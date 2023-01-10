The global economy is at risk of a recession in 2023, heightened by slowing growth among the world's top nations, the World Bank warned on Tuesday. In a press release, the World Bank said its 2023 Global Economic Prospects report had cut the estimated rate of global economic growth nearly in half, from a previous projection of 3 percent to just 1.7 percent. The Associated Press noted that if this estimate rings true, it would be "the third-weakest annual expansion in three decades, behind only the deep recessions that resulted from the 2008 global financial crisis and the coronavirus pandemic in 2020." The World Bank added...

