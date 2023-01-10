Tuesday, 1/10 – Search for Missing Cohasset Woman Shifts to the North Shore – Danvers Selects Dan Bauer as School Superintendent

Read full article on original website
Former Haverhill High School Athlete Dies After Three-Story Fall in Cancún; Services are Friday
Family and friends are mourning a 20-year-old former Haverhill High School athlete who died after falling three stories from a balcony Friday while on vacation in Cancún, Mexico. Mexican police ruled Leah “Lee” Pearse’s death accidental. An obituary reports she attempted to enter her Airbnb through a third-floor balcony...
msonewsports.com
Wednesday, 1/11 – In the News: Peabody, Danvers, Beverly, Saugus, more – Local News & Sports Photos
Weather – National Weather Service – Cooler yet still seasonable for your Wednesday with periods of sun and clouds! Clouds will hang tough across the eastern MA coastline thanks to E/NE flow. A flurry or snow shower may pop up across Plymouth County/Cape Cod later today! Temps only in the low 30s.
25 Investigates: Sale of Ana Walshe’s Revere condo recorded days before her disappearance
REVERE, Mass. — The deed from the sale of a Revere condo owned by Ana Walshe was recorded by the Suffolk County Registry of Deeds on December 29. Authorities say, Walshe, a real estate agent, went missing from her Cohasset home around the 1st or 2nd of January. A...
Police search North Shore dumpster station in connection to missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe
PEABODY, Mass. — The search for missing Cohasset mother of three Ana Walsh shifted from the South Shore to the North Shore after her husband appeared in court. Brian Walshe was arraigned in Quincy District Court Monday on a charge of misleading a police investigation. Investigators said that blood...
I-Team: Video shows Brian Walshe near dumpster in Swampscott
SWAMPSCOTT - Police have been collecting video evidence from several places Brian Walshe visited after his wife Ana's disappearance. Sources tell the I-Team investigators have video of Walshe near a liquor store dumpster in Swampscott. Vinnin Liquors is located across the street from his mother's condominium. Sources say no physical evidence was found at that location. Prosecutors said Ana Walshe was last seen the morning of January 1. Later that afternoon, Brian Walshe, who has been charged with misleading investigators, said he went to visit his mother in Swampscott. He told investigators he "got lost" driving...
austinnews.net
Evviva(R) Trattoria Opens New Stoneham Mass. Location
Growing Modern Italian Restaurant Establishes Sixth Massachusetts Spot. WESTFORD, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2023 / Evviva Trattoria, a Massachusetts-based restaurant brand featuring locally-sourced modern Italian cuisine, today opened its sixth location in Stoneham, Massachusetts. Guests are invited to attend the Grand Opening today, Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. ET. At the ribbon cutting ceremony, official Boston Bruins Anthem singer Todd Angilly will treat the crowd to his performance of the National Anthem. The new Evviva Trattoria location features an open kitchen and bar, a spacious dining room with booths and high-top tables, a private dining room and will offer an outdoor patio with a fire pit. Evviva Trattoria is known to take beloved Italian classics and add its own personal touch, incorporating the freshest ingredients, often from local sources. With additional locations in Westford, Marlborough, Malden, Wrentham and Maynard, Evviva Trattoria features Italian-inspired, locally made cuisine served in a comfortable and family-style atmosphere.
Rollover Car Crash In Woburn Causes Delays For Several Miles On I-93 North
Traffic was backed up through several towns after a morning car crash involving an overturned vehicle happened on I-93 North on the Woburn/Stoneham line, officials said.The crash happened just after Exit 27 (Montvale Avenue) on the morning of Thursday, Jan. 12, according to WBZ Traffic on Twitter. …
msonewsports.com
(Audio) Post-game, Pre-game with Gloucester High School Boys’ Hockey Coach Derek Geary – Fishermen Finding Their “Strength,” ” Character”
GLOUCESTR – The Gloucester Fishermen (4-4) beat the Masconomet Chieftains (5-3) Saturday night for the first time in years. According to Gloucester coach Derek Geary, it was a game in which the character and strength of Fishermen hockey may have begun to emerge. Gloucester High School hockey coach Derek...
msonewsports.com
Merrimack Valley Sports Desk: Andover Girls Basketball Captains – Winter Sports Team & Player Updates
Feature Guest: Andover Girls Basketball Captains: Amelia Hanscomb, Anna Foley, Kathleen Yates, Marissa Kobelski. Merrimack Valley Winter Sports report: Team updates and player notes.
