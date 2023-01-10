ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, MS

Sea Coast Echo

Local police, deputies probing rash of armed robberies

The Bay St. Louis and Waveland police departments and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a string of armed robberies and attempted robberies across the county in recent months. The latest occurred last week, when an as-yet unidentified suspect attempted to rob the Hwy. 90 Quick Stop —...
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
WKRG News 5

2 arrested in Jackson County suspicious death case

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A man and a woman were arrested in Forrest County in connection to a Jackson County death investigation. Cody O’Neal was found deceased at the Red Roof Inn on Cook Road in Jackson County on Monday, December 9. Authorities said Mary Ann Slaughter, 39, was wanted for questioning in connection […]
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Search on for ‘armed & dangerous’ murder suspect after 2 people stabbed in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport Police are searching for a man they say stabbed two people Wednesday night, killing one and injuring the other. Deondre Travon McGill, 28, is described as a black man, approximately 6′02″, 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He’s believed to be traveling in a 2013 brown Subaru Legacy with Mississippi plate JGQ7914. He is wanted for first degree murder and should be considered armed and dangerous.
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

Retired Jackson County deputy dies from ALS

Jackson County Sheriff’s Department said goodbye to a former deputy today. Retired Deputy John Burkes died this morning after a battle with ALS. Burkes worked for the Gautier Police Department before joining the sheriff’s department in 2019. He retired from the criminal investigations division last summer.
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
wxxv25.com

Jackson County looking for driver in road rage incident

Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is looking for information to help identify the driver and two passengers involved in a road rage incident on Monday. Jackson County investigators say the driver of a Silver Nissan Altima, described only as a black male, shot at an 18-wheeler while driving on Old Fort Bayou Road in the St. Martin/Vancleave area.
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
CBS 42

Police search for 2 Alabama men wanted in fatal shooting outside Mississippi casino

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Police announced warrants have been issued for two Alabama men in connection to a fatal shooting that happened outside of the Scarlet Pearl Casino in September 2022. D’Iberville police said warrants were issued for 19-year-old Dewayne Rowser, Jr., of Mobile, and 18-year-old Karmelo Cortez Morris Derks, of Pritchard. The two men each […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Man arrested on ‘several outstanding warrants,’ possibly involved in shots fired call: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they have arrested a man after he was possibly involved in a shots fired call. Officials said Trey Hendon, 30, was arrested on multiple outstanding warrants. Officers said they were on Wellington Street conducting an investigation when a vehicle of interest turned onto Bullen […]
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Report: One shot inside Alabama Village convenience store

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Police are responding to a report of one shot inside a convenience store in Alabama Village late this morning. The Two Dragons convenience store and gas station on Dunlap Circle reportedly had an ambulance on scene. This is a developing story that will be updated.
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Citronelle man killed in Mobile County crash

A two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 5:43 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, has claimed the life of a Citronelle man. Thomas W. Graham Jr., 60, was fatally injured when the 2015 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide he was operating struck the 2008 Toyota Camry driven by Brandon M. Little, 36, of Chunchula.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Lucedale teen, missing since October, is back home

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – A teen reported missing from Lucedale in early October returned home just before the new year, according to the girl’s mother. The 17-year-old went missing Oct. 11, 2022. She was living with her aunt after her family lost their home in a south Louisiana storm earlier this year, Nichole Hoffele, her […]
LUCEDALE, MS

