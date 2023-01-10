Read full article on original website
newscenter1.tv
RC Central with strong showing at wrestling triangular: Check out 12 photos and highlights
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Rapid City Central hosted Spearfish and Douglas-RC Christian-New Underwood on Thursday in high school wrestling. The Rapid City Central boys were able to go 2-0, while the Patriots went 1-1 and the Spartans went 0-2. Meanwhile in girls wrestling, Rapid City Central downed Douglas, 33-12.
newscenter1.tv
Got time to spare? Bowl a game or two to help Coats for Kids on Saturday at Meadowood Lanes
RAPID CITY, S.D. – If you’ve got time to spare Saturday, people can bowl and have fun for a good cause at the 1oth annual Knights of Columbus Coats for Kids Bowling Tournament at Meadowood Lanes in Rapid City. This is one of the biggest fundraisers for The...
KELOLAND TV
A new start for Cheyenne Crossing
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Cheyenne Crossing is a Black Hills staple and one of the longest-running businesses in the area. Over the years it’s served many purposes and experienced many challenges, including a recent fire. Cheyenne Crossing has been around for more than a century. It was...
newscenter1.tv
“It was really a wonderful experience”: Vargo returns to his post as Pennington County State’s Attorney
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Mark Vargo has returned to his post as Pennington County state’s attorney after Governor Noem appointed him Attorney General. Vargo stepped in last June after the impeachment of Jason Ravnsborg, and Marty Jackley is now the attorney general of South Dakota. While working in...
South Dakota Social Studies Standards public hearing moved & teachers feel left out
"It's a little tough to ask our teachers to burn one of their two personal days to go and testify across the state. They don't get many of those anyway, and just the fact that we love our educators in the classroom with our kids, that's where they want to be."
KELOLAND TV
Mild weekend ahead; Rain and snow chances Monday
It’s another morning of fog in KELOLAND. Thick fog was showing up on our Aberdeen LIVE CAM as of 7am. This dense fog advisory will last through mid morning, with improvement in visibility expected into the afternoon as warmer air begins to move across KELOLAND. Here’s a closer look...
newscenter1.tv
Guess what the students at General Beadle Elementary chose to name the new K9 for RCPD
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Friday, January 13 was the day that the newest member of the RCPD K9 team got a name. The name? Hooni! Students at General Beadle Elementary School were the ones who chose the name. The name is apparently a reference to Hoonigan, a racing organization...
KELOLAND TV
Officer justified in shooting; Warm weekend in store; Chaotic towing season
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND On The Go has everything you need to know First@4. Rapid City Police officer was justified in a deadly shooting last November, according to the Department of Criminal Investigation and the Attorney General. The weather pattern next week is looking more active. Three...
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City sales tax receipts showing record numbers for late fall 2022
RAPID CITY, S.D.– In September and October of last year, sales tax receipts revealed record numbers in Rapid City. September receipts came in at $3.42 million and $3.15 million in October. And through the month of October, the city reports over $31 million in receipt totals for 2022. In...
KEVN
Snowfall for some tomorrow morning
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Some snow is possible for southern counties tonight and tomorrow morning, but we don’t expect to see much. Highs tomorrow will be a bit colder with lower 40s and upper 30s expected. Temperatures will increase once again for the end of the week. Friday and Saturday we could see highs well into the 50s and maybe even lower 60s.
hubcityradio.com
Secretary Kellie Wasko testify in front of Senate Judiciary Committee
PIERRE, S.D.(KJJQ)- The Secretary of the South Dakota Department of Corrections says the state needs new facilities. Governor Noem has proposed some $400 million in expenditures for new prisons in Sioux Falls and Rapid City. Kellie Wasko spoke to the Senate Judiciary Committee Thursday morning. She says new facilities are...
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City’s Fork Real Café receives state recognition for more than just a hot meal
RAPID CITY, S.D– With the legislative session already underway in Pierre, Rapid City’s Fork Real Café was recognized and honored by the South Dakota Retailers Association for the work they do in the Rapid City community. The café was presented with the group’s Community Service Award, which...
newscenter1.tv
Pivot Point provides resources with crisis stabilization facility
With the increasing need for resources addressing mental health crises and addiction recovery, Care Campus officials in Rapid City recently cut the ribbon on Pivot Point, South Dakota’s first crisis stabilization. “We’re really excited to have the facility completed and look at getting it opened up,” said Behavior Management...
pv-magazine-usa.com
The largest solar project in South Dakota begins construction
South Dakota is about to take its first step into the utility-scale solar space as National Grid Renewables announced it has broken ground on its 128 MW Wild Springs solar project. The Pennington County project is located in the Southwest Power Pool and will sell its production to utility Basin Electric Power Cooperative via a 114 MW power purchase agreement.
newscenter1.tv
How to keep tax season stress free
RAPID CITY, S.D.– The 2023 tax filling season starts in ten days, January 23rd, but just how much of a headache does it have to be? More than 168 million individual returns are expected to be filed this year and some make the process harder than it has to be. Shield Financial of Rapid City says you should seek help from a tax preparer when the forms get more complicated than you like.
newscenter1.tv
1+1 Giveaway: Alexander Keen gets young students excited about physical education and fitness
RAPID CITY, S.D.– Alexander Keen, the physical education teacher at Canyon Lake Elementary School in Rapid City has only been teaching since August of 2022, but knew it was what he wanted to do. “My dad is a teacher and his name is John Keen. And so I kind...
newscenter1.tv
How is Rapid City helping people in crisis?
RAPID CITY, S.D.– After a meeting on Tuesday, The Legal and Finance Committee for Rapid City voted to authorize an increase to the budget for Journey On and Volunteers of America to help continue their work in caring for residents going through crises and helping them get out of their situation.
newscenter1.tv
On the horizon: What could be next for Rapid City as officials anticipate a record year for building permits in 2023
RAPID CITY, S.D. – With 2022’s building permit report released, city officials shared that Rapid City reached the second highest building permit valuation totals in its history. “Growth is happening every day. You drive around the town and you see yet one more project that’s occurring. And that...
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City Area fourth graders learn and listen to “The Sounds of Music” from experts at the Symphony Safari
RAPID CITY, S.D. – With thousands of little kids taking seats, a buzz of conversation and anticipation filled the theater that quickly came to an end. when the concert started, being replaced by music echoing around the listeners. Black Hills Symphony Orchestra took Rapid City Area School fourth graders...
kotatv.com
Rapid City woman admits to vehicular homicide
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City woman changed her plea Monday from not guilty to guilty for her part in a 2021 crash that killed a man. Juanita Wolfe, 28, pleaded guilty to one count of vehicular homicide. She was driving on Country Road west of Box Elder when the vehicle rolled. The passenger, Ty Brown Otter, 27, died in the crash.
