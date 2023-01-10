Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
An Open Letter From Mayor Michael Glotz: Tinley Park Mental Health Center Site PlansSouth Suburban NewsTinley Park, IL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
$150 Is Coming To The Accounts Of Northeastern Illinois Locals: Will You Benefit?C. HeslopSchaumburg, IL
Rich Township Clerk Arlene M. "Sugar" Al-Amin To Seek Village Of Flossmoor Trustee PostSouth Suburban NewsFlossmoor, IL
10 Chicago Companies That Pay Over $45 an HourEvan CrosbyChicago, IL
City approves $5M grant program for LaSalle Street initiative
Chicago already had big bucks to put toward resurrecting LaSalle Street office buildings as housing, and added another $5 million to inject into the financial corridor’s retail scene, too. The city council’s Finance Committee approved a grant program to fuel the Central Loop’s retail turnaround as part of Mayor...
Pain mounts in Chicagoland: Spear Street, partner face $30M foreclosure
Ares Management is living up to its name with its handling of a suburban Chicago office debt. The New York-based alternative investment firm named after the Greek god of war filed a foreclosure lawsuit Thursday against John Grassi’s Spear Street Capital and its Swiss partner. Together, the pair own a 483,000-square-foot building in Rolling Meadows, and Ares alleges they defaulted on a $30 million loan on the property, which they borrowed weeks before the start of the pandemic.
Goltz endures yearslong fight, secures rezoning for Glenview shopping center
Mitch Goltz’s perseverance was tested, and he proved this month he has enough to come out on top of a yearslong suburban Chicago retail development battle. The local government in Glenview approved plans by Goltz’s Chicago-based firm GW Properties for a new shopping center — only after lawsuits over the project’s fate were filed and multiple changes were made to initial plans, the Daily Herald reported.
Bayshore drops $131M more on apartments in northwest ‘burbs
Bayshore Properties can’t get enough of Chicago’s northwest suburbs. The Indiana-based apartments investment firm dropped $131 million on an Arlington Heights complex, CoStar News reported, building its portfolio to more than $240 million across three purchases made within the last year. Ohio-based Connor Group was the seller on...
Chicago rent growth outpacing nation as market cools
While 2022 was a banner year for Chicago apartment rent growth and lease renewals, growing supply and a cooling market could mean more deals for prospective tenants. Chicago’s rent growth outpaced the national rate several times over, according to the latest monthly report from Realtor.com. Rents in the Windy City increased by 20.8 percent year-over-year in November, while rents nationally continued a monthslong trajectory of single-digit growth with a rate of 3.4 percent.
Cook County TIFs collected record $1.6B in 2021
Cook County reeled in a record haul of revenue from property taxpayers in 2021. A city report found that it collected a record $1.6 billion in tax increment financing districts for the year of 2021, according to the Illinois Answers Project. Of the nearly 450 TIF districts in Cook County, about a dozen — mostly in and around downtown Chicago — collected about half of the tally.
Oxford and Angelo Gordon shop riverside Michigan Avenue retail
Investors Oxford Capital Group and Angelo Gordon are selling 30,000 square feet of Chicago retail space on a downtown corner performing well while much of the rest of the market is in a transition phase amid the pandemic recovery. A joint venture of the investment firms has hired CBRE to...
Johnny Mullins’ firm sets sight on 22-story South Shore apartment tower
After trimming a South Shore apartment tower plan, Johnny Mullins is ready to take his proposal for a vacant property from foreclosure to financed. Funding for the project, though, isn’t guaranteed and has already been denied once, setting back Mullins firm, Chicago-based Model of Transformation and Design, Block Club Chicago reported.
Downtown Chicago office vacancy creeps to new all-time high
Demand for office space in downtown Chicago hit its highest post-pandemic level last quarter, yet couldn’t shake a booming sublease market and a wave of exits that propelled vacancy to another all-time high. A report from real estate services firm CBRE found the downtown office vacancy rate hit 21.4...
Looks like big loss for Carter’s Franklin Street on Evanston office sale
A rare sale of an Evanston office with a strong tenant roster looks to have led to a big loss for a Massachusetts-based investor, offering another sign of the difficulty office investors face as the lingering effects of the pandemic meet rising interest rates. George Carter’s firm Franklin Street Properties,...
Historic Lake Forest mansion slashes more than $1M off list price
A Lake Forest mansion designed by noted brother-sister architects David Adler and Frances Adler Elkins is back on the market — asking $1.2 million less than last year. The home at 255 North Green Bay Road is now listed at $8.9 million. It came on the market in late September of last year for $10.1 million, before being removed earlier this month and re-listed at the lower price.
