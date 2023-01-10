Read full article on original website
Related
Questions Remain When Treating Patients With CLL
Alexey Danilov, MD, PhD, explains the unmet needs for patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia. Alexey Danilov, MD, PhD, associate director, Toni Stephenson Lymphoma Center, and professor, Division of Lymphoma, Department of Hematology & Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation, City of Hope Comprehensive Cancer Center, explains the unmet needs for patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL)
Brose and Laetsch Discuss Rare Actionable Targets in Patients With Thyroid Cancer
During a Targeted Oncology case-based roundtable event, Marcia S. Brose, MD, PhD, and Theodore W. Laetsch, MD, discussed the data supporting the use of NTRK inhibitors in a patient with metastatic papillary thyroid cancer. Targeted OncologyTM: Can you go over the treatment guidelines for patients with locally recurrent or metastatic...
Callander Compares Doublet and Triplet Therapy in Early-Relapse Multiple Myeloma
During a Targeted Oncology case-based roundtable event, Natalie S. Callander, MD, discussed studies that support alternative combination regimens after early relapse on bortezomib, lenalidomide, and dexamethasone for multiple myeloma. A 60-year-old White woman was diagnosed with stage II multiple myeloma. History: heavy smoker. Cytogenetics: gain (1q21) ECOG performance status: 0.
Samhouri Discusses Practice Changing Data in the DLBCL Space
In an interview with Targeted Oncology, Yazan Samhouri, MD, discussed new agents, clinical trials, and developments creating change in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, as well as the key takeaways from ASH 2022. Over the past year, there have been numerous advances for the treatment of diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL)....
Opioid Distribution for Terminal Cancer Patients Not Equal for Certain Races and Ethnicities
Patients with cancer at the end of their life may receive different pain management based on their race/ethnicity. A study has revealed fewer prescriptions and lower doses for 2 racial/ethnic groups. Patients with cancer and a poor/terminal prognosis who were Black or Hispanic were less likely to be prescribed opioids...
Gut Microbiome Shows Potential as New Option for Patients With Colorectal Cancer
In an interview with Targeted Oncology, Patrick Wagner, MD, FACS, discussed the possibility of using the gut microbiome for patients with colorectal cancer, as well as his own research on the topic. When it works, the use of immunotherapy offers a significant improvement in outcomes for patients with colorectal cancer....
Molecular Targets and Transplant Considerations in Myelofibrosis
Stephen Oh, MD, PhD: As far as the molecular targets and pathways that are thought to be critical in myelofibrosis, both in terms of the disease biology and as far as relevant therapeutic targeting, we know that there are several key targets and pathways. Of course, the JAK-STAT signaling pathway, the JAK kinases, these are essential for the disease biology. We know that patients typically have mutations in JAK2 or MPL or CALR. And these mutations all in some fashion do activate JAK-STAT signaling.
Addressing Toxicities of BCMA-Targeted Therapy for Multiple Myeloma
Adam Cohen, MD, discusses the adverse events of concern associated with B-cell maturation antigen–targeted therapies for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. Adam Cohen, MD, director of myeloma immunotherapy at Penn Medicine and associate professor of medicine at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, discusses the adverse events (AEs) of concern associated with B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA)-targeted therapies for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (R/R MM) at the Summit of the Americas on Immunotherapies in Hematologic Malignancies, hosted by Miami Cancer Institute.
STRO-002 Elicits Promising Safety and Efficacy Data in Advanced Ovarian Cancer
Based on the positive interim safety data from a phase 1 trial of STRO-002, the phase 2/3 REFRaME study will be initiated to further evaluate the agent in patients with advanced ovarian cancer. Treatment with STRO-002 (luvelta) in Folate receptor alpha (FolRα)-selected patients with advanced ovarian cancer led to a...
Adverse Event Management in Transplant-Eligible Multiple Myeloma
During a Targeted Oncology case-based roundtable event, Amandeep Godara, MBBS, discussed with participants the tolerability and optimal use of therapies for newly-diagnosed multiple myeloma. DISCUSSION QUESTIONS. How do you manage adverse events (AEs) for patients receiving induction therapy? Does it differ for triplet versus quadruplet therapy? . Does your choice...
Myelofibrosis Types and Presentations
Stephen Oh, MD, PhD: When we talk about how a typical myelofibrosis patient presents, there are several common signs and symptoms. The most common is fatigue. Patients often notice that they're feeling more tired, and this may prompt the initial evaluation. This often leads to laboratory work where on a CBC anemia is often found. Patients can have fatigue because of anemia. They can have fatigue even beyond the degree of anemia. Patients often have other symptoms as well. This can include night sweats, poor appetite, weight loss. Patients with myelofibrosis frequently have enlarged spleens, and this can cause abdominal discomfort and it can cause early satiety, which is a sensation of filling up full quickly when you eat. This in conjunction with decreased appetite overall is what contributes to weight loss. Patients don't necessarily present at diagnosis with severe symptoms, but it's quite common to have at least some degree of these issues. And again, this is what often prompts the initial evaluation.
Advantages of Allogeneic CAR T-Cell Therapy for Hematologic Malignancies
Nitin Jain, MD, discusses the progress of allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy for B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia and other hematologic malignancies. Nitin Jain, MD, associate professor in the department of leukemia, division of cancer medicine, at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, discusses the progress of allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy for B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL) and other hematologic malignancies.
FDA Grants Breakthrough Device Designation to OncobiotaLUNG Assay for Lung Cancer Detection
The FDA has granted the OncobiotaLUNG assay a breakthrough device designation for the early detection of lung cancer. The FDA has provided the OncobiotaLUNG assay a breakthrough device designation, according to the device maker, Micronoma.1. The OncobiotaLUNG assay is microbiome-driven liquid biopsy platform used for the early detection of lung...
FDA Clears IND Application for HBM1020 for Advanced Solid Tumors
With the FDA clearing an investigational new drug application for HBM1020, the antibody can begin to be evaluated in clinical trials of patients with solid tumors. The FDA has cleared an investigational new drug (IND) application to begin clinical trials of HBM1020 as a treatment option for patients with advanced solid tumors, according to Harbour BioMed.1.
FDA Grants Orphan Drug Designation for JBI-802 in SCLC and AML
JBI-802, which is being evaluated in a phase 1/2 trial, received an orphan drug designation from the FDA for the treatment of patients with small cell lung cancer and acute myeloid leukemia. About the Study of JBI-802 Trial Name: A First-in-Human, Open-label, Dose Escalation and Expansion Study of Orally Administered...
