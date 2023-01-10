ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

roi-nj.com

Aspiring and inspiring: Adenah Bayoh announces latest project is recipient of vital tax credit — and is more than just affordable housing

When you write about Adenah Bayoh, the Newark-based entrepreneur/developer/restaurateur/humanitarian extraordinaire who is having such an impact on the state, it’s always about why she’s doing something, not just what she’s doing. Bayoh is announcing that her latest development project, Southside View, a 40-unit multifamily housing complex at...
NEWARK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Authentic Puerto Rican Restaurant Expands to Downtown Newark

NEWARK, NJ – Taino's Kitchen has been a mainstay of Puerto Rican and Caribbean cuisine in Newark's North Ward for the last eight years. On Monday, the family-owned eatery opened a second location in the heart of the city's busy downtown business district, between Rutgers University’s Newark campus and the high-rise Prudential Financial Tower. The opening of the restaurant at 85 Halsey Street was marked with a ceremonial ribbon cutting that drew about 100 people eager to sample the mofongo, pernial asado, pollo guisado and sopa de salchihon y jamon. “We are bringing the taste of Puerto Rico here," said Mayttee Cordero, the owner of Taino’s Kitchen. Cordero said...
NEWARK, NJ
hobokengirl.com

Ghost Truck Kitchen Opening Permanent Locations in Hoboken + Jersey City

Ghost Truck Kitchen, formerly a take-out and delivery outpost, is opening two new locations — one in uptown Hoboken and another in the Bergen-Lafayette neighborhood of Jersey City. The “food truck” menu of hand-held bites and global dishes became a hit during the pandemic, especially since there are options for everyone. All the food is prepared from scratch and only the “best ingredients” are used. Read on to learn more.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
News 12

Officials: 20 homes evacuated due to gas leak in Jersey City

Residents in about 20 Jersey City homes were evacuated after a gas leak Wednesday morning. PSE&G says the leak was caused by a contractor trying to install a sewer. The fire department and gas company officials say they received a call reporting the incident around 9:15 a.m. Around 150 people...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
94.5 PST

New hot dog specialty shop opening soon

New Jersey continues it love affair with the simple good ole American hot dog. If you google hot dogs near Hackensack, you'll come up with well over a dozen that boast to have the best hot dogs. This corner in the northeastern part of New Jersey is really big hot...
HACKENSACK, NJ
CBS New York

20 homes evacuated after gas main ruptured in Jersey City

JERSEY CITY, N.J. - Things are getting back to normal following a frightening gas main rupture. Video from Chopper 2 shows the scene late Wednesday morning at Central and Beacon Avenues in Jersey City. We're told a contractor installing sewer lines damaged the gas main. Twenty homes had to be evacuated. The gas line has since been shut off, and those evacuated have been allowed back into their homes. 
JERSEY CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Man pistol-whipped and carjacked at Linden, NJ shopping center

LINDEN — A man walking out of a store was pistol-whipped and carjacked in the parking lot of a shopping center Sunday night. Linden police Capt. Christopher Guenther said the 23-year-old man was approached from the back as he approached his blue 2020 BMW M8 at the Aviation Plaza shopping center on the northbound side of Routes 1 & 9 around 8:15 p.m.
LINDEN, NJ
PIX11

30,000 masks donated to Paterson Public Schools

PATERSON, N.J. (PIX11) – Machines whirring and hands working show that the fight against COVID-19 is still on in Paterson. In hopes of delivering a blow in the fight, Paterson-based Protective Health Gear announced a donation of 30,000 masks to Paterson Public Schools. “Every student in every school is going to get a free mask,” said […]
PATERSON, NJ
New Jersey Stage

An Interview with Christopher Padula on The White Vulture Film Festival

(HAWTHORNE, NJ) -- The 1st Annual White Vulture Film Festival and Vulture Awards will take place February 22-23, 2023, on two screens at the Hawthorne Theater. The festival will consist of two full days of screenings and co-hosted by Flavio Romeo, Hawthorne resident and host of the Towncast and New York actor Anna Swanson. New Jersey Stage spoke with Christopher Padula, the Founder/Director of the festival to learn more.
HAWTHORNE, NJ
Montclair Local

Two more women accuse Montclair’s township manager of abuse

Already facing separate discrimination lawsuits from two women accusing him of creating a “hostile work environment,” Montclair Township Manager Timothy Stafford is now being confronted with similar claims from two other women, both former municipal employees, according to sworn statements obtained by Montclair Local. The fresh accusations, from...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
CBS New York

Source of sound that shook parts of Bergen County remains a mystery

WESTWOOD, N.J. -- A strange sound startled and shook parts of Bergen County on Wednesday.CBS2 went in search of the source."The doors on the garage started shaking. It sounded like a big boom," said Sean O'Callaghan of Westwood.O'Callaghan said he heard that boom while in his garage working with a buddy early in the afternoon."It sounded like an explosion from a distance," he said, adding when asked what through his mind, "Yeah, the two of us kind of looked over at each other. 'You felt that? Yeah, I felt that, too.'"People heard the sound from the streets of Westwood to...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

No heat, hot water on Christmas for hundreds at N.J. apartment complex

Hundreds of people living at an apartment complex in New Providence spent the coldest Christmas in decades without heat and hot water. After an underground pipe burst at the Haven New Providence apartment complex in Union County around 2 a.m. Christmas morning, management shut off the heat for all 232-units. Some residents reported indoor temperatures that approached freezing.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Police Locate Missing South Brunswick Woman

SOUTH BRUNSWICK, NJ - Police have located a South Brunswick woman who was reported missing in November 2022. Veronica McLean, age 22, was located by the New York Police Department, according to South Brunswick Police. More information has not been made public at this time. McLean had been missing since October 2022. Her last known whereabouts were in the area of Hancock Street in Brooklyn, New York. Friends of hers had reported her disappearance to the police, telling authorities they were concerned about her mental state.  Prior to her disappearance, McLean had been living at a local group home in South Brunswick Township. She had signed herself out and given up all assistance from the state earlier that year. South Brunswick Police had been working with New York and Federal authorities to locate McLean. The news of her being found was announced on the South Brunswick Twitter Page this morning.
SOUTH BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, NJ
New Jersey Stage

New Jersey Stage

