Passaic County, NJ

Ocean County, NJ, Woman Gets 45 Years in Prison For Murdering Her Wife

A woman from Ocean County has been sentenced to 45 years in state prison for killing her wife in 2020. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer says 49-year-old Mayra Gavilanez-Alectus of Brick Township was sentenced on Thursday in connection with the murder of Rebecca Gavilanez-Alectus, which occurred sometime between May 16th and 17th, 2020, in Brick.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Feds: NJ Attorney Charged For Defrauding Clients of Over $2M

An attorney from Jersey City finds himself on the wrong side of the law after prosecutors say he defrauded his clients of more than two million dollars. 67-year-old James R. Lisa is facing three counts of wire fraud and four counts of aggravated identity theft. During an arraignment on Thursday, Lisa pleaded not guilty and was released on a $100,000 unsecured bond.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
BOOM – Earthquake in North Jersey?

No one is quite sure what caused a big "boom" and the ground to shake in North Jersey this week. From Bergen to Sussex County, it was basically described as the same thing: A loud boom or bang followed by a rumble and the ground shaking. That would seem to...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
NJ shelter needs the public’s help as pet adoptions are down

EATONTOWN — It’s no secret and no surprise that animal shelters across the county have been seeing a decrease in pet adoptions. While it's hard to pinpoint the exact reasons for dips in adoptions, the cost of everything has quadrupled over the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic and inflation, said Ross Licitra, executive director of the Monmouth County SPCA in Eatontown.
EATONTOWN, NJ
Rutgers mask mandate lifted for spring semester

When students return to the campuses of Rutgers University next week to begin the spring semester, they will not be required to mask up. Faculty unions have lost their case to allow individual professors to decide if masks would be required in their classrooms and lecture halls. In a unanimous...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Northfield NJ
Rock 104.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

