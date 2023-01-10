ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Four-star wide receiver James Madison II puts Auburn in top 10

By JD McCarthy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Auburn is one of the final schools for four-star wide receiver James Madison II who announced his top 10 schools Sunday.

The Tigers made the cut and will be battling Colorado, Florida State, LSU, Missouri, Oregon, Ole Miss, Penn State, Tennessee, and South Carolina for the Fort Lauderdale, Florida, native.

He is the No. 177 overall player and No. 29 wide receiver in the 247Sports Composite ranking for the 2024 recruiting class. He is also the No. 30 player from Florida.

Auburn offered the 6-foot-3, 170-pound receiver on Sept. 5, 2022, and despite having the Tigers in his top group he has yet to visit the Plains. He plays for St. Thomas Aquinas in Florida, where Auburn wide receiver Camden Brown also starred.

Madison caught 19 passes for 407 yards and six touchdowns as a junior to help win St. Thomas Aquinas its fourth straight state championship.

