Ocean County, NJ, Woman Gets 45 Years in Prison For Murdering Her Wife
A woman from Ocean County has been sentenced to 45 years in state prison for killing her wife in 2020. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer says 49-year-old Mayra Gavilanez-Alectus of Brick Township was sentenced on Thursday in connection with the murder of Rebecca Gavilanez-Alectus, which occurred sometime between May 16th and 17th, 2020, in Brick.
Feds: NJ Attorney Charged For Defrauding Clients of Over $2M
An attorney from Jersey City finds himself on the wrong side of the law after prosecutors say he defrauded his clients of more than two million dollars. 67-year-old James R. Lisa is facing three counts of wire fraud and four counts of aggravated identity theft. During an arraignment on Thursday, Lisa pleaded not guilty and was released on a $100,000 unsecured bond.
Monroe Twp., NJ, Police: Charges Filed Against Woman on Cell Phone in Fatal Crash
Authorities in Gloucester County have filed charges against a woman who, they say, was using a hand-held cell phone when a fatal crash occurred late last year. 30-year-old Lashaya Goldsmith of Camden is facing one count of death by auto and assault by auto for the accident on Malaga Road in Williamstown on November 10th.
BOOM – Earthquake in North Jersey?
No one is quite sure what caused a big "boom" and the ground to shake in North Jersey this week. From Bergen to Sussex County, it was basically described as the same thing: A loud boom or bang followed by a rumble and the ground shaking. That would seem to...
Experts Say This Is The Absolute Best New Jersey Town To Move Into
We hear all the time that people are leaving New Jersey as quickly as they can and moving just about anywhere else. But experts say there is a town in New Jersey that's the best to move into. There are a thousand reasons to stay in New Jersey, but unfortunately,...
NJ shelter needs the public’s help as pet adoptions are down
EATONTOWN — It’s no secret and no surprise that animal shelters across the county have been seeing a decrease in pet adoptions. While it's hard to pinpoint the exact reasons for dips in adoptions, the cost of everything has quadrupled over the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic and inflation, said Ross Licitra, executive director of the Monmouth County SPCA in Eatontown.
This Great Diner Just Might Be The Oldest One In New Jersey
When you say the word diner, we all know you’re talking about New Jersey. After all, we are the diner capital of the world, and as the song once said, if you can make it here, you can make it anywhere. So, what is the oldest diner in the state? Which one has made it the longest.
Large Regional Bank Closing 4 Philadelphia-area Branches and 4 in NJ
Customers of a large regional bank will have fewer locations to make their financial transactions at in the near future. According to the Philadelphia Business Journal, the parent company of Santander Bank has filed to close a total of 13 branches, including four in and around Philadelphia, four in Central Pennsylvania, and another four in New Jersey.
$1 Million Mega Millions Lottery Ticket Sold in Ocean County, NJ
Someone who walked into a deli in Ocean County, NJ this week is now much richer thanks to the purchase of a winning lottery ticket. The Mega Millions ticket ended up being worth $1 million!. This $1M Mega Millions ticket was bought at the 88 West Deli & Grill on...
Fans catch Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band at Red Bank, NJ rehearsals
RED BANK — Any Bruce Springsteen fan knows that just before he and the E Street Band goes on tour, they rehearse, and they rehearse in New Jersey. In past years, fans have been known to congregate outside Convention Hall on the Asbury Park Boardwalk while The Boss and the band rehearsed songs for upcoming tours.
This Stunning New Jersey Home is Just too Perfect to Live In
Isn't fun to hop on Zillow and check out all of the dream homes that are for sale?. It's so easy to spend hours scrolling through properties. I was on the Zillow app today and I came across a home that blew my mind. It truly is almost too perfect.
You can have a sleepover with Kevin Smith right here in NJ
If you’re a fan of filmmaker, actor, comedian, comic book writer, and podcaster Kevin Smith, you can have a sleepover with him! Sounds interesting right? Let me explain. New Jersey native Kevin Smith is the part-owner of his childhood movie theater in Atlantic Highlands called SModcastle Cinemas. Since it...
Rutgers mask mandate lifted for spring semester
When students return to the campuses of Rutgers University next week to begin the spring semester, they will not be required to mask up. Faculty unions have lost their case to allow individual professors to decide if masks would be required in their classrooms and lecture halls. In a unanimous...
David Byrne’s Disco Musical, ‘Here Lies Love,’ Coming to Broadway
Here Lies Love, a disco-inspired musical written by David Byrne and Fatboy Slim, will arrive on Broadway this summer. The immersive show — in which both the cast and the audience are on their feet — focuses on the life of Imelda Marcos, a grandiose figure who served as the first lady of the Philippines from 1965 to 1986.
