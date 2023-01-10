Tuesday, 1/10 – Search for Missing Cohasset Woman Shifts to the North Shore – Danvers Selects Dan Bauer as School Superintendent

SWAMPSCOTT - Police have been collecting video evidence from several places Brian Walshe visited after his wife Ana's disappearance. Sources tell the I-Team investigators have video of Walshe near a liquor store dumpster in Swampscott. Vinnin Liquors is located across the street from his mother's condominium. Sources say no physical evidence was found at that location. Prosecutors said Ana Walshe was last seen the morning of January 1. Later that afternoon, Brian Walshe, who has been charged with misleading investigators, said he went to visit his mother in Swampscott. He told investigators he "got lost" driving...

SWAMPSCOTT, MA ・ 22 HOURS AGO