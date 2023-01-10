ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, MA

Tuesday, 1/10 – Search for Missing Cohasset Woman Shifts to the North Shore – Danvers Selects Dan Bauer as School Superintendent

By msonewsp
msonewsports.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
CBS Boston

I-Team: Video shows Brian Walshe near dumpster in Swampscott

SWAMPSCOTT - Police have been collecting video evidence from several places Brian Walshe visited after his wife Ana's disappearance. Sources tell the I-Team investigators have video of Walshe near a liquor store dumpster in Swampscott. Vinnin Liquors is located across the street from his mother's condominium. Sources say no physical evidence was found at that location. Prosecutors said Ana Walshe was last seen the morning of January 1. Later that afternoon, Brian Walshe, who has been charged with misleading investigators, said he went to visit his mother in Swampscott. He told investigators he "got lost" driving...
SWAMPSCOTT, MA
austinnews.net

Evviva(R) Trattoria Opens New Stoneham Mass. Location

Growing Modern Italian Restaurant Establishes Sixth Massachusetts Spot. WESTFORD, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2023 / Evviva Trattoria, a Massachusetts-based restaurant brand featuring locally-sourced modern Italian cuisine, today opened its sixth location in Stoneham, Massachusetts. Guests are invited to attend the Grand Opening today, Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. ET. At the ribbon cutting ceremony, official Boston Bruins Anthem singer Todd Angilly will treat the crowd to his performance of the National Anthem. The new Evviva Trattoria location features an open kitchen and bar, a spacious dining room with booths and high-top tables, a private dining room and will offer an outdoor patio with a fire pit. Evviva Trattoria is known to take beloved Italian classics and add its own personal touch, incorporating the freshest ingredients, often from local sources. With additional locations in Westford, Marlborough, Malden, Wrentham and Maynard, Evviva Trattoria features Italian-inspired, locally made cuisine served in a comfortable and family-style atmosphere.
STONEHAM, MA
msonewsports.com

(Audio) Post-game, Pre-game with Gloucester High School Boys’ Hockey Coach Derek Geary – Fishermen Finding Their “Strength,” ” Character”

GLOUCESTR – The Gloucester Fishermen (4-4) beat the Masconomet Chieftains (5-3) Saturday night for the first time in years. According to Gloucester coach Derek Geary, it was a game in which the character and strength of Fishermen hockey may have begun to emerge. Gloucester High School hockey coach Derek...
GLOUCESTER, MA
msonewsports.com

North Shore Sports Desk: Beverly Boys Basketball Coach Matt Karakoudas – Local Players & Teams Highlighted

Super Sub Shop Performance of the Week: Triton athletics rallies around the passing of senior classmate Hailey Stone, who died after a battle with leukemia. For donations for the family, please visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/tribute-to-hailey. Feature Guest: Matt Karakoudas, Beverly boys basketball. Cape Ann Savings Bank Student Athlete of the Week segment:...
BEVERLY, MA
msonewsports.com

(Audio) Post-game, Pre-game with Swampscott High School Boys’ Hockey Coach Gino Faia – Big Blue at 4-3 with Next Game Saturday

SWAMPSCOTT – Swampscott High School hockey coach Gino Faia is getting the Big Blue (4-3-0) ready for a road trip to Winthrop on Saturday for a 1:30 game against the Vikings (5-1-0) who are atop the Northeastern Conference. Relying on the leadership of its two senior captains, Swampscott is striving for a little more consistency, after losing a couple of tough games in a row.
SWAMPSCOTT, MA
msonewsports.com

Podcast: Swampscott Town Administrator Sean Fitzgerald – Variety of Town Topics Discussed – Schools, Public Safety, & Much More

SWAMPSCOTT (Podcast) Swampscott Town Administrator Sean Fitzgerald shared town updates with msonewsports in this podcast recorded Tuesday 11/10/23. Fitzgerald is just a couple months shy of completing six years as the town administrator. In this podcast he discusses the swastika that was found in town last week, new school construction, the impact the new police chief is having with the department, how getting out of civil service has improved hiring in the town, open space acquisitions, the Hawthorne by the Sea property, and the town’s tax rate update.
SWAMPSCOTT, MA
Boston Globe

Why this COVID wave is different 🦠

Plus: The latest on the Ana Walshe case. 🪴 It’s also National Houseplant Appreciation Day. Let this be a friendly reminder you should probably water yours. Another year, another post-holiday COVID wave. And if we’ve learned anything during this pandemic, it’s that every wave is unique. Here’s what you need to know about this one:
BOSTON, MA
YAHOO!

Possible evidence tested in case of missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe

COHASSET − Investigators are testing several pieces of potential evidence gathered Monday in connection with the search for Ana Walshe, the Cohasset mother of three who hasn't been seen since New Year’s Day. “Search activity conducted north of Boston yesterday resulted in a number of items being collected...
COHASSET, MA
msonewsports.com

(Audio) Post-game, Pre-game with Winthrop High School Girls’ Hockey Coach Butch Martucci,100-career-pt scorer Captain Emma Holmes, and Captain Mia Norris

WINTHROP – The Winthrop Vikings girls’ hockey team is currently unbeaten with a record of 7-0, having scored 35 goals and having allowed but 5. Mia Norris, along with triplets Emma, Julia, and Abby Holmes make up the core group of senior student-athletes who have been together for a long time as Vikings.
WINTHROP, MA

