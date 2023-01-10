Read full article on original website
CEO, CFO of Brazilian retailer Lojas Americanas resign
Brazilian retailer Lojas Americanas CEO Sergio Rial and Chief Financial Officer Andre Covre have resigned. The company recently discovered $3.9 billion in accounting "inconsistencies." Rial was on the job for less than two weeks.
JPMorgan shutters website it paid $175M for
JPMorgan Chase has shut down a financial aid website it purchased for $175 million in 2021. Company officials are alleging that the founder of the website, called Frank, created nearly 4 million fake customer accounts. JPMorgan Chase has filed suit against the founder, Charlie Javice, for alleged fraud.
Disney names new board chair
The Walt Disney Co. named Mark Parker as its new board chair. He succeeds longtime director Susan Arnold, whose term limit is expiring. Parker is executive chair of Nike.
STL public company lays off up to 3% of workforce
St. Louis-based Amdocs Ltd. (Nasdaq: DOX) has laid off up to 3% of its global workforce. With 31,000 employees worldwide, a 3% cut amounts to over 9,000 jobs. Amdocs is a provider of software and technology services to communications and media companies.
Report: Subway explores sale
Subway is exploring a sale, according to media reports. People familiar with the matter said the company could be valued at more than $10 billion. The sandwich chain has been owned by its two founding families for more than five decades.
