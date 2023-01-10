House Republicans are moving toward early action on abortion with their new majority, voting on two measures Wednesday that make clear they want further restraints after the Supreme Court overruled the federal right to an abortion last year.The new GOP-led House is voting on one resolution to condemn attacks on anti-abortion facilities, including pregnancy crisis centers, and on legislation that would impose penalties if a doctor refused to care for an infant born alive after an abortion attempt.Neither is expected to pass the Democratic-led Senate, but Republicans say they are making good on promises to address the issue along...

MISSOURI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO