Governor New York, Kathy Hochul Wants To Legalize Basement Apartments In New York CityAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Row NYC Hotel throws away 'tons' of food because migrants housed there won't eat it, taxpayers foot the billAmarie M.New York City, NY
In Queens, An NYPD officer jumped from a building and took his own life.Newsing the StatesNew York City, NY
New York's Plan to End Homelessness - Will it Work?Tom HandyNew York City, NY
Authentic Chinese Cuisine in the World's Most Diverse City: A Round-Up of the Best Chinese Restaurants in New YorkNathalie writerNew York City, NY
Newark Approves First 36-Unit Portion of Redevelopment on South Orange Avenue
A corner lot on South Orange Avenue in Newark’s West Ward could soon be home to a pair of mixed-used buildings as the partial green light has been given to construct a modern mixed-use complex. During their December 15 meeting, Newark’s zoning board approved a proposal to revitalize several...
Aspiring and inspiring: Adenah Bayoh announces latest project is recipient of vital tax credit — and is more than just affordable housing
When you write about Adenah Bayoh, the Newark-based entrepreneur/developer/restaurateur/humanitarian extraordinaire who is having such an impact on the state, it’s always about why she’s doing something, not just what she’s doing. Bayoh is announcing that her latest development project, Southside View, a 40-unit multifamily housing complex at...
Authentic Puerto Rican Restaurant Expands to Downtown Newark
NEWARK, NJ – Taino's Kitchen has been a mainstay of Puerto Rican and Caribbean cuisine in Newark's North Ward for the last eight years. On Monday, the family-owned eatery opened a second location in the heart of the city's busy downtown business district, between Rutgers University’s Newark campus and the high-rise Prudential Financial Tower. The opening of the restaurant at 85 Halsey Street was marked with a ceremonial ribbon cutting that drew about 100 people eager to sample the mofongo, pernial asado, pollo guisado and sopa de salchihon y jamon. “We are bringing the taste of Puerto Rico here," said Mayttee Cordero, the owner of Taino’s Kitchen. Cordero said...
Ghost Truck Kitchen Opening Permanent Locations in Hoboken + Jersey City
Ghost Truck Kitchen, formerly a take-out and delivery outpost, is opening two new locations — one in uptown Hoboken and another in the Bergen-Lafayette neighborhood of Jersey City. The “food truck” menu of hand-held bites and global dishes became a hit during the pandemic, especially since there are options for everyone. All the food is prepared from scratch and only the “best ingredients” are used. Read on to learn more.
Paper Plane Coffee Co. brings family legacy to Montclair
News 12’s Tony Caputo and photojournalist Rudy Bode met with owner Jonathan Echeverry to learn more about the business.
Officials: 20 homes evacuated due to gas leak in Jersey City
Residents in about 20 Jersey City homes were evacuated after a gas leak Wednesday morning. PSE&G says the leak was caused by a contractor trying to install a sewer. The fire department and gas company officials say they received a call reporting the incident around 9:15 a.m. Around 150 people...
Newark Liberty’s new Terminal A officially opens after some setbacks
Newark airport officials say they will be adding more signage at the new terminal A.
Busy commercial stretch of Kennedy Boulevard to receive $7.2 million pedestrian safety makeover
A small, congested commercial section of Kennedy Boulevard in Jersey City’s Journal Square is headed for a $7.2 million safety overhaul. The stretch of the four-lane county-owned road, between the Loew’s Jersey theater and the VIP Diner at Bergen Avenue, is crammed with small stores and businesses, as well as some empty storefronts.
New hot dog specialty shop opening soon
New Jersey continues it love affair with the simple good ole American hot dog. If you google hot dogs near Hackensack, you'll come up with well over a dozen that boast to have the best hot dogs. This corner in the northeastern part of New Jersey is really big hot...
20 homes evacuated after gas main ruptured in Jersey City
JERSEY CITY, N.J. - Things are getting back to normal following a frightening gas main rupture. Video from Chopper 2 shows the scene late Wednesday morning at Central and Beacon Avenues in Jersey City. We're told a contractor installing sewer lines damaged the gas main. Twenty homes had to be evacuated. The gas line has since been shut off, and those evacuated have been allowed back into their homes.
