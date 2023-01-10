ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bluefield, WV

Toddlers found in residence with no heat, needles and drug paraphernalia in open areas

By Cameron B. Gunnoe
Lootpress
Lootpress
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DQM0d_0k9b7nGz00

BLUEFIELD, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Two individuals were arrested on child neglect charges in late December during an investigation regarding a wanted individual.

Trooper First Class K.A. Filer with the West Virginia State Police reports that, on December 26, 2023, Mercer County 911 dispatched Trooper Filer to a Bluefield residence regarding Christopher Dempsey Jr. who was wanted by authorities.

When approaching the residence in question, Trooper Filer noticed two males standing outside. The individuals had made their way inside the residence by the time the trooper arrived.

After knocking on the door and identifying himself as State Police, the trooper was greeted by Christopher Dempsey Sr, who advised that Christopher Dempsey Jr. was inside the residence along with another male subject, a female subject, and two children.

An additional unit was called, and Trooper Filer attempted to enter the residence, but the door had been locked. No answer came when the trooper knocked on the door again.

Upon the arrival of Trooper J.M. Ayers, Trooper Filer was able to enter the residence and observed a female standing beside a male subject who reportedly appeared to be overdosed in a chair, along with two small children nearby.

The female, who falsely identified herself as Miranda Ellis, was asked about the whereabouts of Christopher Dempsey Jr. but refused to provide the information. Dempsey was eventually located in a rear bedroom in the residence, and was taken into custody on a felony warrant for a probation violation out of Tazewell County, VA.

The trooper was eventually able to awake the man unconscious in the chair who was advised as Jesse Parks and admitted to having taken two Xanax pills. On the kitchen table, multiple items of drug paraphernalia could be seen, including a syringe with an exposed needle which appeared to have just been used by Parks, along with pipes, and snorting straws.

The two juvenile children, ages 2 and 3, could be seen laying on a mattress just mere feet away from Parks and the aforementioned paraphernalia. The residence was reportedly piled with trash, packed with junk and general filth including a sticky substance all over the floor consistent with the smell of urine.

The residence was reported to have no heat, only electric heaters which were actively running dangerously close to fabric, including one in direct contact with the mattress upon which the young children were laying. The temperature at the time was 15 degrees.

Two out of the three exterior doors of the residence had been blocked from the inside, presenting serious risk in the event of a fire.

It was determined that the circumstances at the residence presented risk of serious injury as well as death to the children present. Christopher Dempsey Jr. and the woman purporting to be Miranda Ellis both advised that they were parents of the children, and both individuals were arrested by Trooper Filer.

After being transported to the West Virginia State Police Department Princeton Detachment, the female identified herself as Crysta Lusk, having previously provided a false name to both troopers on the scene due an existing felony warrant out of North Carolina for parole violation.

Crysta Lusk faces two counts of Child Neglect charges as well as one count of Providing False Information to a Trooper.

Christopher Dempsey Jr. faces two counts of Child Neglect and a Fugitive from Justice charge.

Additional LOOTPRESS crime coverage can be found here.

Comments / 65

Heather
2d ago

So why wasn’t every adult in the residence arrested? The one overdosed in a chair? All of them need to be held responsible for the children.

Reply(1)
16
Corky Killingsworth
2d ago

what outstanding pillars of their community..... lord... please throw them under the prison... and please get those babies in a safe home!!!

Reply
7
DJane
3d ago

Sorry parents. Adopt those children out to people who will love them and take care of them.

Reply(6)
22
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSAZ

Deputies: Man on home confinement caught driving stolen SUV

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Deputies say a man broke his home confinement after only two days and was then caught driving a stolen vehicle. It happened Wednesday when investigators with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office started looking into a stolen SUV on Pring Drive in Cross Lanes. The...
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Investigation into possible timber thefts leads to arrest

SETH, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Authorities made an arrest Monday while investigating a situation involving the potential theft of timber. Reports from the Boone County Sheriff’s office indicate that, on Monday, January 9, 2023, deputies with the Boone County Sheriff’s Department were conducting an investigation throughout the Seth/Rock Castle area of the county regarding possible timber thefts.
BOONE COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Traffic stop leads to arrest for felony offenses

MEADOW FORK, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Martinsburg man faces charges following a routine traffic stop on Monday. As reported by the Boone County Sheriff’s Department, on Monday, January 9, 2023, road patrols were being conducted in the Meadow Fork area by Boone County Deputies. During these patrols, deputies conducted a traffic stop on a passing vehicle which had committed traffic violations.
MARTINSBURG, WV
WJHL

Lebanon man sentenced, 50 grams of meth found during traffic stop

LEBANON, Va. (WJHL) — A Lebanon man was sentenced on Thursday after a traffic stop recovered 50 grams of meth and a handgun. According to a release from Commonwealth’s Attorney Zack Stoots, 50 grams of methamphetamine, scales and bags ‘consistent with the distribution’ of meth were recovered from Robert Austin Reno, 36, of Lebanon, during […]
LEBANON, VA
Hinton News

Two arrested in Summers County

Local police received a call on Dec. 29, 2022, regarding two individuals breaking into someone's property. A witness allegedly identified the two people as Jamee Elaine Danberry, 42, of Talcott, and David W. Chewning, 62, of Talcott. According to the criminal complaint, witnesses advised the responding officer that Danberry and Chewning loaded items into a vehicle and fled before he arrived. However, the officer notes that he had seen a car matching the description of the one Chewning and Danberry were reportedly driving parked at a residence along his path. During the investigation, the officer was able to locate the stolen property,...
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
lootpress.com

Hico woman arrested on drug charges

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Hico woman is facing felony charges in Fayette County. Chief Deputy Rod Perdue ll provides the following information regarding this incident. Just after midnight on January 12, 2023, while performing routine patrols on Miller Ridge and Arrow Wood Creek Roads, deputies performed a...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Two people from Summers County charged with felony breaking and entering

PENCE SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — On Thursday, December 29, 2022, the Summers County Sheriff’s Office started to investigate a breaking and entering incident in the Pence Springs area. Upon investigation, Deputy T.A. Withrow obtained the information of two Summers County individuals and was able to track them down. On Saturday, January 7, 2023, Deputy Withrow […]
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
WSLS

Man arrested in connection with vehicle thefts in Giles County

GILES COUNTY, Va. – The Giles County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a man in connection with multiple vehicle thefts in and around Pembroke and Narrows from July to Oct. 2022. Authorities say on Oct. 3, 2022, deputies worked with the Pembroke Police Department to conduct...
GILES COUNTY, VA
WOWK 13 News

Juvenile charged in West Virginia home invasion

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A juvenile suspect has been charged in connection to a home invasion near St. Albans that sent one person to the hospital. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, the juvenile is facing a charge of Nighttime Burglary and counts of assault during the commission of a felony. The home […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Man hit by vehicle, taken to hospital

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man hit by a vehicle Wednesday evening in the St. Albans area of Kanawha County was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. The incident happened just before 6 p.m. in the 200 block of West...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Summers County Sheriff’s Department arrest two people for breaking and entering

SUMMERS COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Two people from Talcott are facing charges after breaking and entering. On Thursday, December 29, 2022, the Summers County Sheriff’s Office became involved in a breaking and entering investigation in the Pence Springs area. Deputy T.A. Withrow was able to obtain information about two suspects involved in the incident and quickly tracked them down.
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
thecarrollnews.com

Animal abuse charges placed

Sources close to the case told The Carroll News the dog was being held in a cage 24/7 and was within days of death from starvation and dehydration, and had bed sores from laying too long. It was also noted it took two days for the dog to be able to walk again from laying so long in the cage.
HILLSVILLE, VA
WSAZ

Fire destroys popular Kanawha Co. restaurant

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A popular restaurant in Kanawha County will most likely be forced to close its doors after a suspected grease fire on Wednesday morning. Several fire departments responded to the Dairywinkle along Campbells Creeks Drive after flames were spotted coming from the roof. The restaurant’s owner,...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia man arrested for alleged breaking and entering

KANAWHA COUNTY (WOWK)– A man was arrested on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, for an alleged breaking and entering at a business in Saint Albans. Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Peerless Block and Brick located at 400 Oliver Street on Sunday.  Deputies say they found the suspect, identified as Donald C. Schaible, 39, of St. […]
SAINT ALBANS, WV
Lootpress

Backup requested after Police Chief and doctor punched in face by woman at hospital

MONTGOMERY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A woman has been arrested after attacking medical and police personnel during a hospital visit in the early hours Tuesday morning. As reported by Cpl. Korey D.M. Spears K9 of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, at approximately 3:40 AM on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, Cpl. Spears was dispatched by the Fayette County 911 Center regarding a request for assistance at Montgomery General Hospital by Police Chief P. Workman.
MONTGOMERY, WV
WSLS

Vehicle fire on I-81S in Montgomery County cleared

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. The area has been cleared, according to VDOT. Drivers heading south on I-81 through Montgomery County can expect delays due to a vehicle fire, according to VDOT. Authorities said it happened at mile marker 118. As of 6:47 p.m., the south center lane, right...
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
34K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy