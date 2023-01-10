Stephen Oh, MD, PhD: When we talk about how a typical myelofibrosis patient presents, there are several common signs and symptoms. The most common is fatigue. Patients often notice that they're feeling more tired, and this may prompt the initial evaluation. This often leads to laboratory work where on a CBC anemia is often found. Patients can have fatigue because of anemia. They can have fatigue even beyond the degree of anemia. Patients often have other symptoms as well. This can include night sweats, poor appetite, weight loss. Patients with myelofibrosis frequently have enlarged spleens, and this can cause abdominal discomfort and it can cause early satiety, which is a sensation of filling up full quickly when you eat. This in conjunction with decreased appetite overall is what contributes to weight loss. Patients don't necessarily present at diagnosis with severe symptoms, but it's quite common to have at least some degree of these issues. And again, this is what often prompts the initial evaluation.

