Commercial Observer

Moskovits’ Williamsburg Hotel Sells at Auction for $96M

Almost two years after Toby Moskovits’ Heritage Equity Partners filed for bankruptcy on its flagship development, The Williamsburg Hotel, the property has been sold at auction for $96 million. Quadrum Development Corporation won the 147-room hotel at 96 Wythe Avenue in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, on Thursday, and a hearing to...
BROOKLYN, NY
Commercial Observer

Absolute Power Fitness Opening 10K-SF Location in Bushwick

A 9,500-square-foot gym will open in March in Bushwick, Brooklyn. Absolute Power Fitness inked a 15-year-deal to debut its second Brooklyn location in the lower level of 49 Wyckoff Avenue between Starr Street and Willoughby Avenue, according to Olmsted Real Estate’s Josh Sloan, who represented landlord Wykoff Sp in the lease.
BROOKLYN, NY
Commercial Observer

Thor Snaps Up Long Island Industrial Site for $35M Via Bankruptcy Sale

Thor Equities is the official owner of a 23.3-acre industrial site in Deer Park, Long Island, Commercial Observer has learned. The site, at 377 Carlls Path, sold via bankruptcy auction for $35 million, with Thor — as the winning bidder —making its purchase in cash, per court filings in New York Eastern District Bankruptcy Court.
DEER PARK, NY
Commercial Observer

Carbon Capture Becomes Reality in NYC Apartment Buildings

The Grand Tier could be the set for “Only Murders in the Building.” The glassy Upper West Side building rises 30 stories, just across Broadway from Lincoln Center’s broad plaza, and across West 64th Street from well-heeled restaurants like Bar Boulud and Cafe Fiorello. But the building...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Commercial Observer

What’s Next for America’s Homelessness Crisis?

With little hope for any measurable near-term improvement, the homelessness crises around the U.S. are set to overshadow any economic recovery in the nation’s densest regions. It’s at the point that, as her first move as leader of Los Angeles, Mayor Karen Bass in December declared a state of...

