In Queens, An NYPD officer jumped from a building and took his own life.Newsing the StatesNew York City, NY
Governor New York, Kathy Hochul Wants To Legalize Basement Apartments In New York CityAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Row NYC Hotel throws away 'tons' of food because migrants housed there won't eat it, taxpayers foot the billAmarie M.New York City, NY
Authentic Chinese Cuisine in the World's Most Diverse City: A Round-Up of the Best Chinese Restaurants in New YorkNathalie writerNew York City, NY
Kevin Durant Out For Extended Time After Major Injury DiagnosisOnlyHomersDenver, NY
jerseydigs.com
Newark Approves First 36-Unit Portion of Redevelopment on South Orange Avenue
A corner lot on South Orange Avenue in Newark’s West Ward could soon be home to a pair of mixed-used buildings as the partial green light has been given to construct a modern mixed-use complex. During their December 15 meeting, Newark’s zoning board approved a proposal to revitalize several...
roi-nj.com
Aspiring and inspiring: Adenah Bayoh announces latest project is recipient of vital tax credit — and is more than just affordable housing
When you write about Adenah Bayoh, the Newark-based entrepreneur/developer/restaurateur/humanitarian extraordinaire who is having such an impact on the state, it’s always about why she’s doing something, not just what she’s doing. Bayoh is announcing that her latest development project, Southside View, a 40-unit multifamily housing complex at...
Newark Promotes Ten Fire Division Supervisors
NEWARK, NJ – Cheers erupted in the fully-filled Council Chamber at Newark City Hall on Wednesday as local officials, co-workers, friends and family celebrated the promotion ceremony of 10 Fire Division supervisors. “Difficult times will come, and we need good people in good positions when difficult times show up,” Mayor Ras Baraka said during the promotion ceremony of one battalion chief and nine captains. “Show that we can get through these difficult times as easily as possible.” Marshall Richardson was promoted to Battalion Chief at the ceremony. Kevin Aikens, Efrain Beltre, Willie Bradley, Scott Bronco, Gerard Centanni, Jamal Hawkins, Jerome Morgan, Jr, Robinson...
Authentic Puerto Rican Restaurant Expands to Downtown Newark
NEWARK, NJ – Taino's Kitchen has been a mainstay of Puerto Rican and Caribbean cuisine in Newark's North Ward for the last eight years. On Monday, the family-owned eatery opened a second location in the heart of the city's busy downtown business district, between Rutgers University’s Newark campus and the high-rise Prudential Financial Tower. The opening of the restaurant at 85 Halsey Street was marked with a ceremonial ribbon cutting that drew about 100 people eager to sample the mofongo, pernial asado, pollo guisado and sopa de salchihon y jamon. “We are bringing the taste of Puerto Rico here," said Mayttee Cordero, the owner of Taino’s Kitchen. Cordero said...
hobokengirl.com
Ghost Truck Kitchen Opening Permanent Locations in Hoboken + Jersey City
Ghost Truck Kitchen, formerly a take-out and delivery outpost, is opening two new locations — one in uptown Hoboken and another in the Bergen-Lafayette neighborhood of Jersey City. The “food truck” menu of hand-held bites and global dishes became a hit during the pandemic, especially since there are options for everyone. All the food is prepared from scratch and only the “best ingredients” are used. Read on to learn more.
Busy commercial stretch of Kennedy Boulevard to receive $7.2 million pedestrian safety makeover
A small, congested commercial section of Kennedy Boulevard in Jersey City’s Journal Square is headed for a $7.2 million safety overhaul. The stretch of the four-lane county-owned road, between the Loew’s Jersey theater and the VIP Diner at Bergen Avenue, is crammed with small stores and businesses, as well as some empty storefronts.
News 12
Officials: 20 homes evacuated due to gas leak in Jersey City
Residents in about 20 Jersey City homes were evacuated after a gas leak Wednesday morning. PSE&G says the leak was caused by a contractor trying to install a sewer. The fire department and gas company officials say they received a call reporting the incident around 9:15 a.m. Around 150 people...
jerseydigs.com
Study Claims Newark, Jersey City Have Some of the Worst Green Space in U.S.
The two largest cities in New Jersey are apparently not big destinations for park seekers if a recent report is to be believed. San Diego-based Lawn Love, a landscape services company, has published their 2023 list of the cities with the most green space. The study considered a weighted criteria from the 97 biggest cities in the country, including factors like the number of public and private green areas per capita, total number of parks, total park acreage, the share of land used for parks, and average square footage of yards.
