Sea Coast Echo
Local police, deputies probing rash of armed robberies
The Bay St. Louis and Waveland police departments and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a string of armed robberies and attempted robberies across the county in recent months. The latest occurred last week, when an as-yet unidentified suspect attempted to rob the Hwy. 90 Quick Stop —...
2 arrested in Jackson County suspicious death case
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A man and a woman were arrested in Forrest County in connection to a Jackson County death investigation. Cody O’Neal was found deceased at the Red Roof Inn on Cook Road in Jackson County on Monday, December 9. Authorities said Mary Ann Slaughter, 39, was wanted for questioning in connection […]
WLOX
Search on for ‘armed & dangerous’ murder suspect after 2 people stabbed in Gulfport
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport Police are searching for a man they say stabbed two people Wednesday night, killing one and injuring the other. Deondre Travon McGill, 28, is described as a black man, approximately 6′02″, 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He’s believed to be traveling in a 2013 brown Subaru Legacy with Mississippi plate JGQ7914. He is wanted for first degree murder and should be considered armed and dangerous.
wxxv25.com
Retired Jackson County deputy dies from ALS
Jackson County Sheriff’s Department said goodbye to a former deputy today. Retired Deputy John Burkes died this morning after a battle with ALS. Burkes worked for the Gautier Police Department before joining the sheriff’s department in 2019. He retired from the criminal investigations division last summer.
‘Armed & dangerous’ suspect in custody: Mobile Co. Sheriff’s Office
UPDATE (5:30 p.m.): The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said in a Tweet they arrested Patrick Black. The attached image shows Black in handcuffs and leaning against a Sheriff’s vehicle surrounded by deputies. UPDATE (4:02 p.m.): MCPSS said all three schools have been dismissed. UPDATE (3:05 p.m.): MCPSS is dismissing one school at a time starting […]
WDAM-TV
Man sentenced to over 11 years on multiple charges, including ‘animal crushing’
GULFPORT, Miss. (WDAM) - A man from Mobile, Ala., man was sentenced to a total of 135 months in federal prison for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, animal crushing and escape. Richard McGuire, 44, was sentenced Thursday in United States District Court in Gulfport. U.S. Attorney Darren...
WLOX
Man found dead in St. Martin hotel room; Sheriff searching for woman in regard to ‘suspicious death,’ stolen truck
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A man was found dead in a St. Martin hotel room Monday; now the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a woman in regard to the crime. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for help in finding 39-year-old Mary Ann...
WLOX
Search on for 2 suspects involved in fatal Gulfport stabbing, one considered ‘armed & dangerous’
Thursday, volunteers in Gulfport are working resurrect a community garden on 36th Street. Windy and colder Friday, light freeze Saturday morning. Stinson says work could begin in the next month or two depending on weather. Learn about the Mississippi Teacher Residency Program. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Beginning in summer...
wxxv25.com
Jackson County looking for driver in road rage incident
Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is looking for information to help identify the driver and two passengers involved in a road rage incident on Monday. Jackson County investigators say the driver of a Silver Nissan Altima, described only as a black male, shot at an 18-wheeler while driving on Old Fort Bayou Road in the St. Martin/Vancleave area.
Police search for 2 Alabama men wanted in fatal shooting outside Mississippi casino
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Police announced warrants have been issued for two Alabama men in connection to a fatal shooting that happened outside of the Scarlet Pearl Casino in September 2022. D’Iberville police said warrants were issued for 19-year-old Dewayne Rowser, Jr., of Mobile, and 18-year-old Karmelo Cortez Morris Derks, of Pritchard. The two men each […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile County Sheriff’s Office seizes guns while searching for different suspect
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office brought in quite an unexpected haul last week the sheriff’s office says a deputy was near Dauphin Island Parkway and Military Road when he saw the same type of car as a kidnapping suspect. When the deputy tried to run the license plate the driver took off.
Man arrested on ‘several outstanding warrants,’ possibly involved in shots fired call: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they have arrested a man after he was possibly involved in a shots fired call. Officials said Trey Hendon, 30, was arrested on multiple outstanding warrants. Officers said they were on Wellington Street conducting an investigation when a vehicle of interest turned onto Bullen […]
Suspect in first Prichard homicide of 2023 in police custody: Police
PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Prichard Police Department have confirmed to WKRG that the man accused of murdering another man in Prichard is in police custody. Keenta Todd, 45, is accused by Prichard police of shooting and killing George Lavon Bush, 45, on Jan. 7, 2023. Police said this was their first homicide […]
utv44.com
Report: One shot inside Alabama Village convenience store
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Police are responding to a report of one shot inside a convenience store in Alabama Village late this morning. The Two Dragons convenience store and gas station on Dunlap Circle reportedly had an ambulance on scene. This is a developing story that will be updated.
Man wearing body armor attempts to pull gun on deputy, says Mobile Co. Sheriff’s Office
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile County Sheriff’s deputy searching for a kidnapping suspect ended up in a scuffle with a man who MCSO said was wearing heavy body armor and tried to pull a gun on the deputy, according to department officials. MCSO said they found a cache of guns and ammo in […]
Citronelle man dies after crashing Harley Davidson into car in Mobile: ALEA
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Citronelle man died after he hit a car while driving his motorcycle on Celeste Road in Mobile County early Wednesday morning, according to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Thomas W. Graham Jr., 60, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was driving a 2015 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide […]
WLOX
TRAFFIC UPDATE: Scene cleared after semi-truck overturned on Caillavet St. in Biloxi
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A semi-truck overturned in Biloxi early Friday morning, but the scene is now clear. The incident happened on Caillavet Street, near the Percy Street intersection. Traffic was slightly backed up in the area as crews worked to clear the crash. A car drove under the semi-truck,...
utv44.com
Citronelle man killed in Mobile County crash
A two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 5:43 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, has claimed the life of a Citronelle man. Thomas W. Graham Jr., 60, was fatally injured when the 2015 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide he was operating struck the 2008 Toyota Camry driven by Brandon M. Little, 36, of Chunchula.
Lucedale teen, missing since October, is back home
LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – A teen reported missing from Lucedale in early October returned home just before the new year, according to the girl’s mother. The 17-year-old went missing Oct. 11, 2022. She was living with her aunt after her family lost their home in a south Louisiana storm earlier this year, Nichole Hoffele, her […]
wxxv25.com
Miss Teen Harrison County prepping for Miss Mississippi Teen USA
Iris Katie Ann Jamison will be representing Harrison County in the Miss Mississippi Teen USA Pageant this March in Philadelphia. Iris is in studio with more.
