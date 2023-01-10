Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
World Bank makes big cut to its 2023 growth outlook, says globe is 'perilously close' to recession
The World Bank slashed its 2023 global economy growth outlook to 1.7% for 2023 from its earlier projection of 3%. It would mark "the third weakest pace of growth in nearly three decades, overshadowed only by the global recessions caused by the pandemic and the global financial crisis," the World Bank said.
Global economy risks second recession within three years, warns World Bank
Any fresh setback to a global economy already rapidly weakening as a result of high inflation, interest rates and war could result in a second recession within three years in 2023, the World Bank has warned. In its half-yearly health check, the Washington-based institution said it had cut its 2023...
msn.com
‘Markets are going to get rocked’ as Fed is likely to push rates higher, economist warns
The Federal Reserve is likely to raise interest rates more than the markets now expect, says Ricardo Reis, an economist at the London School of Economics. “Markets are going to get rocked,” Reis told MarketWatch on the sidelines of the American Economic Association annual meeting in New Orleans on Saturday.
How 2023 Recession Will Differ From 2008 and How You Should Prepare Differently
The hyperinflation of the early 1980s provided a blueprint for the Fed's action today. To cool an overheated economy, the Fed raises interest rates and tightens the money supply. That causes economic...
The price of eggs is higher than ever
Many households depend on eggs to eat for breakfast and for baking. However, the price of eggs has shot up to an all-time high. Over the past year, the average price for a carton of eggs has gone up about 68% whether you buy them from your local grocery store or from a local farm.
msn.com
Vanguard says the outlook for the 60/40 model of stocks and bonds is looking rosier, but here’s the allocation it prefers the most
It’s still jaw-dropping to look at the chart of asset performance in 2022. The dot for 2022 is way over to the left — that is, signaling a year in which both stocks and bonds plummeted in value. Analysts at Vanguard say, not to worry — they still...
World Bank warns a second global recession as growth forecasts cut in 2023
The World Bank issued a warning amid rising inflation and interest rates that a second global recession in a decade may be on the horizon. The institution’s Global Economic Prospects study predicts that global GDP would increase by just 1.7% this year, down from a previous prediction of 3%.
Stocks are back in a bull market as global economic outlook is improving, says market veteran Ed Yardeni
Stocks are back in a new bull market thanks to an improving global economy, according to Ed Yardeni. He pointed to factors like lower natural gas prices and China's reopening, which could boost stocks. He says the market bottomed in October, and stocks are on a new uptrend despite some...
US companies spent over $1 trillion buying back their own shares last year as they shrugged off fears of a recession-fueled crash
Listed US companies spent $1.03 trillion on share buybacks last year, according to Birinyi Associates. Share buybacks are seen as an indicator of how much faith a company has in its own business and the wider economy. "They are still comfortable enough to spend money on stock buybacks, so are...
CNBC
Dollar tumbles after U.S. jobs report, service sector contraction
The dollar fell on Friday after U.S. jobs data showed a strong, but not blockbuster employment picture in December. The dollar fell 1.17% on the day against a basket of currencies to 103.88, after reaching 105.63, the highest since Dec. 7. The dollar fell on Friday after U.S. jobs data...
Oil prices reacting to China more than apparent slump in U.S. demand
Crude oil prices seem to be moving in defiance of growing concerns about an economic recession.
Moody’s Mark Zandi Predicts a ‘Slowcession’ for 2023 – What Is It & What Does it Mean for Your Wallet?
Even the most optimistic economists expect the U.S. economy to feel some pain in 2023, but there is also a half-glass-full theory making the rounds: Instead of the recession many fear, the economy...
NASDAQ
CD Rates Today: January 9, 2023—Earn More Than 4% Interest
You can earn 4.13% and up on your money with today’s best CDs. Check out the top rates being offered on CDs of various durations. Quoted rates are based on the highest clicked-on rate for each CD term. For banks and credit unions offering top rates, check out our list of the best CD rates.
Inflation and low interest rates are gutting America’s savings accounts
Massive losses in the real value of savings over the last 13 years amount to a silent tax imposed on savers to fund the economic recovery.
marketplace.org
World Bank predicts sharp economic downturn, hitting developing countries hardest
The World Bank is warning that the global growth slowdown is poised to hit developing countries especially hard. In its new “Global Economics Prospects” report, the global lender attributes the potential slowdown to a combination of factors, including inflation, higher interest rates, less investment and Russia’s war in Ukraine.
Washington Examiner
Sorry, higher taxes are necessary
The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) last May warned that the federal deficit was high by historical standards. The federal deficit is on autopilot to reach 6.1% of GDP annually in nine years. That is optimistic, as the existing federal deficit approaches 100% of GDP . Under a realistic scenario, debt...
CNBC
Asia-Pacific shares mostly in the green as U.S. inflation data remains firmly in spotlight
Asia-Pacific shares were mostly higher as investors look ahead to the U.S. consumer price index report Thursday. Economists expect inflation to have cooled in December, which could signal to the Federal Reserve that previous interest rates hikes have had their intended effects. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 closed 1.18% up at 7,280.4...
World Bank says there is a high risk of global recession in 2023
The global economy is at risk of a recession in 2023, heightened by slowing growth among the world's top nations, the World Bank warned on Tuesday. In a press release, the World Bank said its 2023 Global Economic Prospects report had cut the estimated rate of global economic growth nearly in half, from a previous projection of 3 percent to just 1.7 percent. The Associated Press noted that if this estimate rings true, it would be "the third-weakest annual expansion in three decades, behind only the deep recessions that resulted from the 2008 global financial crisis and the coronavirus pandemic in 2020." The World Bank added...
Most CEOS in new survey predict short recession
A new survey released Thursday found that the top worry for most CEOs in 2023 is a recession or an economic downturn. The Conference Boards’s C-suite outlook for 2023 showed that most CEO’s are bracing for a recession in 2023 and listed it as their top external concern, compared to last year when most CEOs […]
Worst yet to come for families struggling with cost of living, think tank warns
The biggest impact of dramatically falling living standards is yet to hit, according to new research which shows that families across the UK have only experienced half of the lost income they are expected to suffer during the cost-of-living crisis.New analysis from the Resolution Foundation think tank suggests the average household across the country will be left £2,100 worse off by the end of the next financial year.After housing costs, the typical income for a working age family is set to drop by 3% in the year to the end of March, followed by a 4% drop over the following...
Comments / 0