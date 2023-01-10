I do not wish to imply that I am a penny pincher, but I have been accused of squeezing a dollar bill so hard that I broke George Washington's nose. Even though I am a wine journalist, I too buy wines and I too look for the best buys. With the disappearance of “Two Buck Chuck'' (Charles Shaw wines), the last of the quickly made, low-priced wines of dubious quality and the rise in consumer prices which we are currently experiencing, wine, which is often considered a luxury, will be among the very first to suffer.

