Read full article on original website
Related
Springfield Business Journal
CEO, CFO of Brazilian retailer Lojas Americanas resign
Brazilian retailer Lojas Americanas CEO Sergio Rial and Chief Financial Officer Andre Covre have resigned. The company recently discovered $3.9 billion in accounting "inconsistencies." Rial was on the job for less than two weeks.
Springfield Business Journal
LVMH owner appoints daughter to run Dior
The owner of Luxury group LVMH has appointed his daughter to run Christian Dior. Delphine Arnault was named chair and CEO of the French label. Arnault's father, Bernard Arnault, said her "keen insights and incomparable experience will be decisive assets in driving the ongoing development of Christian Dior."
Springfield Business Journal
Report: Subway explores sale
Subway is exploring a sale, according to media reports. People familiar with the matter said the company could be valued at more than $10 billion. The sandwich chain has been owned by its two founding families for more than five decades.
Springfield Business Journal
Disney names new board chair
The Walt Disney Co. named Mark Parker as its new board chair. He succeeds longtime director Susan Arnold, whose term limit is expiring. Parker is executive chair of Nike.
Springfield Business Journal
Wine Review: Selections for shrinking wine-buying dollar
I do not wish to imply that I am a penny pincher, but I have been accused of squeezing a dollar bill so hard that I broke George Washington's nose. Even though I am a wine journalist, I too buy wines and I too look for the best buys. With the disappearance of “Two Buck Chuck'' (Charles Shaw wines), the last of the quickly made, low-priced wines of dubious quality and the rise in consumer prices which we are currently experiencing, wine, which is often considered a luxury, will be among the very first to suffer.
Comments / 0