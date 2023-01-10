ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Margaret Minnicks

The price of eggs is higher than ever

Many households depend on eggs to eat for breakfast and for baking. However, the price of eggs has shot up to an all-time high. Over the past year, the average price for a carton of eggs has gone up about 68% whether you buy them from your local grocery store or from a local farm.
CNBC

Dollar tumbles after U.S. jobs report, service sector contraction

The dollar fell on Friday after U.S. jobs data showed a strong, but not blockbuster employment picture in December. The dollar fell 1.17% on the day against a basket of currencies to 103.88, after reaching 105.63, the highest since Dec. 7. The dollar fell on Friday after U.S. jobs data...
NASDAQ

CD Rates Today: January 9, 2023—Earn More Than 4% Interest

You can earn 4.13% and up on your money with today’s best CDs. Check out the top rates being offered on CDs of various durations. Quoted rates are based on the highest clicked-on rate for each CD term. For banks and credit unions offering top rates, check out our list of the best CD rates.
marketplace.org

World Bank predicts sharp economic downturn, hitting developing countries hardest

The World Bank is warning that the global growth slowdown is poised to hit developing countries especially hard. In its new “Global Economics Prospects” report, the global lender attributes the potential slowdown to a combination of factors, including inflation, higher interest rates, less investment and Russia’s war in Ukraine.
Washington Examiner

Sorry, higher taxes are necessary

The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) last May warned that the federal deficit was high by historical standards. The federal deficit is on autopilot to reach 6.1% of GDP annually in nine years. That is optimistic, as the existing federal deficit approaches 100% of GDP . Under a realistic scenario, debt...
The Week

World Bank says there is a high risk of global recession in 2023

The global economy is at risk of a recession in 2023, heightened by slowing growth among the world's top nations, the World Bank warned on Tuesday.  In a press release, the World Bank said its 2023 Global Economic Prospects report had cut the estimated rate of global economic growth nearly in half, from a previous projection of 3 percent to just 1.7 percent. The Associated Press noted that if this estimate rings true, it would be "the third-weakest annual expansion in three decades, behind only the deep recessions that resulted from the 2008 global financial crisis and the coronavirus pandemic in 2020." The World Bank added...
WKRG News 5

Most CEOS in new survey predict short recession

A new survey released Thursday found that the top worry for most CEOs in 2023 is a recession or an economic downturn. The Conference Boards’s C-suite outlook for 2023 showed that most CEO’s are bracing for a recession in 2023 and listed it as their top external concern, compared to last year when most CEOs […]
The Independent

Worst yet to come for families struggling with cost of living, think tank warns

The biggest impact of dramatically falling living standards is yet to hit, according to new research which shows that families across the UK have only experienced half of the lost income they are expected to suffer during the cost-of-living crisis.New analysis from the Resolution Foundation think tank suggests the average household across the country will be left £2,100 worse off by the end of the next financial year.After housing costs, the typical income for a working age family is set to drop by 3% in the year to the end of March, followed by a 4% drop over the following...

Comments / 0

Community Policy