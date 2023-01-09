ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business Insider

Salesforce's Marc Benioff defends his statements that new employees — and possibly younger remote workers — are not as productive, in leaked all-hands meeting

By Ellen Thomas,Ashley Stewart
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MsHue_0k9bDgUT00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=314k91_0k9bDgUT00
Salesforce cofounder and CEO Marc Benioff

REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

During a nearly two-hour all-hands meeting on Thursday to discuss the company's mass layoff plans, Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff doubled down on a theme that infuriated some employees last month : that Salesforce employees, particularly new workers hired during the pandemic, have a productivity problem.

And this time, he made a new suggestion — that younger employees not coming into the office may be less productive as well, according to leaked audio of the meeting shared with Insider.

"We don't have the same level of performance and productivity that we had in 2020 before the pandemic. We do not," Benioff said during the call. "When we look at some percentage of the employees, especially some of the folks that are new employees, are just not as productive."

Benioff and his cofounder Parker Harris, also on this call, brought up this topic to defend what had become a company uproar in mid-December after Benioff suggested in a company-wide internal Slack message that new employees are less productive.

"New employees (hired during the pandemic in 2021 & 2022) are especially facing much lower productivity," he had said on Slack according to those messages seen and reported on by Insider. Hundreds of employees responded to Benioff's Slack message, many of them pushing back on his assertions.

Benioff addressed that push-back by doubling down on the assertion and offering explanations and examples.

He told the over 47,000 employees in attendance that he was inspired to post on Slack about worker productivity after COO and head of sales Brian Milham told him 96 percent of the company's annual contract value was being delivered by 50 percent of sales account executives. ACV is a way to measure annual revenue from each specific customer.

"Half of our Salesforce is not really productive and a lot of them are our new folks. So why is that?" Benioff recounted of the conversation. "Are we not managing our remote employees well enough? Do we need new skills? Because that's never happened before in the history of the company."

Benioff also insisted this wasn't solely because of a softening post-pandemic economy where customers were spending less on software. He said the company was still closing large-scale deals at a rapid rate "but half of our sales organization is really struggling. Like they don't know how," he said. "Must be a few things going on either psychologically and technically."

Benioff wondered out loud if remote work was the problem, particularly for younger employees "maybe they're not building the relationships," he said, then wondered aloud if "younger employees are not having the kind of social experience and meeting folks and getting the kind of swivel-chair enablement we used to have."

Employees who heard their CEO repeat these allegations on the productivity of new employees, younger employees, remote employees — particularly in sales — were less than pleased.

"It's clear he's a CEO from another generation," one person said.

After hundreds of sales employees were targeted for termination in November, several former and current employees then told Insider they blamed Salesforce's performance review system, saying it created unrealistic goals with difficult accounts, setting them up for failure.

"Our sales performance process drives accountability," a Salesforce spokesperson said at the time in a statement provided to Insider. "Unfortunately, that can lead to some leaving the business, and we support them through their transition."

Benioff almost touched on those complaints by discussing a project, code-named Org 62, to improve how Salesforce's own salesforce uses its flagship customer relationship management product, a tool to help salespeople work more efficiently.

"Is it that we need to rebuild Org 62 with a greater sense of urgency?" Benioff said on the call.

Salesforce employees were rattled by Benioff's references to productivity coming, as they did, as part of a greater discussion on more job cuts, according to people present at the meeting and internal Slack messages viewed by Insider.

For some, the calls to be productive while the company executes a mass layoff only served as a further hindrance to productivity.

"I would say this is a lost week of productivity for Salesforce, ironically," said a person in sales who was present at the meeting.

Salesforce did not immediately respond to a request for additional comment.

Are you a Salesforce employee or do you have insight to share? Contact Ellen Thomas via email ( ethomas@insider.com) or on Signal: (+1-646-847-9416). Contact Ashley Stewart via email ( astewart@insider.com) or send a secure message from a nonwork device via Signal (+1-425-344-8242).

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 20

nom de plume
2d ago

He’s not wrong, just look at all the remote workers on TikTok bragging about how little work they actually do. Productivity is at an all time low which is why many companies are transitioning back to office workers.

Reply
9
Christina Correale Buchner
2d ago

And he’s not wrong. Gen Z employees don’t want to work and expect to be paid high salaries for doing very little.

Reply(2)
14
Jt
3d ago

I know they been saying remote workers are just as productive as on site, but think the truth is starting to come out.

Reply
10
Related
Mashed

Elon Musk's Brother Is The Richest Chef You've Never Heard Of

When you hear the last name Musk, the business magnate and CEO of SpaceX, Elon Musk, who most recently became the owner of Twitter, probably springs to mind. However, few are aware that a second Musk brother exists, one who has become quite successful in the food world. Kimbal Musk, the South African-born chef and Musk family middle child is at the very top of the list of the world's richest chefs, according to a recent ranking by Stacker.
COLORADO STATE
TheDailyBeast

Goldman Sachs Staff Steaming Mad as Free Coffee Pulled Before Layoffs

Goldman Sachs staff’s anger boiled over after finding out they now have to pay for their formerly free coffee at the bank’s Manhattan headquarters as fears of impending layoffs have filtered through the firm in recent weeks. One “frustrated financier” told the New York Post that those who had gone to the office’s 11th-floor “Sky Lobby” for their usual brew were met by a “sign and a woman yelling at us that it was no longer complimentary.” “We had to go to the checkout counter before we could leave,” they added. “I paid $2.99 this morning for a sh*tty cup of Seattle’s Best. Nothing says ‘Happy New Year’ like ‘You’re already on the verge of losing your jobs — but let’s just make sure you lose your free coffee, too.’” Goldman CEO David Solomon used his annual year-end memo last week to announce a “headcount reduction” coming in “the first half of January.” In December, Semafor reported that as many as 4,000 “low performing” workers could be cut from the firm’s 49,000-strong payroll.Read it at New York Post
MANHATTAN, NY
TheStreet

Mark Cuban's Plans Pose Major Threat to CVS and Walgreens

Mark Cuban wants to start 2023 riding the momentum he's developed as the chief disruptor of the pharmaceutical industry. In one year the 64-year-old tech entrepreneur has managed to do what Warren Buffett, Jeff Bezos and Jamie Dimon could not do by uniting their names, their influence and the power of their respective companies: sharply reduce the prices of pharmaceuticals in the U.S.
CBS News

Amazon CEO informs employees the company plans to eliminate more than 18,000 jobs

SEATTLE (KDKA) - Amazon informed employees on Wednesday that they plan to eliminate more than 18,000 jobs. In a letter from CEO Andy Jassy, the company informed employees of what he described the outcome of "looking at their workforce levels, investments they want to make in the future, and prioritizing what matters most to customers and the long-term health of our business."
msn.com

'Hold onto your money': Jeff Bezos issues a financial warning, says you might want to rethink buying a 'new automobile, refrigerator, or whatever' — here are 3 recession-proof buys

Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos is sounding the alarm. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. In an interview with CNN, Bezos says that the economy “does...
Business Insider

Business Insider

820K+
Followers
48K+
Post
512M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy