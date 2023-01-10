ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Springfield Business Journal

CEO, CFO of Brazilian retailer Lojas Americanas resign

Brazilian retailer Lojas Americanas CEO Sergio Rial and Chief Financial Officer Andre Covre have resigned. The company recently discovered $3.9 billion in accounting "inconsistencies." Rial was on the job for less than two weeks.
JPMorgan shutters website it paid $175M for

JPMorgan Chase has shut down a financial aid website it purchased for $175 million in 2021. Company officials are alleging that the founder of the website, called Frank, created nearly 4 million fake customer accounts. JPMorgan Chase has filed suit against the founder, Charlie Javice, for alleged fraud.

