GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport Police are searching for a man they say stabbed two people Wednesday night, killing one and injuring the other. Deondre Travon McGill, 28, is described as a black man, approximately 6′02″, 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He’s believed to be traveling in a 2013 brown Subaru Legacy with Mississippi plate JGQ7914. He is wanted for first degree murder and should be considered armed and dangerous.

GULFPORT, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO