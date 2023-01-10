Read full article on original website
kotatv.com
Rapid City man convicted for illegal possession of multiple firearms
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City man was sentenced to nine years in federal prison for possession of several guns, some of them stolen. In June of 2021, in Rapid City, John Winn, a previously convicted felon who is prohibited from possessing firearms, was found in possession of a SIG Sauer Incorporated, model P320, 9x19 mm Parabellum caliber, semi-automatic pistol; a Colt’s Patent Firearms Manufacturing Company, model Combat Commander, .45 AUTO caliber, semi-automatic pistol; a Sturm, Ruger & Company Incorporated, model LCR, .357 Magnum caliber, double-action-only revolver; and a Taurus, model PT145, .45 AUTO caliber, semi-automatic pistol, which were found after Winn came into contact with law enforcement.
YAHOO!
Baggies of cocaine, fentanyl, meth found in car after driver's arrest
Jan. 13—INTERLOCHEN — During an early-morning traffic stop, a Copemish man was arrested on an outstanding felony warrant — then baggies of narcotics were found in his car. At 1:45 a.m. Tuesday, a Grand Traverse County Sheriff's deputy was patrolling Green Lake Township when he saw a...
UpNorthLive.com
Cadillac man arrested; accused of assaulting and choking woman
WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Cadillac man has been arrested and charged for allegedly assaulting a woman on Friday, according to Michigan State Police. Robert Jones, 51, has been arraigned in the 84th District Court in Wexford County on the following charges:. Domestic violence, third offense. Habitual offender, second...
KEVN
AG: Rapid City police shooting ‘justified’
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City police were cleared of any wrongdoing in a deadly shooting of a man Nov. 18, 2022. The summary, released Thursday by the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office, says a Division of Criminal Investigation review “indicates that a Rapid City Police officer was justified in the shooting death of a man who charged at the officer during an incident.”
gowatertown.net
Jackley: Deadly force justified in officer-involved shooting in Rapid City
PIERRE, S.D.–South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley (pictured) says a Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) review indicates that a Rapid City Police officer WAS justified in the shooting death of a man who charged at the officer during an incident Nov. 18, 2022 in Rapid City. The officer had...
kotatv.com
Rapid City woman admits to vehicular homicide
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City woman changed her plea Monday from not guilty to guilty for her part in a 2021 crash that killed a man. Juanita Wolfe, 28, pleaded guilty to one count of vehicular homicide. She was driving on Country Road west of Box Elder when the vehicle rolled. The passenger, Ty Brown Otter, 27, died in the crash.
fox2detroit.com
Sheriff: Suspects busted selling meth out of Michigan motel
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Three men are accused of selling methamphetamine out of a motel in St. Clair County. Jeremy Warren, 43, of Port Huron, David Patterson, 55, of Kimball Township, and Mark Jackson, 41, of Port Huron, were arrested Thursday when the St. Clair County Drug Task Force raided a Super 8 Motel at 1484 Gratiot in Marysville around 6 p.m.
YAHOO!
Sparta man pleads guilty in fatal crash that killed local woman, faces prison
A Sparta man is facing several years in prison after he admitted Wednesday he was speeding while under the influence of alcohol when his sports car struck an SUV in January 2022, killing a township married mother of two who nursed the sick during the COVID pandemic. Attila Princz, 42,...
YAHOO!
5 suspects in custody after robbery, police shoot at runaway vehicle at mall near Brighton
GREEN OAK TWP. — Five women are in custody after a late Thursday night beauty store robbery that ended with police shooting at the suspects at the Green Oak Village Place mall. Green Oak Township Police Chief Steven Kramer said the incident stemmed from what he described as an...
kotatv.com
Murder Trial: Witness claims Absolu alluded to killings
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Arson Absolu who was charged with the murders of Charles Red Willow, Ashley Nagy, and Dakota Zaiser continued today. Both witnesses were given immunity for their testimonies today. The first witness stated that Absolu would bring drugs from New York to Rapid City to be...
Wisconsin man found dead in Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Minn – A Wisconsin man was found dead in Polk County late Wednesday night.According to the Polk County Sheriff's office, the Polk County Emergency Communications Center received a call about an unresponsive male in the parking lot of a bar and grill at 10:25pm.Officers and first responders arrived and provided life saving measures. Despite their best efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.The victim was identified as 50-year-old Michael Denucci from Turtle Lake, WI.The victim had previously been involved in a disturbance in the parking lot.
Interlochen man arrested after he allegedly attacked his wife with a shovel
MANISTEE COUNTY, MI -- A 38-year-old Interlochen man was arrested Tuesday and is being held at the Manistee County Jail after he allegedly attacked his wife with a shovel. According to a press release from the Manistee County Sheriff’s Office, police were called to a home in the area of Simpson Road near Litzen Road by a woman who said her husband was attacking her.
Copemish Man Arrested for Drugs After Routine Traffic Stop
A Copemish man is waking up in jail this morning after he was caught with drugs, officials said. Early Tuesday morning, a Grand Traverse Sheriff’s Office deputy made contact with the Copemish man after the deputy noticed the vehicle didn’t have proper insurance. The Copemish man had a...
YAHOO!
Security-Widefield man arrested after allegedly attacking, seriously injuring his mother
Jan. 12—El Paso County sheriff's deputies on Tuesday arrested a Security-Widefield man accused of attacking and seriously injuring his mother, according to a Thursday news release. Quinten Abeyta, 45, faces a charge of first-degree attempted murder and is currently in custody at the El Paso County jail, officials said.
YAHOO!
Feds investigating Picuris Pueblo homicide
Jan. 12—A man was found dead Wednesday in a residence in Picuris Pueblo and federal authorities are investigating it as a homicide. The man was found after Bureau of Indian Affairs police conducted a welfare check at the home. The BIA and the FBI are investigating, said Frank Fisher, a spokesman for the FBI office in Albuquerque.
3 Hurt in Knife and Table Leg Attack in Grand Traverse County
The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that a 27-year-old woman was arrested after attacking several people – including a relative – with a knife and a table leg. Investigators say the woman who was arrested was in a home Sunday around noon where four people...
1 Dead, 1 Injured in Head-On Crash on Icy Wyoming Road
The Wyoming Highway Patrol is investigating a head-on collision that left one driver dead and another injured. The crash happened around 4:51 p.m. yesterday, Jan. 11, at milepost 87.7 on Wyoming 789 between Lander and Hudson. According to a fatality crash summary, 65-year-old Wyoming resident Cassaundra Vanvleet was driving north...
oilcity.news
Wyoming resident dead, one injured after head-on crash on icy roads in Fremont County on Wednesday
(Fremont County, WY) – A two vehicle collision on WY 789 near Hudson on January 11, resulted in one death and one injury, according to a preliminary report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol posted on Jan. 12. The deceased has been identified as a 65-year-old Wyoming resident. The call...
YAHOO!
St. Charles student arrested following shooting threat at St. Charles High School
Jan. 11—ST. CHARLES — A 16-year-old St. Charles High School student was arrested following a. found on a bathroom stall. The graffiti was located on a girls' bathroom stall on Monday, Jan. 9, with the threat, "Jan 13, 2023 I'm shooting up the school." The St. Charles Police...
Suttons Bay Man Arrested for Exposing Himself to Underage Boy
The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office says a 19-year-old has been arrested for sex crimes involving an 11-year-old boy. Investigators say Jacey Blaze Klumb from Suttons Bay went ice fishing with the boy on Spider Lake in December. They say Klumb then exposed himself to the boy and attempted...
