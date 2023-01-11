ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Bay Area storm: Over 75K customers without power, most in South Bay, PG&E says

ABC7 News Bay Area
ABC7 News Bay Area
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rYHxd_0k9bDhNC00

PG&E is reporting massive power outages on Tuesday as a result of another storm that hit the Bay Area with more storms on the way.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.

A Level 2 storm on the exclusive ABC7 Storm Impact Scale is here with high winds causing more downed trees, power lines, and damage with continued outages.

The majority of the outages are in the South Bay.

PG&E officials held a news conference Monday afternoon, detailing their restoration efforts, which they say is the largest response to a winter storm event ever.

Officials said since New Year's Eve, they've restored power to 1.5 million customers across the state.

While outages were down to over 10,000 Monday evening, they have now skyrocketed Tuesday morning.

LIVE UPDATES: Flood Warning canceled for Russian River as impact is widespread

Here's a breakdown of outages in the Bay Area by region as of 7 p.m. Tuesday :

South Bay : 19,248

San Francisco
: 3,992

North Bay : 3,232

East Bay : 1,873

Peninsula : 5,795

Total : 34,140

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S6MoK_0k9bDhNC00

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Comments / 0

Related
KTVU FOX 2

Tower collapses in San Jose after being hit by tree, thousands without power

Trees topple transmission tower in San Jose, homeless residents nearly crushed. Thousands of residents in San Jose are still without power after a transmission tower and power lines in the Willow Glen area were destroyed by falling trees early Tuesday morning. A homeless man living in a nearby encampment describes nearly being crushed, but escaping.
SAN JOSE, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

Storm damage: On Highway 17, a huge pothole nicknamed 'Potzilla' is chewing up commuters' tires

Since a series of storms began on New Year's Eve, Californians have taken to social media to share images of sinkholes and potholes. On Highway 17, a "Potzilla" in a southbound lane has caused numerous flat tires near The Cats Restaurant and Tavern in Los Gatos. A Caltrans spokesperson said workers have repaired the pothole several times in recent weeks "but the unprecedented amount of rain will just wash away the asphalt mix."
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KRON4 News

Bay Area storm updates: Heaviest rain to fall mid-morning

(KRON) — The storms dousing the Bay Area continue with cities scrambling to clean up Mother Nature’s mess. Saturated soil is causing fallen trees and landslides to impact roads, power outages are impacting thousands and flooding is still a risk, especially in the North Bay, according to KRON4 Meteorologist John Shrable. The heaviest and most […]
KTVU FOX 2

Power out in much of San Jose

Downed trees and downed power lines took out power for nearly 100,000 PG&E customers in the Bay Area Tuesday morning, with residents in the South Bay suffering the most. James Torrez reports.
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Map: Tracking Bay Area Rainfall Totals in 2023

Powerful storms in the new year have delivered much-needed rain to the Bay Area and beyond. To see how much rain has fallen in the Bay Area and other parts of California in 2023, check out the interactive map below. Observed Precipitation Totals. Jan. 1-9, 2023. Click or tap on...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

Lightning over the Transamerica Pyramid caught live on air

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Lightning was caught on camera during KRON4’s noon newscast appearing to strike the Transamerica Pyramid on Tuesday. As hail briefly fell on the city and claps of thunder shook office windows, a bolt of lightning was seen flashing in sky above the iconic pyramid. On the street, pea-sized hail bounced off […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ABC7 News Bay Area

ABC7 News Bay Area

San Francisco, CA
74K+
Followers
10K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from the Bay Area.

 https://abc7news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy