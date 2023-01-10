Read full article on original website
Related
fintechfutures.com
SME insurtech Superscript lands £45m Series B
UK SME insurtech Superscript has secured a £45 million ($54m) Series B funding round. The round, led by existing investor BHL UK, owner of Comparethemarket, saw participation from new investor The Hartford and existing investors including Concentric. The funding will be used to develop Superscript’s underwriting and broking capabilities,...
fintechfutures.com
Healthcare paytech Paytient lands $40.5m Series B
Healthcare paytech Paytient, which enables patients to pay for care via instalments, has secured $40.5 million in a Series B funding round. The round, which consists of $33 million in equity from new and existing investors and $7.5 million in debt from Silicon Valley Bank, brings the company’s total funding to date to $63 million.
fintechfutures.com
Germany’s Gen Z neobank Ruuky files for insolvency
German Gen Z-focused neobank Ruuky, formerly Pockid, has announced it has filed for insolvency after failing to raise additional funding. Writing on LinkedIn, the firm says that due to “challenging times” and despite its best efforts, “we were unable to overcome the market dynamics to raise additional funding”.
fintechfutures.com
Apex Group snaps up Pacific Fund Systems
Bermuda-based financial services firm Apex Group has acquired Pacific Fund Systems (PFS) for an undisclosed sum. Founded in 1999, PFS is a fund administration software company headquartered in the Isle of Man. Its flagship solution, PFS-PAXUS, provides investment fund clients with back-office fund accounting, portfolio valuation, fund pricing and shareholder recordkeeping services.
Federal direct payments of $1,200 going out to millions under $14.8billion pot – see if you qualify
THE Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is sending out checks worth $1,232 on average to millions of taxpayers. A key provision under the American Rescue Act Plan, which was signed by President Joe Biden in March 2021, allowed eligible taxpayers to claim up to $10,200 in unemployment benefits tax-free. But the...
fintechfutures.com
PayQuicker appoints Nazuk Jain to lead product development
PayQuicker, which provides a payments and treasury platform for corporates and consumers, has hired Nazuk Jain, a former Apple product manager, as its new head of product. Jain will be tasked with building out the firm’s product team and managing its expanding product roadmap, including new product development and enhancing existing offerings.
fintechfutures.com
JP Morgan sues Frank founder for allegedly inflating user figures
US multinational JP Morgan Chase is suing the founder of start-up Frank, Charlie Javice, alleging she lied about Frank’s success, size, and the depth of its market penetration in order to “induce” the bank into purchasing the firm for $175 million in 2021. According to the lawsuit,...
fintechfutures.com
Crypto.com to cut 20% of workforce citing “unforeseeable industry events”
Cryptocurrency platform Crypto.com is set to cut its global workforce by around 20% due to “ongoing economic headwinds” and “unforeseeable industry events”. Crypto.com CEO and co-founder Kris Marszalek told employees on 13 January that several factors have led to the decision to let go of around 800 of the company’s 4,000 employees.
fintechfutures.com
ICYMI fintech funding round-up: Butter, Mondu, kompasbank and more
At FinTech Futures, we know that it can be easy to let funding announcements slip you by in this fast-paced industry. That’s why we put together our weekly In Case You Missed It (ICYMI) funding round-up for you to get the latest funding news. US paytech Butter has raised...
fintechfutures.com
Fintus acquires fellow German fintech Finstreet
Fintus, a Germany-based Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) provider of low-code automation software to the financial services sector, has completed its acquisition of fellow German fintech Finstreet. Founded in 2014, Finstreet develops tailor-made workflow automation software for banks and leasing and factoring companies. It is among the key software providers to the domestic...
fintechfutures.com
UK specialist lender Connect makes new senior hires for “ambitious growth”
Connect for Intermediaries, a UK-based specialist lender, has made two senior hires. Adrian Boxall is coming on board in mid-January as director of operations. The company says his remit will be “to help drive more efficiencies across the mortgage application process, particularly for the specialist lending and commercial markets”.
fintechfutures.com
Swiss payment app Twint taps NetGuardians for fraud prevention boost
Swiss regtech NetGuardians has been tapped by Swiss payment app Twint to enhance the app’s fraud prevention capabilities. The solution will leverage behavioural analytics, machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) to detect anomalous payments on the app, monitoring transactions in real time and providing a risk score via profiling.
fintechfutures.com
Progressive Building Society taps Jade ThirdEye to fight financial crime
Northern Ireland’s Progressive Building Society has partnered Jade ThirdEye for its customer screening and transaction monitoring Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution. Established in 1914, Progressive Building Society is Northern Ireland’s largest locally-owned financial institution, with 11 branches and 170 employees spread across the region. With Jade ThirdEye’s solution, the building...
fintechfutures.com
FinTech Futures Jobs: Did you know a real person might not be reading your CV?
In November last year, Amazon announced plans to lay off hundreds of its recruitment staff. In the wider context of tech layoffs – watchdog site Layoffs.fyi tracked 1,021 tech companies in 2022 which laid off a combined 154,036 workers – this is perhaps not entirely a surprise, but could the company be looking to replace them with AI technology?
fintechfutures.com
Tide names Meta’s Vinay Ramani as new chief product officer
UK business banking platform Tide has appointed Vinay Ramani as its new chief product officer (CPO). Ramani joins from tech giant Meta where he has spent the last two and a half years, most recently serving as director of AR development tools and ecosystems. He also spent two years as...
fintechfutures.com
Video: Highlights from the latest Banking Tech Awards
The latest Banking Tech Awards, held on 1 December 2022 at the elegant 5-star Royal Lancaster Hotel in London, was an event to remember – what a night of celebration it was!. With nearly 500 guests joining us, it was an incredible evening of celebrating the best and brightest in banking technology and fintech from around the world, with an inspirational speech by our host Ann Daniels, a record-breaking polar explorer, entertainment from circus performers, music from a live band, a dance floor, and a party going late into the night.
fintechfutures.com
Winners and losers for 2023
Happy new year to you all! To kick this year off, I’m starting with my forecast for 2023, and I’d love to hear if you agree or disagree. Let’s start with the losers. With the backdrop of a severe downturn in most economies, it must be clear that the funding for speculative technologies will dry up, so my list should not be a surprise.
fintechfutures.com
Wall Street heavyweights BlackRock and Goldman Sachs cut jobs
Wall Street heavyweights Goldman Sachs and BlackRock have each embarked on a round of layoffs, with Goldman reportedly shedding more than 3,000 employees and BlackRock letting go of up to 500 employees. While the layoffs amount to around 6.5% of the total headcount at Goldman, which employs 49,100 staff, the...
Comments / 0