Trending / In Custody: Attempted vehicle theft, threat to shoot leads to arrest

A La Pine man faces several criminal charges after police said he attempted to steal a vehicle and then threatened to shoot the owner who confronted him.

At about 7:31 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, the Lincoln City Police Department (LCDP) received a 911 call from a female residing in the 1600 block of NE 13th Street, reporting that a male was attempting to gain entry into her husband’s vehicle that was parked in their driveway.

While on the phone with 911, the caller’s husband confronted the male, who was sitting in the front seat and appeared to be trying to steal the vehicle. The victim attempted to detain the suspect, but the suspect was able to escape and took off on foot with the victim in pursuit.

As they ran west on NE 13th, the suspect reached into his jacket and pulled out what was later confirmed to be a loaded .22 caliber handgun and pointed it at the victim while threatening to shoot him. The victim stated that he then retreated and returned to his nearby residence.

Lincoln City Police officers immediately converged into the area and were given a detailed description of the suspect, which was a dark-skinned male with tan pants, blue hooded jacket and full facial hair.

An extensive search of the area began and an officer located a male matching that description in the 1900 block of NE Oar, however, the suspect was no longer wearing a blue jacket.

As additional officers arrived, the suspect, who identified himself as 19-year-old Xavier David Swan, fled on foot with officers pursing him. A brief foot pursuit ensued before officers apprehended Swan in the back parking lot area of the Coastal Inn Motel at NW 21st and Highway 101.

After Swan was taken into custody, detectives and officers conducted an extensive search of the area to try to locate the involved firearm. During the area search, a blue jacket was found hidden on the property of a church near where officers first contacted Swan, however, the firearm was not initially found.

The following day, Jan. 4, Lincoln City Police received a call from resident who lived at an address located in the 2000 block of NE Oar, reporting they found a .22 caliber handgun in their back yard.

Officers recovered the firearm and confirmed this was the direction Swan ran before being apprehended. Bullets found in Swan’s possession appeared to be the same type as bullets found inside the loaded firearm, according to LCDP.

Swan was transported to the Lincoln County Jail and initially lodged on charges of: Unlawful Entry into a Motor Vehicle, Unlawful Use of a Firearm, Menacing, Escape in the 3rd Degree, Criminal Mischief I, and Assault in the 3rd Degree. Additional charges could be forthcoming, according to investigators.

"This case is another great example of how vigilant citizens working in partnership with police enable us to quickly respond to, and solve and reduce criminal activity in our community," LCPD Lt. Jeffrey Winn said.