Ares Management is living up to its name with its handling of a suburban Chicago office debt. The New York-based alternative investment firm named after the Greek god of war filed a foreclosure lawsuit Thursday against John Grassi’s Spear Street Capital and its Swiss partner. Together, the pair own a 483,000-square-foot building in Rolling Meadows, and Ares alleges they defaulted on a $30 million loan on the property, which they borrowed weeks before the start of the pandemic.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 11 HOURS AGO