Man pistol-whipped and carjacked at Linden, NJ shopping center
LINDEN — A man walking out of a store was pistol-whipped and carjacked in the parking lot of a shopping center Sunday night. Linden police Capt. Christopher Guenther said the 23-year-old man was approached from the back as he approached his blue 2020 BMW M8 at the Aviation Plaza shopping center on the northbound side of Routes 1 & 9 around 8:15 p.m.
30,000 masks donated to Paterson Public Schools
PATERSON, N.J. (PIX11) – Machines whirring and hands working show that the fight against COVID-19 is still on in Paterson. In hopes of delivering a blow in the fight, Paterson-based Protective Health Gear announced a donation of 30,000 masks to Paterson Public Schools. “Every student in every school is going to get a free mask,” said […]
An Interview with Christopher Padula on The White Vulture Film Festival
(HAWTHORNE, NJ) -- The 1st Annual White Vulture Film Festival and Vulture Awards will take place February 22-23, 2023, on two screens at the Hawthorne Theater. The festival will consist of two full days of screenings and co-hosted by Flavio Romeo, Hawthorne resident and host of the Towncast and New York actor Anna Swanson. New Jersey Stage spoke with Christopher Padula, the Founder/Director of the festival to learn more.
Two more women accuse Montclair’s township manager of abuse
Already facing separate discrimination lawsuits from two women accusing him of creating a “hostile work environment,” Montclair Township Manager Timothy Stafford is now being confronted with similar claims from two other women, both former municipal employees, according to sworn statements obtained by Montclair Local. The fresh accusations, from...
Source of sound that shook parts of Bergen County remains a mystery
WESTWOOD, N.J. -- A strange sound startled and shook parts of Bergen County on Wednesday.CBS2 went in search of the source."The doors on the garage started shaking. It sounded like a big boom," said Sean O'Callaghan of Westwood.O'Callaghan said he heard that boom while in his garage working with a buddy early in the afternoon."It sounded like an explosion from a distance," he said, adding when asked what through his mind, "Yeah, the two of us kind of looked over at each other. 'You felt that? Yeah, I felt that, too.'"People heard the sound from the streets of Westwood to...
Charter Schools Association awards $4.25M to 3 schools in Trenton, Jersey City
The New Jersey Public Charter Schools Association announced it intends to provide three schools with a total of $4.25 million in funding from its federal Charter School Program grant. Achievers Early College Prep Charter School and Paul Robeson Charter School in Trenton will each receive $1.5 million, while Kindle Education...
No heat, hot water on Christmas for hundreds at N.J. apartment complex
Hundreds of people living at an apartment complex in New Providence spent the coldest Christmas in decades without heat and hot water. After an underground pipe burst at the Haven New Providence apartment complex in Union County around 2 a.m. Christmas morning, management shut off the heat for all 232-units. Some residents reported indoor temperatures that approached freezing.
WATCH: Newark cop released from hospital after being stabbed
Newark Police Officer Ramon Aguirre was one of three officers responding to a domestic violence call last week on Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard. The suspect kicked and stabbed the officers with two of the cops requiring hospital treatment. Officer Aguirre was stabbed in the arm and hand and spent...
Another Pedestrian Hit in Montclair Neighborhood Where Residents Urge Drivers To Slow Down
Montclair, NJ – A Montclair neighborhood is doing all it can to get drivers to slow down and watch for pedestrians on a stretch of Upper Mountain Avenue that has had several incidents, most recently a pedestrian hit by a car Monday. Drive along Upper Mountain Avenue between Mount...
Police Locate Missing South Brunswick Woman
SOUTH BRUNSWICK, NJ - Police have located a South Brunswick woman who was reported missing in November 2022. Veronica McLean, age 22, was located by the New York Police Department, according to South Brunswick Police. More information has not been made public at this time. McLean had been missing since October 2022. Her last known whereabouts were in the area of Hancock Street in Brooklyn, New York. Friends of hers had reported her disappearance to the police, telling authorities they were concerned about her mental state. Prior to her disappearance, McLean had been living at a local group home in South Brunswick Township. She had signed herself out and given up all assistance from the state earlier that year. South Brunswick Police had been working with New York and Federal authorities to locate McLean. The news of her being found was announced on the South Brunswick Twitter Page this morning.
