuesday, The Legal and Finance Committee for Rapid City voted to authorize an increase to the budget for Journey On and Volunteers of America to help continue their work in caring for residents going through crises and helping them get out of their situation.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Rapid City woman admits to vehicular homicide

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City woman changed her plea Monday from not guilty to guilty for her part in a 2021 crash that killed a man. Juanita Wolfe, 28, pleaded guilty to one count of vehicular homicide. She was driving on Country Road west of Box Elder when the vehicle rolled. The passenger, Ty Brown Otter, 27, died in the crash.
RAPID CITY, SD

