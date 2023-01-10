Read full article on original website
psychologytoday.com
Mental Health Symptoms and the Relationships Between Them
Salient links between symptoms may provide insights into underlying pathology. What constitutes a single mental health symptom is an important question with diagnostic and therapeutic implications. When interpreting data on the relationship between symptoms, one needs to distinguish between salient links and expected links. Most of us are familiar with...
KXLY
Pandemic Disrupted In-Person Mental Health Services
TUESDAY, Jan. 10, 2023 (HealthDay News) — The pandemic disrupted in-person mental health care, but the expansion of telehealth enabled care for an increasing number of patients, according to a study published online Jan. 6 in JAMA Health Forum. Ryan K. McBain, Ph.D., from RAND Corporation in Boston, and...
MedicalXpress
Study links childhood maltreatment with multiple mental health problems
Experiencing abuse or neglect as a child can cause multiple mental health problems, finds a new study led by University College London (UCL) researchers. The research, published in the American Journal of Psychiatry, sought to examine the causal effects of childhood maltreatment on mental health by accounting for other genetic and environmental risk factors, such as a family history of mental illness and socioeconomic disadvantage.
The most refreshing and recharging ways to spend a mental health day, according to therapists
Exercising outdoors, being creative, or spending time with friends are all great ways to spend a mental health day.
psychologytoday.com
The Adolescent Mental Health Crisis
Written by guest author and SelfWorks' therapist, Megan Lothian LCSW. American adolescence is undergoing a drastic change as it relates to mental health. 30 years ago, the greatest public health threats to teenagers were binge drinking, drunk driving, pregnancy, and smoking. These have since been replaced by a new public health concern: soaring rates of mental health difficulties among adolescents. Emergency room visits have risen sharply for anxiety, mood disorders, and self-harm since 2019, and for young people ages 10 to 24, suicide rates rose 60 percent since 2018, according to the CDC. In 2022, the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force recommended that all children and adolescents (ages 8-18) are screened by their pediatricians for anxiety and other disorders.
Robots with human consciousness will ‘eclipse humanity’ and become geniuses, expert warns
SCIENTISTS working on artificial intelligence have announced the next step forward: achieving robotic consciousness. While the topic is exciting for many and could be the most significant discovery made by humans, some researchers are wary of what this could mean for humanity. In an interview with The New York Times,...
What CEOs are most worried about going into 2023, including a Gen Z culture clash with unretiring boomers
If 2022 proved anything, it’s to expect the unexpected. Just as businesses breathed a sigh of relief at the prospect of the worst of the pandemic being over, Russia invaded Ukraine. Then summer came and the world sadly smashed climate change records, from rising temperatures to sea levels, before inflation spiraled in Q4.
Understanding the Bipolar Disorder
Image by Christopher Ott on UnsplashPhoto byUnsplashonUnsplash. Bipolar disorder, a more appropriate name used for manic depression, causes extreme mood swings. It is one of the most life-threatening mental disorders. The extreme highs and lows of emotions could badly affect the patient’s sleeping, eating, and working patterns. Although the disorder plays with the patient’s emotional states, it is curable if proper treatment is taken.
themomkind.com
5 Dental Problems In Children With Autism You Need to Know About
THIS POST MAY CONTAIN AFFILIATE LINKS. PLEASE READ MY DISCLOSURE FOR MORE INFO. Going to the dentist as a kid is an anxiety-inducing experience, and many find it hard to feel comfortable. For those with autism, it can be a much more challenging time. Children with autism often find it...
scitechdaily.com
Insomnia Medications Show Promise in Fighting Drug and Alcohol Addiction
A study conducted by Rutgers University found that changes in the brain can lead to a desire for drugs and demonstrated how certain insomnia medications may be able to prevent this behavior. Researchers at Rutgers University have discovered a potential biological process for drug and alcohol addiction and believe that...
Phys.org
Falling birth rate not due to less desire to have children
While some people are concerned about America's falling birth rate, a new study suggests young people don't need to be convinced to have more children. In fact, young Americans haven't changed the number of children they intend to have in decades. Women born in 1995-1999 wanted to have 2.1 children...
Your body could be ‘reprogrammed’ to age backward as scientists conduct bizarre ‘Benjamin Button’ experiments
RESEARCHERS and billion-dollar companies have been working hard to stop and reverse aging; one of these organizations has managed to "reprogram" cells in mice, claiming to cure their diseases. One company that’s invested in finding the key to aging is called Altos, and it's currently working on numerous studies that...
Mental health and substance use disorders rose among youth during height of COVID pandemic
As the COVID-19 pandemic hit one of its most dangerous peaks in 2021, nearly half of young people in the U.S. had a substance use or mental health disorder, a federal survey found. A psychiatry expert says that easier access to illicit drugs and the government’s mishandling of “black box” labeling for psychiatric prescriptions were major contributing factors to the crisis.
The Coming Collapse of the U.S. Health Care System
The nursing strike in New York is emblematic of the huge stresses the U.S. health care faces coming out of the pandemic
A scientist quit Stanford to chase a new way to treat depression. He just shared an early sign that his approach could work.
Alto Neuroscience said that its treatment, called ALTO-100, showed some promising signals in an open-label midstage trial.
A new test for autism hopes to help doctors diagnose before symptoms show
Researchers have developed a first-of-its-kind test for autism that they say can find markers of risk in a single strand of hair, an innovation that might help clinicians identify it in young children before they miss developmental milestones. The test — which is still in the early stages of development...
verywellmind.com
Ketamine for Bipolar Disorder Treatment
You may have heard about ketamine treatment for depression, but did you know ketamine can also be used to treat bipolar disorder? Specifically, it is used to treat the depression “pole” of bipolar. Ketamine is lauded because it can lift a depressed mood quickly—often within hours. Because bipolar...
MedicalXpress
New study finds association between COVID-19 testing uptake and mental disorders
New research from one University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Education researcher claims that, without sufficient COVID-19 testing capacity, it is possible that people can experience increased mental distress due to fear and concerns over their COVID-19 status. According to study lead author Yusen Zhai, Ph.D., assistant professor in...
psychologytoday.com
Hearing Voices? You’re Not Alone
Voice-hearing is fairly common outside of the clinical context. Somewhere bewteen 5 and 15 percent of the general population will have a voice-hearing experience. Negative cultural stereotypes may contribute to the perceived unplesantness of clinical voice hearing. Auditory hallucinations, including hearing voices, are one of the hallmarks of schizophrenia, as...
psychologytoday.com
What Does It Take to Restore a Broken Relationship?
Relationship rifts may seem impossible to mend, especially when there has been a transgression. New research on couples shows how mutual reflection on the transgression can promote repair. True forgiveness and self-forgiveness are possible when each person shares their thoughts and feelings. The publication of Prince Harry’s memoir and interviews...
