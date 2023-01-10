Flint, Mich. (WJRT) - A contractor accused of targeting senior citizens has finally been arrested. ABC 12 first reported a complaint against Robert Earl Gill September 1st, 2022 when Carolyn Mayo said Gill offered to fix her roof. She gave him some of the money, the work was started, but never finished. Once ABC 12 got involved, Gill returned Mayo’s money, but now several other people have come forward, claiming he also scammed them.

GENESEE COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO