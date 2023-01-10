Read full article on original website
Related
makeuseof.com
How to Create a Free Mobile-Ready Portfolio With Canva
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Creating a mobile-ready portfolio website is a must if you want to showcase your work. A portfolio displaying your best projects is one of the first things clients look for when you're job searching. Thankfully, Canva makes it easy to create a design that fits mobile screens. Here's how you can make one.
The Verge
Google’s bringing new features to older versions of Android
Google is taking another shot at bringing new features to phones that haven’t gotten OS updates in years. It’s releasing something called the “Extension Software Developer Kit,” which should let developers use features like Android 13’s new photo picker in apps running on some versions of Android 11 and 12. In a blog post announcing the change, the company says the feature lets it “extend the support of certain platform functionality to existing Android versions.”
Google's accessibility enhancing Switch Access app is the latest breakout ready for smoother updates
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. One of the bigger debates with smartphone obsessives has been about size — should they be big, like Google's Pixel 7 Pro, or small, like the Asus Zenfone 9? Left out of the discourse are people living with physical or mental impairments, but when it comes to solutions for interacting with a 21st-century necessity, the answer: to each their own. Google is now ensuring it can actually adapt Android to these users' accessibility needs.
Engadget
Google decouples some Android accessibility features from OS updates
Has broken out some accessibility features into a separate app. Switch Access has graduated from the Android Accessibility Suite and it's now available through the Play Store. Offering Switch Access features via a separate app could allow Google to roll out more frequent updates instead of having to do so at the OS level.
brytfmonline.com
Google Chrome now supports multiple windows on Android
A function required by many users The Google Chrome works android Will finally come true: Option to use multiple windows in mobile browser. This is a common feature on PCs, but was still limited on smartphones with the aforementioned ecosystem. The update was available from Google Chrome 108which was released in December, but became available to individuals as of Tuesday (10).
Chrome on Android just got a major multitasking upgrade
Google Chrome's Instance Switcher feature on mobile has been reported to be coming out of Beta. This feature will allow users to have several versions of Chrome open at once.
8 Places to Learn System Design and Software Architecture for Technical Interviews
Hello folks, if you are preparing for a System design Interview and. looking for the best resources to master Software design and System design then you have come to the right place. In this article, I am going to share the best places to learn System design But, before we...
makeuseof.com
How to Use XSLT to Display XML Data on an HTML Webpage
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. XML is a language used to structure, store, and exchange data. XSLT is another language that allows you to transform your XML data into other formats, such as HTML.
The Fallacy of Strongly Typed Languages
During most of his career I worked as a Java developer and therefore this may be specific to the domains where strongly-typed languages are in use. Java is a statically typed language like C#, Golang, or Typescript and to work with the data, we have to declare the shapes and structure of the objects we will use. As I realized this is only sometimes the best approach in programming.
6 web design trends to watch in 2023
User immersion will become key to web experiences in 2023, but what will this look like?. Since its inception in the mid-1990s, the web has been an interactive place. In 2023, we expect user immersion to be integral to all facets of web design. That includes the technology to empower web users to participate in shaping their own experience of the web — not just in the metaverse or Web3 or whatever turn the digital zeitgeist takes next, but also in small yet meaningful parts of their daily internet use.
The Windows Club
Quick Links not showing or Button missing or greyed out in Edge
If you fire up the Edge browser on your Windows 11 or Windows 10 PC, you may notice on the new Tab page that Quick Links is not showing. In some reported cases, the toggle On/Off button for the option to Show quick links is either missing or greyed out in the browser Settings page. This post offers applicable fixes to this issue.
The Windows Club
Android apps are not working on Windows 11/10
Many Android users enjoy running their Android apps on their Windows laptops since it offers thrills and leads to more productivity. But for so long, this has been done only with the help of third-party emulators like Bluestack. Fortunately, Windows now includes native Android software known as Windows Subsystem for Android (WSA). With the help of this tool, you can easily run your favorite Android applications on PCs running Windows 11 and some versions of Windows 10. But what can you do if Android apps not working on your PC?
ZDNet
An extension to the Android SDK brings updated features for older devices
Android users with older phones typically can't enjoy new Android updates because their devices aren't up to date. Google aims to change this problem with the extension of the Android SDK. Innovation. The extension provides developers with a toolkit to integrate features from Android's updated operating system into older devices...
HackerNoon
8K+
Followers
21K+
Post
964K+
Views
ABOUT
How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.https://hackernoon.com/
Comments / 0