msonewsports.com
North Shore Sports Desk: Beverly Boys Basketball Coach Matt Karakoudas – Local Players & Teams Highlighted
Super Sub Shop Performance of the Week: Triton athletics rallies around the passing of senior classmate Hailey Stone, who died after a battle with leukemia. For donations for the family, please visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/tribute-to-hailey. Feature Guest: Matt Karakoudas, Beverly boys basketball. Cape Ann Savings Bank Student Athlete of the Week segment:...
msonewsports.com
(Audio) Post-game, Pre-game with Swampscott High School Boys’ Hockey Coach Gino Faia – Big Blue at 4-3 with Next Game Saturday
SWAMPSCOTT – Swampscott High School hockey coach Gino Faia is getting the Big Blue (4-3-0) ready for a road trip to Winthrop on Saturday for a 1:30 game against the Vikings (5-1-0) who are atop the Northeastern Conference. Relying on the leadership of its two senior captains, Swampscott is striving for a little more consistency, after losing a couple of tough games in a row.
Evidence linked to Ana Walshe found during search of North Shore dumpster station, source says
PEABODY, Mass. — Evidence linked to missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe was located during a search of dumpster station in Peabody on Monday night and a troubling search history was found on a device that belonged to her husband, Brian Walshe, a source told Boston 25 News. In a...
Swampscott Police investigating something found on Fisherman Beach
SWAMPSCOTT, Mass. — Swampscott Police respond to Fisherman beach late Wednesday night after a caller reported finding something suspicious near the shore. Investigators are seen surrounding an item on the beach with their flashlights. There is no word on what the item is. This is an active and ongoing...
msonewsports.com
Podcast: Swampscott Town Administrator Sean Fitzgerald – Variety of Town Topics Discussed – Schools, Public Safety, & Much More
SWAMPSCOTT (Podcast) Swampscott Town Administrator Sean Fitzgerald shared town updates with msonewsports in this podcast recorded Tuesday 11/10/23. Fitzgerald is just a couple months shy of completing six years as the town administrator. In this podcast he discusses the swastika that was found in town last week, new school construction, the impact the new police chief is having with the department, how getting out of civil service has improved hiring in the town, open space acquisitions, the Hawthorne by the Sea property, and the town’s tax rate update.
whdh.com
Investigators combing through trash at Peabody transfer station in search for missing Cohasset mother
PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - Investigators could be seen digging through trash at a transfer station in Peabody on Monday night in an effort that sources say is related to the search for a missing Cohasset mother of three. The search was launched after Brian Walshe, 46, of Cohasset, told police...
25 Investigates: Hacksaw, blood-soaked rug found in search for missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe
COHASSET, Mass. — Multiple sources tell 25 Investigates that cutting instruments, including a hacksaw and a rug believed to contain biological evidence, were recovered by police investigating the disappearance of Ana Walshe, a mother of three from Cohasset. Two sources speaking on the condition of anonymity said the biological...
Police: New surveillance video of Brian Walshe near Swampscott dumpster day of wife’s disappearance
SWAMPSCOTT, Mass — State police have collected surveillance video of Brian Walshe near a Swampscott liquor store dumpster the day of his wife’s disappearance, sources told Boston 25 News. The dumpster is near the Whole Foods Walshe said he visited on the same day. Multiple sources previously told...
Boston Globe
Why this COVID wave is different 🦠
Plus: The latest on the Ana Walshe case. 🪴 It’s also National Houseplant Appreciation Day. Let this be a friendly reminder you should probably water yours. Another year, another post-holiday COVID wave. And if we’ve learned anything during this pandemic, it’s that every wave is unique. Here’s what you need to know about this one:
YAHOO!
Possible evidence tested in case of missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe
COHASSET − Investigators are testing several pieces of potential evidence gathered Monday in connection with the search for Ana Walshe, the Cohasset mother of three who hasn't been seen since New Year’s Day. “Search activity conducted north of Boston yesterday resulted in a number of items being collected...
msonewsports.com
(Audio) Post-game, Pre-game with Winthrop High School Girls’ Hockey Coach Butch Martucci,100-career-pt scorer Captain Emma Holmes, and Captain Mia Norris
WINTHROP – The Winthrop Vikings girls’ hockey team is currently unbeaten with a record of 7-0, having scored 35 goals and having allowed but 5. Mia Norris, along with triplets Emma, Julia, and Abby Holmes make up the core group of senior student-athletes who have been together for a long time as Vikings.