Newark, January 12 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Newark. The East Orange Campus High School basketball team will have a game with East Side High School on January 12, 2023, 12:45:00. The KIPP Newark Lab High School basketball team will have a game with Weequahic High School on January 12, 2023, 13:00:00.
No checks for Jersey City, NJ cops & firefighters due to glitch
JERSEY CITY — City council members demanded answers about a glitch with a new payroll system that left many city workers, especially those in public safety, without their first paycheck of the year. Jersey City council member Daniel Rivera said during Monday's caucus meeting it was "abysmal" that the...
Wait List Opens for Affordable Rentals in Morristown & Across NJ
The New Jersey Statewide and Morristown Affordable Housing Waiting List are now accepting applications for affordable rentals. Don’t miss this opportunity! Affordable rental properties are now available in Morristown, New Jersey!
jerseydigs.com
Construction Rolls Along at 262 New York Avenue in Jersey City
Sky-high developments tend to dominate the conversation in terms of Jersey City’s revitalization but smaller projects in low-rise areas are still chugging along in a variety of neighborhoods. Work is moving nicely at one of those properties at 262-266 New York Avenue. Jersey Digs first broke the news on...
theobserver.com
Hudson commissioners reorganize, choose same leadership
The Hudson County Board of Commissioners reorganized Jan. 5, and once again chose Commissioner Anthony Vainieri, who represents all of North Bergen, as chairman for the seventh consecutive year and Commissioner Anthony L. Romano, who represents all of Hoboken and part of Jersey City, was elected vice chairman. Commissioner Jerry...
jerseydigs.com
Uncle Junior’s Home from ‘The Sopranos’ Listed for Sale in Newark
A home that was once featured in HBO’s hit series ‘The Sopranos,’ has hit the market in Newark, New Jersey. The house, located in the historic Forest Hill section of Newark, once served as the on-screen home of mob boss Uncle Junior, Tony Soprano’s uncle. Listed...
20 homes evacuated after gas main ruptured in Jersey City
JERSEY CITY, N.J. - Things are getting back to normal following a frightening gas main rupture. Video from Chopper 2 shows the scene late Wednesday morning at Central and Beacon Avenues in Jersey City. We're told a contractor installing sewer lines damaged the gas main. Twenty homes had to be evacuated. The gas line has since been shut off, and those evacuated have been allowed back into their homes.
Man pistol-whipped and carjacked at Linden, NJ shopping center
LINDEN — A man walking out of a store was pistol-whipped and carjacked in the parking lot of a shopping center Sunday night. Linden police Capt. Christopher Guenther said the 23-year-old man was approached from the back as he approached his blue 2020 BMW M8 at the Aviation Plaza shopping center on the northbound side of Routes 1 & 9 around 8:15 p.m.
30,000 masks donated to Paterson Public Schools
PATERSON, N.J. (PIX11) – Machines whirring and hands working show that the fight against COVID-19 is still on in Paterson. In hopes of delivering a blow in the fight, Paterson-based Protective Health Gear announced a donation of 30,000 masks to Paterson Public Schools. “Every student in every school is going to get a free mask,” said […]
roi-nj.com
Charter Schools Association awards $4.25M to 3 schools in Trenton, Jersey City
The New Jersey Public Charter Schools Association announced it intends to provide three schools with a total of $4.25 million in funding from its federal Charter School Program grant. Achievers Early College Prep Charter School and Paul Robeson Charter School in Trenton will each receive $1.5 million, while Kindle Education...
baristanet.com
Another Pedestrian Hit in Montclair Neighborhood Where Residents Urge Drivers To Slow Down
Montclair, NJ – A Montclair neighborhood is doing all it can to get drivers to slow down and watch for pedestrians on a stretch of Upper Mountain Avenue that has had several incidents, most recently a pedestrian hit by a car Monday. Drive along Upper Mountain Avenue between Mount...
roi-nj.com
Jersey City Medical Center names new chief medical officer
Jersey City Medical Center, an RWJBarnabas Health facility, announced the appointment of Dr. Ije Akunyili as its new chief medical officer, effective Jan. 2. Akunyili is the medical center’s first Black chief medical officer. “RWJBarnabas Health is proud to add Dr. Akunyili to its executive clinical leadership team. Her...
