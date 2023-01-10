Most Viewed - Update / Recreational Crabbing Open: Most of Oregon Coast now open

The Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) have reopened all recreational crabbing (ocean, bays, and estuaries) along the entire Oregon coast, except for areas from Bandon to the California boarder. Those areas still have elevated levels of marine biotoxin domoic acid.

Two consecutive tests show domoic acid levels are under the closure threshold along the rest of the Oregon Coast.

Recreational bay clam and mussel harvesting also remain open along the entire Oregon coast. However, razor clamming is still closed coast wide.

ODA tests for shellfish toxins twice per month, as tides and weather permit. Reopening an area closed for biotoxins requires two consecutive tests with results below the closure limit.

It is recommended that recreational crab harvesters always eviscerate crab before cooking. This includes removing and discarding the viscera, internal organs, and gills.

For more information, call ODA’s shellfish biotoxin safety hotline at (800)448-2474, the Food Safety Division at (503) 986-4720, or visit the ODA shellfish biotoxin closures webpage.

Contact ODFW for recreational license requirements, permits, rules and limits.