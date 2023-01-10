Read full article on original website
Subway is exploring a sale, according to media reports. People familiar with the matter said the company could be valued at more than $10 billion. The sandwich chain has been owned by its two founding families for more than five decades.
South Korean company Hanwha Solutions Corp.'s Hanwha Q Cells unit is planning a $2.5 billion solar power investment in the United States. Hanwha Q Cells intends to build a solar power manufacturing value chain in the state of Georgia. The investment would increase Hanwha's solar module production capacity in the...
Asset manager BlackRock Inc. reported an 18% decrease in fourth-quarter profits. Adjusted earnings were roughly $1.4 billion, down from $1.7 billion a year earlier. The company had $8.6 trillion in assets under management at the end of the quarter.
