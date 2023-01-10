ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Springfield Business Journal

Hill's Pet Nutrition relocating HQ to KC area

Hill's Pet Nutrition, one of the world's 10 largest pet food manufacturers, is moving its headquarters to the Kansas City area. Currently based in Topeka, Kansas, the company is slated to relocate to a 100,000-square-foot office in Overland Park. The move is expected by the fourth quarter.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
5 On Your Side

National restaurant chain shutters St. Louis-area location

CRESTWOOD, Mo. — Red Lobster, the national seafood restaurant chain, has shuttered its location in Crestwood. The store, at 9838 Watson Road, was last in operation Tuesday, according to a spokeswoman. A notation on the company's website says the location is "temporarily closed," however the company says in a statement that the restaurant is permanently shuttered.
CRESTWOOD, MO
Startland News

Wichita startup with growing KC team secures $10M from Koch Disruptive Technologies

WICHITA — weavix is transforming the way frontline workers drive efficiency, communication and safety through their state-of-the-art technology, said Kevin Turpin. A $10 million corporate investment is boosting the Kansas startup’s signal even further as it hires in Kansas City.  “This is the new smart radio. … Just as BlackBerry went to the iPhone; that’s The post Wichita startup with growing KC team secures $10M from Koch Disruptive Technologies appeared first on Startland News.
WICHITA, KS
KCTV 5

Locals invited to get sneak peek of brand new terminal at KCI

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - In February, locals will have a chance to get a sneak peek of Kansas City International Airport’s brand new terminal. The community open house event will take place on Saturday, Feb. 18 from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. People will also be able to take a virtual tour online at 10 a.m. on that same day.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Springfield Business Journal

KC-area restaurant group sells 5 Twin Peaks locations

Overland Park, Kansas-based KC Lodge Ventures LLC has sold five Twin Peaks locations. Wichita, Kansas, hospitality industry veterans Brad and Brent Steven, who are brothers, teamed with Brian Carduff, owner of Baysingers Uniforms and Equipment, to purchase the locations through 3B Lodge. Three of the restaurants are in the Kansas...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
earnthenecklace.com

Abby Eden Leaving FOX4: Where Is the Kansas City News Anchor Going?

Kansas City relies on Abby Eden for all the latest national and local news coverage. But now she’s embarking on different plans for the future. Abby Eden announced she is leaving FOX4 after anchoring at the station for over a decade. Her longtime viewers want to know where the Emmy Award-winning journalist is going next and if she will continue in broadcasting. More importantly, they want to know if she will stay in Kansas City. Find out what Abby Eden said about her departure from WDAF here.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

This $225K St. Louis Mansion Is Not Actually a Bargain [PHOTOS]

Every so often, someone who is not in St. Louis stumbles onto St. Louis real estate and the Internet goes crazy. The most recent example is the Chicagoan who stumbled onto a listing for a glorious mansion on Beverly Place, built in 1917 with six bedrooms, eye-catching checkerboard floors and terrific curb appeal. “I’m losing my mind over this $225K house in Saint Louis,” wrote @Eric_Erins on Twitter, and the internet predictably lost its mind right along with him.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

